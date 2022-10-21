CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats, CEE stocks slide on stronger dollar
By 0915 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 1.3% against the euro at 412.50. The central bank said it will hold its new quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Friday.
"In our view, the strengthening in recent days has been driven by favourable regional conditions in the form of falling gas prices and friendly EUR/USD levels as well," ING said.
"Considering that HUF remains sensitive to global risk aversion, we can't rule out some periodic correction."
Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat against the euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% at 4.7790. ING Bank said in a note the trade balance continued to deteriorate, adding pressure on the unit. It added it did not expect policymakers to meet market expectations of further interest rate hikes.
Emerging markets have been hurt by the dollar, supported by hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve comments, as well as fears of a global recession, entrenched inflation and the war in Ukraine.
Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led losses in the region, down 1.3%. Budapest's .BUX was down 0.9% and Prague's .PX 0.5%. Bucharest's .BETI, which is less liquid and slower to react, edged 0.1% higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1150 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5200
24.5200
+0.00%
+1.44%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
412.5000
407.3000
-1.26%
-10.45%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7830
4.7680
-0.31%
-4.01%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9120
4.9160
+0.08%
+0.74%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5320
7.5345
+0.03%
-0.19%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3400
+0.09%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1158.70
1164.3800
-0.49%
#VALUE!
Budapest
.BUX
40110.78
40451.17
-0.84%
-20.92%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1408.49
1426.52
-1.26%
-37.87%
Bucharest
.BETI
10861.34
10845.05
+0.15%
-16.84%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
991.82
990.42
+0.14%
-21.00%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1922.39
1926.21
-0.20%
-7.55%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
806.97
808.37
-0.17%
-1.68%
Sofia
.SOFIX
580.42
579.85
+0.10%
-8.69%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.3550
0.0900
+416bps
+0bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.3900
0.1700
+405bps
+6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
6.3660
0.2710
+387bps
+17bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
9.4760
0.4940
+728bps
+41bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
9.2790
0.3640
+694bps
+25bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
9.0630
0.4300
+656bps
+33bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.50
7.51
7.40
7.29
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.81
17.40
16.56
16.69
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.22
8.46
8.45
7.40
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
