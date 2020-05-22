CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats from two-month-highs as global risk appetite weakens
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 22 (Reuters) - Central European stocks and currencies weakened on Friday as risk-off sentiment ruled global markets after U.S.-China relations deteriorated further amid conflict over Beijing's proposal to impose national security laws in Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic.
"The mood in the world soured because of the situation in Hong Kong," an FX trader in Budapest said. "This is also the reason why the forint weakened today after a pretty strong previous session."
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= dropped 0.3% and was trading at 349.25 versus the euro, retreating from Thursday's two-month-high at 347.70.
"The fate of the forint in the next days depends on the global mood," CIB Bank said in a note. "However, the previous interest rate hike by the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) and the moderate QE programme helped stabilise the currency."
Hungary's central bank bought just 15 billion forints' ($47 million) worth of government bonds from local banks on Tuesday, the lowest amount since launching its weekly debt purchase tenders two weeks ago.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that Hungary's economy will recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic faster than previously expected.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.18% and traded at 4.525 against the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was stable.
The Czech crown EURCZK= fell 0.57% to 27.254 versus the euro, leading losses among CEE currencies.
The Czech central bank is not likely to use negative interest rates to support the economy, Governor Jiri Rusnok was quoted as saying on Friday. The bank has slashed its main rate by 200 basis points to 0.25% since the coronavirus pandemic to help the economy.
Regional equities fell with Warsaw .WIG20 leading losses by shedding 1%. Budapest's stock market .BUX dropped 0.9% while Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI were both down 0.4%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0927 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.2540
27.1000
-0.57%
-6.69%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
349.2500
348.2000
-0.30%
-5.18%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5255
4.5172
-0.18%
-5.95%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8415
4.8410
-0.01%
-1.10%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5800
7.5803
+0.00%
-1.78%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.5800
+0.07%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
866.17
869.6900
-0.40%
-22.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
35182.27
35494.52
-0.88%
-23.65%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1621.57
1637.84
-0.99%
-24.58%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
8547.10
8582.18
-0.41%
-14.33%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
826.48
826.48
+0.00%
-10.73%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1572.51
1572.51
+0.00%
-22.05%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
674.47
674.47
+0.00%
-15.87%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
449.29
449.56
-0.06%
-20.92%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1180
0.0070
+081bps
+0bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.3720
-0.0700
+107bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
0.8130
0.0260
+133bps
+4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.5490
-0.0020
+124bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0220
0.0590
+172bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3990
0.0000
+191bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.25
0.25
0.27
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.83
0.79
0.74
1.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.40
0.35
0.35
0.68
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Editing by Susan Fenton)
