CEE MARKETS-Forint remains weakened with eyes on c.bank, zloty ride continues

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The forint stayed weakened on Monday after the central bank had flagged a cut at the top end of its interest rate corridor ahead of a meeting this week, while other central European currencies gained slightly.

Hungary's central bank could, on Tuesday, be the first to begin undoing some of the tight policy put in place in the past two years to contain strong inflation.

Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told business website vg.hu last week the bank could cut its 25% top collateralised loan rate next week as part of a "multi-step process" towards policy normalisation, which analysts saw as testing the water before more easing.

The forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 377.25 to the euro at 0817 GMT. It had firmed last week to a one-year high beyond 370 before Virag's comments gave the market a jolt.

The loan rate is the top of the central bank's corridor used to guide interbank markets toward the policy rate, setting limits on rate-setting. The bottom rate, used for overnight deposits, stands at 12.5%.

The bank also has an 18% one-day deposit rate which has helped attract money flows and boosted the forint, which had touched record lows a half-year ago.

"We believe that the upper bound could be cut by 250bp, from 25% to 22.5% this week, and lowering of the one-day deposit rate could start in May with a 100bp cut," said Erste Group Bank.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.25% to 23.452 per euro and Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% at 4.6085, hanging around a 10-month high.

The zloty, after trailing gains seen this year by its Czech and Hungarian peers, has jumped in the past week as rate cut expectations fade.

Analysts, though, are cautious on how much the zloty can rise further, especially with a stabilising U.S. dollar - whose weakness is often a boost for emerging market currencies.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1017 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.4520

23.5100

+0.25%

+3.01%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

377.2500

376.0000

-0.33%

+5.88%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6085

4.6120

+0.08%

+1.76%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9295

4.9360

+0.13%

+0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2700

+0.06%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1423.26

1417.0400

+0.44%

+18.43%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44040.60

44100.87

-0.14%

+0.56%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1896.04

1900.63

-0.24%

+5.81%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12427.25

12396.70

+0.25%

+6.55%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1231.70

1233.85

-0.17%

+17.44%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

890.71

893.45

-0.31%

+8.02%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

607.86

608.95

-0.18%

+1.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7950

0.0780

+288bps

+9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1440

-0.0100

+264bps

+1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7690

-0.0230

+231bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0740

-0.1310

+316bps

-12bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0540

-0.0150

+355bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0450

-0.0330

+358bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.22

6.91

6.26

7.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.86

12.99

11.84

16.25

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.83

6.69

6.37

6.90

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

