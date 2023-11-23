CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds, zloty holds near multi-year high

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to the strong side of the psychological 380 per euro level on Thursday, leading central Europe higher with thin trading expected while U.S. markets stay closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The forint has recovered some losses after easing amid a firmer dollar and a Hungarian interest rate cut on Tuesday.
"Due to Thanksgiving today and Black Friday tomorrow, I expect thin trading today and tomorrow," a Budapest-based trader said.
"There was strong resistance (at) the 376 level, the forint couldn't break it, so by the reversal of the markets' mood investors began to take their profit, weakening the forint to 380."
The dollar rose overnight, bouncing from a 2-1/2 month low, after economic data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, boosting regional currencies.
A weaker dollar is generally positive for emerging market currencies as it raises the premium attached to holding riskier assets.
The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.7 versus the euro at 0853 GMT, firming 0.4% since markets closed on Wednesday.
Poland's zloty held sightly off a three-and-a-half year high as less dovish signals from the central bank and hopes that an incoming government can unblock European Union funds kept support.
The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.362 to the euro.
"Global sentiment, also towards Poland, remains favourable, so we will probably soon see another attack on 4.35, the breaking of which opens the way to 4.31 or even 4.26," Bank Pekao said in a note.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was at a three-week high, trading at 24.385 to the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was at 4.97 to the euro.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0953 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3850
24.4460
+0.25%
-0.93%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
379.7000
381.2000
+0.40%
+5.20%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3615
4.3695
+0.18%
+7.52%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9700
4.9719
+0.04%
-0.55%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.1950
+0.03%
+0.12%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1393.46
1391.7500
+0.12%
+15.95%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
56643.23
56827.95
-0.33%
+29.34%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2248.95
2241.16
+0.35%
+25.50%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
14757.21
14730.80
+0.18%
+26.52%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.9600
-0.1780
+194bps
-18bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.2030
-0.0540
+166bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3730
0.0450
+180bps
+3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.4630
0.0440
+245bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.4250
0.0910
+288bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5360
-0.0530
+296bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.38
5.34
4.32
7.07
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
9.60
7.94
7.12
10.82
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.78
5.47
5.12
5.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)
((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))
