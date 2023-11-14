CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats from multi-month highs, zloty firms ahead of US CPI data

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased slightly on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of U.S. CPI data, with traders also assessing third-quarter GDP reports from countries in Central and Eastern Europe.
The country's worse-than-expected quarterly GDP data and inflation easing to single digits have put the spotlight on its central bank, which has kept the base rate HUINT=ECI at the highest level in the EU at 12.25%.
"With inflation receding and the economy contracting, I see room for a bigger rate cut next time, even 100 bps, given that the forint stood firm so far," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said.
Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.2% against the euro, although analysts were expecting it to give up some gains.
"The market has discounted both the post-election turn in national politics ... as well as the less dovish narrative of the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"There are no arguments on the horizon that could significantly support the firming move for the zloty."
The zloty traded at 4.42 at 0906 GMT.
Market participants across the region were focussing on U.S. CPI data before making their next move.
"Lacking regional news, an unexpected U.S. CPI data can swing the forint through the eurodollar's exchange rate today," a Budapest-based trader said.
Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased from its multi-month high and traded at 377, after strengthening for three consecutive sessions.
The Czech crown gained 0.14% to trade at 24.54.
A flurry of GDP reports from across the region earlier in the day was helping investors assess the health of the region's economy.
Hungary returned to growth after tipping into a recession last year, while Poland expanded and the economic activity in Romania and Slovakia remained positive.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1106 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5430
24.5770
+0.14%
-1.57%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.0000
377.0000
+0.00%
+5.95%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.4180
4.4260
+0.18%
+6.15%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9726
4.9739
+0.03%
-0.61%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.0800
117.1550
+0.06%
+0.19%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1372.00
1367.7500
+0.31%
+14.17%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
57130.65
57093.66
+0.06%
+30.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2154.23
2132.70
+1.01%
+20.21%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14638.21
14616.64
+0.15%
+25.50%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8530
-0.2070
+169bps
-20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3530
-0.0320
+169bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5570
-0.0040
+186bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4100
0.0060
+225bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4990
-0.0110
+284bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.6930
-0.0190
+299bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.59
5.56
4.56
7.08
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.84
8.53
7.70
11.19
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.67
5.37
5.05
5.78
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.