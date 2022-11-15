CEE MARKETS-Forint recoups losses on high cenbank interest rates

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint led gains in the CEE region on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, supported by the central bank's daily quick deposit facility that offers 18% interest.
The forint EURHUF= firmed 1.07% to 405.40 per euro, after falling to nearly 411 in the previous session.
"High central bank rates will keep the forint from significant weakening, we can already see the correction from yesterday's levels," an fx trader in Budapest said.
"Hungary sold eurobonds yesterday, which probably contributed to the weakening, as it could make some investors question why it was needed when the government says that a deal on EU funds is near."
The country issued 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) worth of green Eurobonds on Monday. The country last issued foreign currency benchmark bonds in June, after lifting its 2022 foreign currency borrowing target amid a stand-off with the European Union over access to billions of euros in funding.
A deal between Hungary and the Euopean Union on the funds would be key for the forint to strengthen significantly past the 400 level, traders and analysts have said.
Third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data published on Tuesday showed a contraction for the fist time in two years as the Hungarian economy shrank 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, but it did not affect markets as it was mostly in line with estimates, traders said.
In GDP data releases around the region on Tuesday, the impact of decades-high inflation was becoming more evident although some economies were still holding up for now.
The Polish zloty added 0.32% to trade at 4.7010 versus the common currency as data showed that the economy grew 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter while October inflation came in at 17.9% year-on-year.
The zloty's rate, however, was more influenced by global factors such as the dollar's strength, energy prices and a cessation of interest rate hikes in the CEE region than local data, PKO Bank wrote in a note.
"Therefore ... we believe that the EUR/PLN exchange rate should stay close to 4.70," PKO Bank wrote.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved.
Stock markets in the region retreated, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 down 0.16% while Budapest .BUX shares fell 0.21%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1046 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2920
24.3090
+0.07%
+2.39%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
405.4000
409.7500
+1.07%
-8.88%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7010
4.7160
+0.32%
-2.34%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9035
4.9020
-0.03%
+0.91%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5460
7.5475
+0.02%
-0.38%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2500
117.2900
+0.03%
+0.28%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1255.72
1257.3000
-0.13%
Budapest
.BUX
44063.18
44157.71
-0.21%
-13.13%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1741.17
1743.89
-0.16%
-23.19%
Bucharest
.BETI
11592.68
11625.07
-0.28%
-11.24%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1070.37
1057.17
+1.25%
-14.74%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1900.60
1907.96
-0.39%
-8.60%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
793.30
789.32
+0.50%
-3.35%
Sofia
.SOFIX
601.90
598.51
+0.57%
-5.31%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8550
-0.3450
+368bps
-35bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2420
-0.0520
+317bps
-4bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1270
0.0630
+301bps
+10bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1010
-0.1220
+493bps
-12bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.4190
-0.0980
+534bps
-9bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.1560
-0.1310
+504bps
-9bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.95
6.65
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.58
12.68
11.83
15.71
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.23
7.23
7.07
7.42
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 0.9609 euros)
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
