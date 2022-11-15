CEE MARKETS-Forint recoups losses on high cenbank interest rates

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint led gains in the CEE region on Tuesday, recouping losses from the previous session, supported by the central bank's daily quick deposit facility that offers 18% interest.

The forint EURHUF= firmed 1.07% to 405.40 per euro, after falling to nearly 411 in the previous session.

"High central bank rates will keep the forint from significant weakening, we can already see the correction from yesterday's levels," an fx trader in Budapest said.

"Hungary sold eurobonds yesterday, which probably contributed to the weakening, as it could make some investors question why it was needed when the government says that a deal on EU funds is near."

The country issued 1 billion euros ($1.04 billion) worth of green Eurobonds on Monday. The country last issued foreign currency benchmark bonds in June, after lifting its 2022 foreign currency borrowing target amid a stand-off with the European Union over access to billions of euros in funding.

A deal between Hungary and the Euopean Union on the funds would be key for the forint to strengthen significantly past the 400 level, traders and analysts have said.

Third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) data published on Tuesday showed a contraction for the fist time in two years as the Hungarian economy shrank 0.4% quarter-on-quarter, but it did not affect markets as it was mostly in line with estimates, traders said.

In GDP data releases around the region on Tuesday, the impact of decades-high inflation was becoming more evident although some economies were still holding up for now.

The Polish zloty added 0.32% to trade at 4.7010 versus the common currency as data showed that the economy grew 3.5% year-on-year in the third quarter while October inflation came in at 17.9% year-on-year.

The zloty's rate, however, was more influenced by global factors such as the dollar's strength, energy prices and a cessation of interest rate hikes in the CEE region than local data, PKO Bank wrote in a note.

"Therefore ... we believe that the EUR/PLN exchange rate should stay close to 4.70," PKO Bank wrote.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved.

Stock markets in the region retreated, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 down 0.16% while Budapest .BUX shares fell 0.21%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1046 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2920

24.3090

+0.07%

+2.39%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

405.4000

409.7500

+1.07%

-8.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7010

4.7160

+0.32%

-2.34%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9035

4.9020

-0.03%

+0.91%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5460

7.5475

+0.02%

-0.38%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2500

117.2900

+0.03%

+0.28%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1255.72

1257.3000

-0.13%

Budapest

.BUX

44063.18

44157.71

-0.21%

-13.13%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1741.17

1743.89

-0.16%

-23.19%

Bucharest

.BETI

11592.68

11625.07

-0.28%

-11.24%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1070.37

1057.17

+1.25%

-14.74%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1900.60

1907.96

-0.39%

-8.60%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

793.30

789.32

+0.50%

-3.35%

Sofia

.SOFIX

601.90

598.51

+0.57%

-5.31%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8550

-0.3450

+368bps

-35bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2420

-0.0520

+317bps

-4bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1270

0.0630

+301bps

+10bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1010

-0.1220

+493bps

-12bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.4190

-0.0980

+534bps

-9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.1560

-0.1310

+504bps

-9bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.95

6.65

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.58

12.68

11.83

15.71

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.23

7.23

7.07

7.42

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 0.9609 euros)

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

