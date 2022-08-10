CEE MARKETS-Forint regains ground as oil flows on Druzhba could resume shortly

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint regained some ground on Wednesday after energy group MOL said oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline can resume shortly after it paid the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.

The oil flows had been halted a few days ago, hitting the forint and MOL shares due to Hungary's strong reliance on Russian energy imports.

MOL MOLB.BU shares were up 2.92% by 0952 GMT after suffering losses of about 5% in the previous session. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.82%.

The forint EURHUF= rebounded from levels at 401 per euro after the announcement, but was trading at 399.20 per euro as Central Europe's worst-performing currency was still down 0.73% on the day.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The forint's recent weakening showed "that the forint is still the most vulnerable currency in the region," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Inflation data in the United States due to be published later in the day could also affect central European currencies, traders and analysts said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% lower and trading at 4.7060 to the euro.

"In the background we can see the unfavourable revival of the discussion on the possibility of further postponing the implementation of the KPO (national recovery plan)," Alior Bank wrote.

Polish ruling party politicians said on Tuesday that Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has been supported recently by central bank interventions, gained 0.41% and was trading at 24.413 versus the common currency as data showed that June inflation came in at an annual 17.5%, below expectations.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1151 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.4130 24.5120 +0.41% +1.88% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 399.2000 396.3000 -0.73% -7.47% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7060 4.7010 -0.11% -2.44% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9140 4.9010 -0.26% +0.70% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5175 7.5105 -0.09% +0.00% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3400 117.3650 +0.02% +0.20% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1244.05 1243.7200 +0.03% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43510.03 42733.39 +1.82% -14.22% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1670.89 1684.14 -0.79% -26.29% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12421.42 12588.91 -1.33% -4.90% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1166.16 1166.60 -0.04% -7.11% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1987.54 1985.90 +0.08% -4.42% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 840.26 840.98 -0.09% +2.37% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 614.18 610.45 +0.61% -3.38% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8650 0.0060 +530bps +2bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.4280 -0.3250 +376bps -29bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.8560 -0.0860 +297bps -5bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7200 -0.0390 +615bps -3bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.0020 -0.0510 +533bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.5350 -0.0440 +465bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.27 7.18 6.82 7.29 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.80 13.90 13.78 12.02 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.49 7.33 6.96 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.