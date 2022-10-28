CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats ahead of long weekend, zloty firmer
By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz
WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of a long weekend, while the Polish zloty firmed further, due in part to what some economists said were hopes of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine during winter.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.69% on the day to trade at 411.85 per euro in low liquidity, as it was pressured by a stronger dollar and demand for euros from local companies at the end of the month, traders said.
"This is the last day of trading in October in Hungary before the long weekend, some investors are closing positions and some companies need foreign currency as they do at the end of every month," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= remained stable at 24.49 as local markets were closed for a holiday. Markets in Hungary will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week, and in Poland on Tuesday.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.14% higher, trading at 4.7160, as of 0945 CET, supported by hopes of a de-escalation of fighting in Ukraine and lower gas prices, ING analysts said.
"This is accompanied by high costs of financing position against CEE currencies. Therefore, the chances of a EURPLN decline slightly below 4.70 at the turn of the week are high," they wrote in a daily note.
ING added the longer-term outlook for the zloty remained weaker due to the uncertainty around the payout of European Union funds for Poland and expectations that the central bank may cool prospects for further rate hikes at its Nov. 9 meeting.
"The probability of monetary tightening on a scale exceeding 50 basis points in the coming months is rather low, which will translate into renewed pressure on the PLN. The EURPLN exchange rate will most likely end this year at levels above 4.80."
Poland's central bank left the main interest rate at 6.75% in October following a run of 11 consecutive hikes and its governor said it would wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more tightening was needed.
The European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, as expected, but hinted at a less aggressive pace of rate hikes subsequently.
Markets are waiting for the latest inflation data from the United States ahead of a Fed meeting next week, as well as for the result of Moody's review of Poland's sovereign rating on Friday evening.
Stock markets in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were lower, while Bucharest's main index .BETI rose 0.5%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0945 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4900
24.4880
-0.01%
+1.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
411.8500
409.0000
-0.69%
-10.31%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7160
4.7225
+0.14%
-2.65%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9080
4.8975
-0.21%
+0.82%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5290
7.5325
+0.05%
-0.15%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3250
+0.07%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1184.14
1184.1400
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40840.64
40990.22
-0.36%
-19.48%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1485.99
1506.74
-1.38%
-34.45%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10855.22
10799.78
+0.51%
-16.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1023.08
1022.18
+0.09%
-18.51%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1941.37
1940.68
+0.04%
-6.64%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
803.70
803.83
-0.02%
-2.08%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
584.30
585.75
-0.25%
-8.08%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.0910
-0.0970
+428bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.0660
-0.0030
+419bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7510
-0.0760
+372bps
-13bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.2760
0.0670
+646bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1980
0.1090
+632bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9810
0.0660
+595bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.44
7.37
7.13
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.16
16.52
15.82
16.76
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.92
8.12
8.08
7.46
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
