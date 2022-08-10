CEE MARKETS-Forint regains ground as oil flows on Druzhba could resume shortly
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint regained some ground on Wednesday after energy group MOL said oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline can resume shortly after it paid the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline.
The oil flows had been halted a few days ago, hitting the forint and MOL shares due to Hungary's strong reliance on Russian energy imports.
MOL MOLB.BU shares were up 2.92% by 0952 GMT after suffering losses of about 5% in the previous session. Budapest's blue chip index .BUX was up 1.82%.
The forint EURHUF= rebounded from levels at 401 per euro after the announcement, but was trading at 399.20 per euro as Central Europe's worst-performing currency was still down 0.73% on the day.
Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
The forint's recent weakening showed "that the forint is still the most vulnerable currency in the region," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Inflation data in the United States due to be published later in the day could also affect central European currencies, traders and analysts said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.11% lower and trading at 4.7060 to the euro.
"In the background we can see the unfavourable revival of the discussion on the possibility of further postponing the implementation of the KPO (national recovery plan)," Alior Bank wrote.
Polish ruling party politicians said on Tuesday that Poland could hit back at the European Union if Warsaw does not get its share of pandemic recovery funds.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK=, which has been supported recently by central bank interventions, gained 0.41% and was trading at 24.413 versus the common currency as data showed that June inflation came in at an annual 17.5%, below expectations.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1151 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4130
24.5120
+0.41%
+1.88%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.2000
396.3000
-0.73%
-7.47%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7060
4.7010
-0.11%
-2.44%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9140
4.9010
-0.26%
+0.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5175
7.5105
-0.09%
+0.00%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3400
117.3650
+0.02%
+0.20%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1244.05
1243.7200
+0.03%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43510.03
42733.39
+1.82%
-14.22%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1670.89
1684.14
-0.79%
-26.29%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12421.42
12588.91
-1.33%
-4.90%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1166.16
1166.60
-0.04%
-7.11%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1987.54
1985.90
+0.08%
-4.42%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.26
840.98
-0.09%
+2.37%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.18
610.45
+0.61%
-3.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8650
0.0060
+530bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.4280
-0.3250
+376bps
-29bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8560
-0.0860
+297bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7200
-0.0390
+615bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0020
-0.0510
+533bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5350
-0.0440
+465bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.27
7.18
6.82
7.29
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.80
13.90
13.78
12.02
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.49
7.33
6.96
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
