CEE MARKETS-Forint resumes losses after U.S. moves to end 1979 tax treaty

BUDAPEST, July 11 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint eased on Monday amid a dollar surge but was also pressured by a decision by the U.S. to end a 1979 tax treaty with Hungary after Budapest decided to block the European Union's implementation of the global minimum tax.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.88% on the day and trading at 409.15 versus the common currency, underperforming its regional peers.

"The American decision on the tax treaty is obviously negative for the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Friday it would move to terminate the treaty since Hungary lowered its corporate tax rate to 9%, which is less than half the U.S. rate of 21%, and would unilaterally benefit Hungary.

Markets were also eyeing an FX swap tender providing euro liquidity later in the day. On Friday, the central bank pumped 1.588 billion euros ($1.61 billion) worth of euro liquidity into the domestic interbank market at its FX swap tender.

The swap tenders could help could draw out extra liquidity from the market which could help monetary policy transmission and strengthen the forint, traders have said.

The forint, the worst performer in central Europe so far this year, fell to a record low of 416.90 per euro last Wednesday.

It recovered some losses on Thursday after the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 200 bps, flagged a base rate hike for July 12 and announced the fx swap tenders.

The forint was also boosted by the government's announcement of progress in talks with the EU over pandemic recovery funds.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.35% to trade at 4.7945 per euro as it was pressured by a global risk-off mood and dovish comments from the central bank governor on Friday that followed a smaller-than-expected rate hike a day earlier.

Poland is approaching the end of its rate-hike cycle but will keep tightening policy for as long as necessary, Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said.

"Ultimately, NBP's monetary stance will more likely follow whatever inflation trend materialises, not Glapinski's fixed guidance," Commerzbank wrote.

"Meanwhile, the exchange rate will likely extend its underperformance for as long as inflation continues to be a worry."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= firmed 0.1% to 24.610 per euro as Central Bank Governor Ales Michl reiterated on Monday that bringing inflation down is a priority, while various effects of possible further interest rates increases need to be considered.

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

