CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats from multi-month highs, zloty firms ahead of US CPI data

BUDAPEST, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased slightly on Tuesday as caution reigned ahead of U.S. CPI data, with traders also assessing third-quarter GDP reports from countries in Central and Eastern Europe.

The country's worse-than-expected quarterly GDP data and inflation easing to single digits have put the spotlight on its central bank, which has kept the base rate HUINT=ECI at the highest level in the EU at 12.25%.

"With inflation receding and the economy contracting, I see room for a bigger rate cut next time, even 100 bps, given that the forint stood firm so far," ING analyst Peter Virovacz said.

Polish zloty EURPLN= strengthened 0.2% against the euro, although analysts were expecting it to give up some gains.

"The market has discounted both the post-election turn in national politics ... as well as the less dovish narrative of the Monetary Policy Council," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"There are no arguments on the horizon that could significantly support the firming move for the zloty."

The zloty traded at 4.42 at 0906 GMT.

Market participants across the region were focussing on U.S. CPI data before making their next move.

"Lacking regional news, an unexpected U.S. CPI data can swing the forint through the eurodollar's exchange rate today," a Budapest-based trader said.

Hungary's forint EURHUF= eased from its multi-month high and traded at 377, after strengthening for three consecutive sessions.

The Czech crown gained 0.14% to trade at 24.54.

A flurry of GDP reports from across the region earlier in the day was helping investors assess the health of the region's economy.

Hungary returned to growth after tipping into a recession last year, while Poland expanded and the economic activity in Romania and Slovakia remained positive.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1106 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5430

24.5770

+0.14%

-1.57%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.0000

377.0000

+0.00%

+5.95%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.4180

4.4260

+0.18%

+6.15%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9726

4.9739

+0.03%

-0.61%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.0800

117.1550

+0.06%

+0.19%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1372.00

1367.7500

+0.31%

+14.17%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

57130.65

57093.66

+0.06%

+30.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2154.23

2132.70

+1.01%

+20.21%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14638.21

14616.64

+0.15%

+25.50%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.8530

-0.2070

+169bps

-20bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.3530

-0.0320

+169bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5570

-0.0040

+186bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4100

0.0060

+225bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4990

-0.0110

+284bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.6930

-0.0190

+299bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.59

5.56

4.56

7.08

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.84

8.53

7.70

11.19

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.67

5.37

5.05

5.78

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

