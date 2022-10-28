CEE MARKETS-Forint retreats ahead of long weekend, zloty firmer

By Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Friday as traders closed positions ahead of a long weekend, while the Polish zloty firmed further, due in part to what some economists said were hopes of a de-escalation of the war in Ukraine during winter.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= weakened 0.69% on the day to trade at 411.85 per euro in low liquidity, as it was pressured by a stronger dollar and demand for euros from local companies at the end of the month, traders said.

"This is the last day of trading in October in Hungary before the long weekend, some investors are closing positions and some companies need foreign currency as they do at the end of every month," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= remained stable at 24.49 as local markets were closed for a holiday. Markets in Hungary will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week, and in Poland on Tuesday.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.14% higher, trading at 4.7160, as of 0945 CET, supported by hopes of a de-escalation of fighting in Ukraine and lower gas prices, ING analysts said.

"This is accompanied by high costs of financing position against CEE currencies. Therefore, the chances of a EURPLN decline slightly below 4.70 at the turn of the week are high," they wrote in a daily note.

ING added the longer-term outlook for the zloty remained weaker due to the uncertainty around the payout of European Union funds for Poland and expectations that the central bank may cool prospects for further rate hikes at its Nov. 9 meeting.

"The probability of monetary tightening on a scale exceeding 50 basis points in the coming months is rather low, which will translate into renewed pressure on the PLN. The EURPLN exchange rate will most likely end this year at levels above 4.80."

Poland's central bank left the main interest rate at 6.75% in October following a run of 11 consecutive hikes and its governor said it would wait until its next inflation projection in November before deciding if more tightening was needed.

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised rates by 75 basis points on Thursday, as expected, but hinted at a less aggressive pace of rate hikes subsequently.

Markets are waiting for the latest inflation data from the United States ahead of a Fed meeting next week, as well as for the result of Moody's review of Poland's sovereign rating on Friday evening.

Stock markets in Warsaw .WIG20 and Budapest .BUX were lower, while Bucharest's main index .BETI rose 0.5%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 0945 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4900 24.4880 -0.01% +1.56% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 411.8500 409.0000 -0.69% -10.31% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7160 4.7225 +0.14% -2.65% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9080 4.8975 -0.21% +0.82% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5290 7.5325 +0.05% -0.15% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2400 117.3250 +0.07% +0.29% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1184.14 1184.1400 +0.00% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40840.64 40990.22 -0.36% -19.48% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1485.99 1506.74 -1.38% -34.45% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10855.22 10799.78 +0.51% -16.89% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1023.08 1022.18 +0.09% -18.51% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1941.37 1940.68 +0.04% -6.64% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 803.70 803.83 -0.02% -2.08% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 584.30 585.75 -0.25% -8.08% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.0910 -0.0970 +428bps -11bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 6.0660 -0.0030 +419bps -4bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.7510 -0.0760 +372bps -13bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.2760 0.0670 +646bps +5bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.1980 0.1090 +632bps +7bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 7.9810 0.0660 +595bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.44 7.37 7.13 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 17.16 16.52 15.82 16.76 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.92 8.12 8.08 7.46 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************

