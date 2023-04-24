CEE MARKETS-Forint remains weakened with eyes on c.bank, zloty ride continues

By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, April 24 (Reuters) - The forint stayed weakened on Monday after the central bank had flagged a cut at the top end of its interest rate corridor ahead of a meeting this week, while other central European currencies gained slightly.
Hungary's central bank could, on Tuesday, be the first to begin undoing some of the tight policy put in place in the past two years to contain strong inflation.
Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told business website vg.hu last week the bank could cut its 25% top collateralised loan rate next week as part of a "multi-step process" towards policy normalisation, which analysts saw as testing the water before more easing.
The forint EURHUF= was down 0.3% at 377.25 to the euro at 0817 GMT. It had firmed last week to a one-year high beyond 370 before Virag's comments gave the market a jolt.
The loan rate is the top of the central bank's corridor used to guide interbank markets toward the policy rate, setting limits on rate-setting. The bottom rate, used for overnight deposits, stands at 12.5%.
The bank also has an 18% one-day deposit rate which has helped attract money flows and boosted the forint, which had touched record lows a half-year ago.
"We believe that the upper bound could be cut by 250bp, from 25% to 22.5% this week, and lowering of the one-day deposit rate could start in May with a 100bp cut," said Erste Group Bank.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= rose 0.25% to 23.452 per euro and Polish zloty EURPLN= inched up 0.1% at 4.6085, hanging around a 10-month high.
The zloty, after trailing gains seen this year by its Czech and Hungarian peers, has jumped in the past week as rate cut expectations fade.
Analysts, though, are cautious on how much the zloty can rise further, especially with a stabilising U.S. dollar - whose weakness is often a boost for emerging market currencies.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1017 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.4520
23.5100
+0.25%
+3.01%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
377.2500
376.0000
-0.33%
+5.88%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6085
4.6120
+0.08%
+1.76%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9295
4.9360
+0.13%
+0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.2700
+0.06%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1423.26
1417.0400
+0.44%
+18.43%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44040.60
44100.87
-0.14%
+0.56%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1896.04
1900.63
-0.24%
+5.81%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12427.25
12396.70
+0.25%
+6.55%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1231.70
1233.85
-0.17%
+17.44%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
890.71
893.45
-0.31%
+8.02%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
607.86
608.95
-0.18%
+1.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7950
0.0780
+288bps
+9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1440
-0.0100
+264bps
+1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7690
-0.0230
+231bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0740
-0.1310
+316bps
-12bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0540
-0.0150
+355bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0450
-0.0330
+358bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.22
6.91
6.26
7.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.86
12.99
11.84
16.25
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.83
6.69
6.37
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
