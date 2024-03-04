CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats to fresh low as budget draws attention

Updates throughout with Hungary budget details
PRAGUE, March 4 (Reuters) - The forint retreated to its lowest level in nearly a year on Monday and bond yields ticked up as Hungary pushed back plans to lower its budget deficit below a European Union-prescribed ceiling.
Speaking at an economic forum where a year ago he had criticised central bank policy, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government aimed to cut the deficit below 3% of gross domestic product by 2026, having previously planned to achieve that this year.
Under Orban, in power since 2010, Hungary has struggled to contain the deficit since the COVID-19 pandemic, with the shortfall averaging nearly 7% of GDP over the past four years.
After hovering above recent lows in early trade, the forint EURHUF= had fallen by afternoon, trading down 0.3% on the day at 395.35 to the euro at 1315 GMT. It hit a session low of 395.80, its weakest since March 21 last year.
Bond yields rose 5-6 basis points.
Poland's zloty, in contrast, was close to a multi-month high with the country's central bank likely to keep interest rates on hold later this week after pausing an easing cycle last year.
The zloty EURPLN=, which has been testing four-year highs, traded steady at 4.319 per euro. Last week it hit its highest since December, briefly trading beyond the psychological 4.30 level.
In the Czech Republic, central bank Governor Ales Michl said in an interview with tabloid Blesk on Monday that rates will continue to fall, although the bank remained cautious and would stay hawkish in its easing. The crown EURCZK= was nudged higher to 25.356 to the euro as markets looked to 2023 wage data due on Tuesday.
Romania's leu EURRON= was lower at around 4.971 per euro.
Markets were also watching global economic events, waiting on a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday.
The Hungarian central bank and government have been at loggerheads, with the central bank chief sharply criticising the government's policies and the economy minister calling for sharper rate cuts.
The central bank has been in easing mode since last May but interest rates remain the highest in the European Union. Last week it ramped up the pace of rate cuts after weaker-than-expected growth and benign inflation data.
"We expect the spat between the central bank and the government to continue," a trader said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1415 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.3560
25.3610
+0.02%
-2.58%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.3500
394.0500
-0.33%
-3.08%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3190
4.3180
-0.02%
+0.59%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9710
4.9680
-0.06%
+0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1500
117.2050
+0.05%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1455.99
1460.6000
-0.32%
+2.97%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
66506.09
66169.03
+0.51%
+9.71%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2405.67
2424.70
-0.78%
+2.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16097.07
16009.52
+0.55%
+4.72%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.5950
-0.0060
+070bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5980
-0.0300
+117bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7630
-0.0010
+135bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0220
0.0070
+213bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1330
-0.0280
+270bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.2410
-0.0140
+283bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.76
3.81
3.25
5.98
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
6.60
5.84
5.82
8.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.80
5.62
5.33
5.85
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
