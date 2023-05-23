CEE MARKETS-Forint recovers ground after Hungary cuts benchmark rate

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, May 23 (Reuters) - The forint made a recovery on Tuesday after the Hungarian central bank cut its one-day deposit rate by an expected 100 basis points, becoming the first monetary authority in central Europe to loosen its policy.

Analysts had expected the bank to start paring back emergency rate hikes taken in October last year when the forint was at record lows, as investor sentiment has seen a sea change with the currency strengthening.

The one-day deposit rate was introduced last autumn and has helped attract money flows with its high rate, now at 17%. The Hungarian central bank's 13% base policy rate is also the highest in the European Union.

The bank has reduced the one-day deposit rate even as inflation is yet to drop below 20%, while the economy has been stuck in a mild recession as higher prices hit consumers.

"If the improvement in risk perceptions persists, the Bank will continue the gradual convergence of the interest rate conditions of one-day tenders to the base rate," central bank Governor Zsolt Matolcsy said at a press conference.

The forint EURHUF= firmed to 373.75 from 376.6 versus the euro, after the rate cut. The curency is 16% stronger compared with record lows of about 434 hit last year.

Analysts said Hungary's rate cut could weigh on other currencies in central Europe although the region took it in its stride on Tuesday.

"We might argue that the NBH is only trying to 'take the top off' high interest rates in Hungary in order to support the economy," Commerzbank said in a note prior to the decision.

The beginning of an easing cycle was flagged by the central bank in April, when it first delivered a technical cut of 450 bps to the top end of its rate corridor.

Hungary's inflation peaked at 25.7%, but has only retreated slightly, to 24% in April.

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Vinay Dwivedi)

