CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats, CEE stocks slide on stronger dollar

By 0915 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was down 1.3% against the euro at 412.50. The central bank said it will hold its new quick deposit facility tender NBHK3 at a fixed 18% interest rate again on Friday.

"In our view, the strengthening in recent days has been driven by favourable regional conditions in the form of falling gas prices and friendly EUR/USD levels as well," ING said.

"Considering that HUF remains sensitive to global risk aversion, we can't rule out some periodic correction."

Elsewhere in the region, the Czech crown EURCZK= and Romanian leu EURRON= were flat against the euro.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.2% at 4.7790. ING Bank said in a note the trade balance continued to deteriorate, adding pressure on the unit. It added it did not expect policymakers to meet market expectations of further interest rate hikes.

Emerging markets have been hurt by the dollar, supported by hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve comments, as well as fears of a global recession, entrenched inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Warsaw's blue chip index .WIG20 led losses in the region, down 1.3%. Budapest's .BUX was down 0.9% and Prague's .PX 0.5%. Bucharest's .BETI, which is less liquid and slower to react, edged 0.1% higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1150 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5200

24.5200

+0.00%

+1.44%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

412.5000

407.3000

-1.26%

-10.45%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7830

4.7680

-0.31%

-4.01%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9120

4.9160

+0.08%

+0.74%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5320

7.5345

+0.03%

-0.19%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3400

+0.09%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1158.70

1164.3800

-0.49%

#VALUE!

Budapest

.BUX

40110.78

40451.17

-0.84%

-20.92%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1408.49

1426.52

-1.26%

-37.87%

Bucharest

.BETI

10861.34

10845.05

+0.15%

-16.84%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

991.82

990.42

+0.14%

-21.00%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1922.39

1926.21

-0.20%

-7.55%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

806.97

808.37

-0.17%

-1.68%

Sofia

.SOFIX

580.42

579.85

+0.10%

-8.69%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.3550

0.0900

+416bps

+0bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.3900

0.1700

+405bps

+6bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

6.3660

0.2710

+387bps

+17bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

9.4760

0.4940

+728bps

+41bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

9.2790

0.3640

+694bps

+25bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

9.0630

0.4300

+656bps

+33bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.50

7.51

7.40

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.81

17.40

16.56

16.69

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.22

8.46

8.45

7.40

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by David Evans)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.