PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint regains ground as oil flows on Druzhba could resume shortly

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint regained some ground on Wednesday after energy group MOL said oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline can resume shortly after it paid the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint regained some ground on Wednesday after energy group MOL said oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline can resume shortly after it paid the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.

The oil flows had been halted a few days ago, hitting the forint and MOL shares due to Hungary's strong reliance on Russian energy imports.

MOL MOLB.BU shares were up 2.92% by 0952 GMT after suffering losses of about 5% in the previous session. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.82%.

The forint EURHUF= rebounded from levels at 401 per euro after the announcement, but was trading at 399.20 per euro as Central Europe's worst-performing currency was still down 0.73% on the day.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The forint's recent weakening showed "that the forint is still the most vulnerable currency in the region," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Inflation data in the United States due to be published later in the day could also affect central European currencies, traders and analysts said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% lower and trading at 4.7060 to the euro.

"In the background we can see the unfavourable revival of the discussion on the possibility of further postponing the implementation of the KPO (national recovery plan)," Alior Bank wrote.

Polish ruling party politicians said on Tuesday that Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has been supported recently by central bank interventions, gained 0.41% and was trading at 24.413 versus the common currency as data showed that June inflation came in at an annual 17.5%, below expectations.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1151 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4130

24.5120

+0.41%

+1.88%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.2000

396.3000

-0.73%

-7.47%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7060

4.7010

-0.11%

-2.44%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9140

4.9010

-0.26%

+0.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5175

7.5105

-0.09%

+0.00%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3400

117.3650

+0.02%

+0.20%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1244.05

1243.7200

+0.03%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43510.03

42733.39

+1.82%

-14.22%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1670.89

1684.14

-0.79%

-26.29%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12421.42

12588.91

-1.33%

-4.90%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1166.16

1166.60

-0.04%

-7.11%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1987.54

1985.90

+0.08%

-4.42%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.26

840.98

-0.09%

+2.37%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.18

610.45

+0.61%

-3.38%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8650

0.0060

+530bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.4280

-0.3250

+376bps

-29bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8560

-0.0860

+297bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7200

-0.0390

+615bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0020

-0.0510

+533bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5350

-0.0440

+465bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.27

7.18

6.82

7.29

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.80

13.90

13.78

12.02

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.49

7.33

6.96

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiwicz in Warsaw; Editing by Uttaresh.V and Shounak Dasgupta)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters