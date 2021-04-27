CEE MARKETS-Forint regains ground before Hungary rate decision

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint edged up on Tuesday and slowed a two-week slide, before a central bank policy meeting at which interest rates are likely to be left unchanged despite upward inflation pressure.
Other central European currencies eased as the U.S. dollar hovered above its recent lows and risk appetite eased ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision this week.
The forint has roller-coastered this year, dropping nearly 2% at one point in the past two weeks, which followed a sharp firming after it bounced off all-time lows in March. It was 0.1% up at 363.40 to the euro at 0953 GMT.
Hungary's central bank (MNB) expects headline inflation to approach 5% in the second quarter, well outside the upper bound of a target range.
Analysts mostly say the bank will stay cautious on trying to tighten monetary conditions amid an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ahead of the central bank decision in Hungary, investors are assessing whether the MNB will have to support the forint," Erste Group Bank analysts said. "The pressure on the HUF might increase as inflation might surge toward 5% in April."
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= lost steam, dropping 0.1% to 25.875 to the euro. Markets are expecting the Czech central bank, which meets next week, could begin hiking interest rates later this year although the timing is still uncertain.
Board member Vojtech Benda told Bloomberg news agency the bank was not likely to raise rates this year as much as assumed in its staff forecasts.
Romania's leu EURRON= and the Polish zloty EURPLN= both dipped 0.05%.
Warsaw markets were waiting for a Thursday ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) over questions concerning claims banks may be able to make from clients if foreign currency mortgage contracts are cancelled.
The issue, weighing on the zloty, could result in major losses for the banking sector, coming after thousands of Polish borrowers took out Swiss franc loans more than a decade ago.
Warsaw's WIG20 index dropped 0.3% on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1153 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.8750
25.8560
-0.07%
+1.37%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
363.4000
363.7400
+0.09%
-0.19%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5620
4.5595
-0.05%
-0.06%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9265
4.9239
-0.05%
-1.25%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5670
7.5635
-0.05%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6050
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1094.56
1095.2000
-0.06%
+6.56%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43304.37
43281.61
+0.05%
+2.84%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1999.52
2005.10
-0.28%
+0.78%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11283.07
11213.75
+0.62%
+15.07%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1060.52
1063.41
-0.27%
+17.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1893.68
1895.34
-0.09%
+8.88%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
770.34
770.34
+0.00%
+2.90%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
520.53
519.88
+0.13%
+16.31%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6360
0.0130
+133bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.3730
-0.0720
+197bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.7930
-0.0050
+205bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0920
0.0020
+078bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.8090
-0.0440
+141bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.5520
-0.0040
+181bps
-1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.45
0.70
0.97
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.96
1.13
1.29
0.79
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.25
0.26
0.37
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Anita Komuves in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw)
