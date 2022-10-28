PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats ahead of long weekend, zloty firmer

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of a long weekend, while the Polish zloty firmed further, due in part to what some economists said were hopes of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine during winter.

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of a long weekend, while the Polish zloty firmed further, due in part to what some economists said were hopes of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine during winter.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.69% on the day to trade at 411.85 per euro in low liquidity, as it was pressured by a stronger dollar and demand for euros from local companies at the end of the month, traders said.

"This is the last day of trading in October in Hungary before the long weekend, some investors are closing positions and some companies need foreign currency as they do at the end of every month," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= remained stable at 24.49 as local markets were closed for a holiday. Markets in Hungary will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week, and in Poland on Tuesday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.14% higher, trading at 4.7160, as of 0945 CET, supported by hopes of a de-escalation of fighting in Ukraine and lower gas prices, ING analysts said.

"This is accompanied by high costs of financing position against CEE currencies. Therefore, the chances of a EURPLN decline slightly below 4.70 at the turn of the week are high," they wrote in a daily note.

ING added the longer-term outlook for the zloty remained weaker due to the uncertainty around the payout of European Union funds for Poland and expectations that the central bank may cool prospects for further rate hikes at its Nov. 9 meeting.

"The probability of monetary tightening on a scale exceeding 50 basis points in the coming months is rather low, which will translate into renewed pressure on the PLN. The EURPLN exchange rate will most likely end this year at levels above 4.80."

Poland's central bank left the main interest rate at 6.75% in October following a run of 11 consecutive hikes and its governor said it would wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more tightening was needed.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, as expected, but hinted at a less aggressive pace of rate hikes subsequently.

Markets are waiting for the latest inflation data from the United States ahead of a Fed meeting next week, as well as for the result of Moody's review of Poland's sovereign rating on Friday evening.

Stock markets in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were lower, while Bucharest's main index .BETI rose 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0945 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4900

24.4880

-0.01%

+1.56%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

411.8500

409.0000

-0.69%

-10.31%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7160

4.7225

+0.14%

-2.65%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9080

4.8975

-0.21%

+0.82%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5290

7.5325

+0.05%

-0.15%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3250

+0.07%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1184.14

1184.1400

+0.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40840.64

40990.22

-0.36%

-19.48%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1485.99

1506.74

-1.38%

-34.45%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10855.22

10799.78

+0.51%

-16.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1023.08

1022.18

+0.09%

-18.51%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1941.37

1940.68

+0.04%

-6.64%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

803.70

803.83

-0.02%

-2.08%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

584.30

585.75

-0.25%

-8.08%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.0910

-0.0970

+428bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.0660

-0.0030

+419bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.7510

-0.0760

+372bps

-13bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.2760

0.0670

+646bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.1980

0.1090

+632bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9810

0.0660

+595bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.44

7.37

7.13

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.16

16.52

15.82

16.76

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.92

8.12

8.08

7.46

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((anna.wlodarczak@thomsonreuters.com; +48226539700; Reuters Messaging: anna.wlodarczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

