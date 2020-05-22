CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats from two-month-highs as global risk appetite weakens

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday as risk-off sentiment ruled global markets after U.S.-China relations deteriorated further amid conflict over Beijing's proposal to impose national security laws in Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.

"The mood in the world soured because of the situation in Hong Kong," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This is also the reason why the forint weakened today after a pretty strong previous session."

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dropped 0.3% and was trading at 349.25 versus the euro, retreating from Thursday's two-month-high at 347.70.

"The fate of the forint in the next days depends on the global mood," CIB Bank said in a note. "However, the previous interest rate hike by the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) and the moderate QE programme helped stabilise the currency."

Hungary's central bank bought just 15 billion forints' ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the lowest amount since launching its weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that Hungary's economy will recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic faster than previously expected.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.18% and traded at 4.525 against the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.

The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.57% to 27.254 versus the euro, leading losses among CEE currencies.

The Czech central bank is not likely to use negative interest rates to support the economy, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Friday. The bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since the coronavirus pandemic to help the economy.

Regional equities fell with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses by shedding 1%. Budapest's stock market .BUX dropped 0.9% while Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI were both down 0.4%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0927 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.2540

27.1000

-0.57%

-6.69%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

349.2500

348.2000

-0.30%

-5.18%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5255

4.5172

-0.18%

-5.95%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8415

4.8410

-0.01%

-1.10%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5800

7.5803

+0.00%

-1.78%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.5800

+0.07%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

866.17

869.6900

-0.40%

-22.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

35182.27

35494.52

-0.88%

-23.65%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1621.57

1637.84

-0.99%

-24.58%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

8547.10

8582.18

-0.41%

-14.33%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

826.48

826.48

+0.00%

-10.73%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1572.51

1572.51

+0.00%

-22.05%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

674.47

674.47

+0.00%

-15.87%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

449.29

449.56

-0.06%

-20.92%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.1180

0.0070

+081bps

+0bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.3720

-0.0700

+107bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

0.8130

0.0260

+133bps

+4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.5490

-0.0020

+124bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0220

0.0590

+172bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.3990

0.0000

+191bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.25

0.25

0.27

0.34

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.83

0.79

0.74

1.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.40

0.35

0.35

0.68

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Editing by Susan Fenton)

