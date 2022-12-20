CEE MARKETS-Forint regains some losses after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= regained some of its losses from earlier in the day on Tuesday after the central bank left interest rates unchanged while investors eyed the bank's press briefing later in the day for guidance on future steps.
The forint traded a touch stronger by 1332 GMT compared with immediately before the central bank's decision, which left its base rate at the expected 13%, with no signs of prices slowing and inflation expected to average at 18.7% next year.
The currency was 0.33% softer on the day at 403.95 per euro, edging up from 404.30 before the decision.
"This is what the market expected, so there is no big reaction from the forint. The bank's inflation projections could be interesting, though, if they are very different from what analysts expect," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The bank was scheduled to publish its statement with its latest inflation projections at 1400 GMT and hold a press conference at 1430 GMT.
"The forint's rate could be moved primarily by hints about steps to be expected in the next few months," brokerage Equilor wrote.
Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved after the rate decision on Tuesday, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.57%, up nearly 20 basis points on the day, as market moves tracked a rise in core market yields in very low liquidity, the trader said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.22% firmer at 24.180 to the euro as traders looked ahead to the Czech national bank's (CNB) rate meeting on Wednesday.
The CNB is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final policy meeting of 2022 and will not begin cutting rates until the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.6790, not significantly moved by data that showed November industrial output faring better than expected by analysts.
"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains within a narrow fluctuation band and we do not believe that publications on industrial production or the situation on the labour market could change this ... because the data will not affect the outlook for monetary policy," Bank Millennium analysts wrote before the data was published.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1432 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.1800
24.2330
+0.22%
+2.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.9500
402.6000
-0.33%
-8.56%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6790
4.6905
+0.25%
-1.88%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9135
4.9070
-0.13%
+0.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5475
7.5405
-0.09%
-0.40%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2800
117.3550
+0.06%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1174.24
1172.0800
+0.00%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45088.07
45270.04
-0.40%
-11.11%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1747.45
1743.24
+0.24%
-22.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12157.66
12100.72
+0.47%
-6.92%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1058.84
1062.17
-0.31%
-15.66%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1941.80
1936.86
+0.26%
-6.62%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.95
810.14
-0.15%
-1.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
597.08
597.75
-0.11%
-6.07%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.6190
-0.0600
+313bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.1320
0.0340
+283bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9630
0.0990
+268bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.8090
-0.2000
+432bps
-25bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.8750
0.0110
+457bps
-6bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.7990
-0.0170
+452bps
-10bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
7.03
6.63
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
15.50
14.22
13.10
16.21
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.20
7.27
7.07
7.06
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
