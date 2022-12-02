CEE MARKETS-Forint recoups some losses, markets eye U.S. jobs data

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint and the Polish zloty gained on Friday as the U.S. dollar weakened and investors awaited key jobs data from the world's biggest economy due later in the day.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that it was time to slow rate hikes. The dollar was trading near 16-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Friday ahead of the data release.

"The dollar has weakened, which could be helping currencies in the region," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"However, it is already December and trade volumes are so low that it can cause wild movements in currency rates without underlying reasons."

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% on the day and trading at 410.00 per euro while the Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.26% to 4.6805 versus the common currency.

"The dollar is generally weakening against major currencies after the Fed's chief talked about slowing the pace of rate hikes. However, currency markets could be moved by key jobs data," Takarekbank analysts in Hungary wrote.

The forint's strengthening was also due to a correction after a plunge in the previous session, another trader said.

The currency fell after the European Council on Wednesday approved Hungary's recovery plan but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions.

Hungary's widening current account deficit also weighs on the currency, analysts have said.

The forint has been pressured this week by rising gas prices as well, traders and analysts said.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as final gross domestic product data showed that the economy fell by 0.2% on a quarterly basis in the third quarter, the first such decline since early 2021.

Most stock markets in the region eased, with Warsaw's blue-chip index .WIG20 weakening 1.07%. Prague .PX lost 0.84% while Budapest's equities .BUX were 0.89% lower. Bucharest .BETI bucked the trend and added 1.31%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1141 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3750

24.3810

+0.02%

+2.04%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.0000

412.5500

+0.62%

-9.90%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6805

4.6920

+0.25%

-1.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9300

4.9310

+0.02%

+0.37%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5470

7.5495

+0.03%

-0.39%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2100

117.3000

+0.08%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1204.15

1214.3200

-0.84%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45954.66

46368.37

-0.89%

-9.40%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1747.42

1766.38

-1.07%

-22.92%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11884.37

11730.66

+1.31%

-9.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1070.62

1071.45

-0.08%

-14.72%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1910.55

1909.80

+0.04%

-8.12%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.64

812.91

-0.03%

-0.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.23

601.80

+0.24%

-5.10%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5850

0.0000

+362bps

+8bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0550

0.1010

+331bps

+17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6590

0.0720

+289bps

+12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6700

-0.1350

+471bps

-6bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6170

-0.0640

+487bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.3390

-0.1110

+457bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.03

6.59

6.08

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.02

12.78

12.02

15.46

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.01

6.85

6.46

7.25

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

