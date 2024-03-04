CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats to fresh low as budget draws attention

Updates throughout with Hungary budget details

PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - The forint retreated to its lowest level in nearly a year on Monday and bond yields ticked up as Hungary pushed back plans to lower its budget deficit below a European Union-prescribed ceiling.

Speaking at an economic forum where a year ago he had criticised central bank policy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government aimed to cut the deficit below 3% of gross domestic product by 2026, having previously planned to achieve that this year.

Under Orban, in power since 2010, Hungary has struggled to contain the deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the shortfall averaging nearly 7% of GDP over the past four years.

After hovering above recent lows in early trade, the forint EURHUF= had fallen by afternoon, trading down 0.3% on the day at 395.35 to the euro at 1315 GMT. It hit a session low of 395.80, its weakest since March 21 last year.

Bond yields rose 5-6 basis points.

Poland's zloty, in contrast, was close to a multi-month high with the country's central bank likely to keep interest rates on hold later this week after pausing an easing cycle last year.

The zloty EURPLN=, which has been testing four-year highs, traded steady at 4.319 per euro. Last week it hit its highest since December, briefly trading beyond the psychological 4.30 level.

In the Czech Republic, central bank Governor Ales Michl said in an interview with tabloid Blesk on Monday that rates will continue to fall, although the bank remained cautious and would stay hawkish in its easing. The crown EURCZK= was nudged higher to 25.356 to the euro as markets looked to 2023 wage data due on Tuesday.

Romania's leu EURRON= was lower at around 4.971 per euro.

Markets were also watching global economic events, waiting on a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.

The Hungarian central bank and government have been at loggerheads, with the central bank chief sharply criticising the government's policies and the economy minister calling for sharper rate cuts.

The central bank has been in easing mode since last May but interest rates remain the highest in the European Union. Last week it ramped up the pace of rate cuts after weaker-than-expected growth and benign inflation data.

"We expect the spat between the central bank and the government to continue," a trader said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1415 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.3560

25.3610

+0.02%

-2.58%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.3500

394.0500

-0.33%

-3.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3190

4.3180

-0.02%

+0.59%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9710

4.9680

-0.06%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1500

117.2050

+0.05%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1455.99

1460.6000

-0.32%

+2.97%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

66506.09

66169.03

+0.51%

+9.71%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2405.67

2424.70

-0.78%

+2.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16097.07

16009.52

+0.55%

+4.72%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.5950

-0.0060

+070bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5980

-0.0300

+117bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7630

-0.0010

+135bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0220

0.0070

+213bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1330

-0.0280

+270bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.2410

-0.0140

+283bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.76

3.81

3.25

5.98

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

6.60

5.84

5.82

8.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.80

5.62

5.33

5.85

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

