CEE MARKETS-Forint recoups some losses, markets eye U.S. jobs data

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty gained on Friday as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors awaited key jobs data from the world's biggest economy due later in the day.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was time to slow rate hikes. The dollar was trading near 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday ahead of the data release.
"The dollar has weakened, which could be helping currencies in the region," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"However, it is already December and trade volumes are so low that it can cause wild movements in currency rates without underlying reasons."
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% on the day and trading at 410.00 per euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.26% to 4.6805 versus the common currency.
"The dollar is generally weakening against major currencies after the Fed's chief talked about slowing the pace of rate hikes. However, currency markets could be moved by key jobs data," Takarekbank analysts in Hungary wrote.
The forint's strengthening was also due to a correction after a plunge in the previous session, another trader said.
The currency fell after the European Council on Wednesday approved Hungary's recovery plan but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.
Hungary's widening current account deficit also weighs on the currency, analysts have said.
The forint has been pressured this week by rising gas prices as well, traders and analysts said.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as final gross domestic product data showed that the economy fell by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, the first such decline since early 2021.
Most stock markets in the region eased, with Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 weakening 1.07%. Prague .PX lost 0.84% while Budapest's equities .BUX were 0.89% lower. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and added 1.31%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1141 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3750
24.3810
+0.02%
+2.04%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.0000
412.5500
+0.62%
-9.90%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6805
4.6920
+0.25%
-1.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9300
4.9310
+0.02%
+0.37%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5470
7.5495
+0.03%
-0.39%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3000
+0.08%
+0.32%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1204.15
1214.3200
-0.84%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45954.66
46368.37
-0.89%
-9.40%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1747.42
1766.38
-1.07%
-22.92%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11884.37
11730.66
+1.31%
-9.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1070.62
1071.45
-0.08%
-14.72%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1910.55
1909.80
+0.04%
-8.12%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
812.64
812.91
-0.03%
-0.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.23
601.80
+0.24%
-5.10%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5850
0.0000
+362bps
+8bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0550
0.1010
+331bps
+17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6590
0.0720
+289bps
+12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.6700
-0.1350
+471bps
-6bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6170
-0.0640
+487bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.3390
-0.1110
+457bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.03
6.59
6.08
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.02
12.78
12.02
15.46
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.01
6.85
6.46
7.25
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
