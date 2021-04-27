CEE MARKETS-Forint regains ground before Hungary rate decision

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint edged up on Tuesday and slowed a two-week slide, before a central bank policy meeting at which interest rates are likely to be left unchanged despite upward inflation pressure.

Other central European currencies eased as the U.S. dollar hovered above its recent lows and risk appetite eased ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision this week.

The forint has roller-coastered this year, dropping nearly 2% at one point in the past two weeks, which followed a sharp firming after it bounced off all-time lows in March. It was 0.1% up at 363.40 to the euro at 0953 GMT.

Hungary's central bank (MNB) expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, well outside the upper bound of a target range.

Analysts mostly say the bank will stay cautious on trying to tighten monetary conditions amid an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"Ahead of the central bank decision in Hungary, investors are assessing whether the MNB will have to support the forint," Erste Group Bank analysts said. "The pressure on the HUF might increase as inflation might surge toward 5% in April."

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= lost steam, dropping 0.1% to 25.875 to the euro. Markets are expecting the Czech central bank, which meets next week, could begin hiking interest rates later this year although the timing is still uncertain.

Board member Vojtech Benda told Bloomberg news agency the bank was not likely to raise rates this year as much as assumed in its staff forecasts.

Romania's leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both dipped 0.05%.

Warsaw markets were waiting for a Thursday ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled.

The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.

Warsaw's WIG20 index dropped 0.3% on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1153 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.8750

25.8560

-0.07%

+1.37%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

363.4000

363.7400

+0.09%

-0.19%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5620

4.5595

-0.05%

-0.06%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9265

4.9239

-0.05%

-1.25%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5670

7.5635

-0.05%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5000

117.6050

+0.09%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1094.56

1095.2000

-0.06%

+6.56%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43304.37

43281.61

+0.05%

+2.84%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1999.52

2005.10

-0.28%

+0.78%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11283.07

11213.75

+0.62%

+15.07%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1060.52

1063.41

-0.27%

+17.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1893.68

1895.34

-0.09%

+8.88%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

770.34

770.34

+0.00%

+2.90%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

520.53

519.88

+0.13%

+16.31%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6360

0.0130

+133bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.3730

-0.0720

+197bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.7930

-0.0050

+205bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0920

0.0020

+078bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.8090

-0.0440

+141bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.5520

-0.0040

+181bps

-1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.45

0.70

0.97

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.96

1.13

1.29

0.79

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.25

0.26

0.37

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

