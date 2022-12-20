CEE MARKETS-Forint regains some losses after cenbank leaves rates unchanged

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= regained some of its losses from earlier in the day on Tuesday after the central bank left interest rates unchanged while investors eyed the bank's press briefing later in the day for guidance on future steps.

The forint traded a touch stronger by 1332 GMT compared with immediately before the central bank's decision, which left its base rate at the expected 13%, with no signs of prices slowing and inflation expected to average at 18.7% next year.

The currency was 0.33% softer on the day at 403.95 per euro, edging up from 404.30 before the decision.

"This is what the market expected, so there is no big reaction from the forint. The bank's inflation projections could be interesting, though, if they are very different from what analysts expect," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The bank was scheduled to publish its statement with its latest inflation projections at 1400 GMT and hold a press conference at 1430 GMT.

"The forint's rate could be moved primarily by hints about steps to be expected in the next few months," brokerage Equilor wrote.

Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved after the rate decision on Tuesday, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.57%, up nearly 20 basis points on the day, as market moves tracked a rise in core market yields in very low liquidity, the trader said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.22% firmer at 24.180 to the euro as traders looked ahead to the Czech national bank's (CNB) rate meeting on Wednesday.

The CNB is likely to hold interest rates steady at its final policy meeting of 2022 and will not begin cutting rates until the second half of 2023, a Reuters poll showed

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.25% stronger against the euro at 4.6790, not significantly moved by data that showed November industrial output faring better than expected by analysts.

"The EUR/PLN exchange rate remains within a narrow fluctuation band and we do not believe that publications on industrial production or the situation on the labour market could change this ... because the data will not affect the outlook for monetary policy," Bank Millennium analysts wrote before the data was published.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1432 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.1800

24.2330

+0.22%

+2.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.9500

402.6000

-0.33%

-8.56%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6790

4.6905

+0.25%

-1.88%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9135

4.9070

-0.13%

+0.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5475

7.5405

-0.09%

-0.40%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2800

117.3550

+0.06%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1174.24

1172.0800

+0.00%

#VALUE!

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45088.07

45270.04

-0.40%

-11.11%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1747.45

1743.24

+0.24%

-22.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12157.66

12100.72

+0.47%

-6.92%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1058.84

1062.17

-0.31%

-15.66%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1941.80

1936.86

+0.26%

-6.62%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.95

810.14

-0.15%

-1.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

597.08

597.75

-0.11%

-6.07%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.6190

-0.0600

+313bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.1320

0.0340

+283bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9630

0.0990

+268bps

+1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.8090

-0.2000

+432bps

-25bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.8750

0.0110

+457bps

-6bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.7990

-0.0170

+452bps

-10bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.20

7.03

6.63

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.50

14.22

13.10

16.21

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.20

7.27

7.07

7.06

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri Editing by David Goodman)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

