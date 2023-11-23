CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds, zloty holds near multi-year high

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed to the strong side of the psychological 380 per euro level on Thursday, leading central Europe higher with thin trading expected while U.S. markets stay closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The forint has recovered some losses after easing amid a firmer dollar and a Hungarian interest rate cut on Tuesday.

"Due to Thanksgiving today and Black Friday tomorrow, I expect thin trading today and tomorrow," a Budapest-based trader said.

"There was strong resistance (at) the 376 level, the forint couldn't break it, so by the reversal of the markets' mood investors began to take their profit, weakening the forint to 380."

The dollar rose overnight, bouncing from a 2-1/2 month low, after economic data showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week, boosting regional currencies.

A weaker dollar is generally positive for emerging market currencies as it raises the premium attached to holding riskier assets.

The forint EURHUF= traded at 379.7 versus the euro at 0853 GMT, firming 0.4% since markets closed on Wednesday.

Poland's zloty held sightly off a three-and-a-half year high as less dovish signals from the central bank and hopes that an incoming government can unblock European Union funds kept support.

The zloty EURPLN= traded at 4.362 to the euro.

"Global sentiment, also towards Poland, remains favourable, so we will probably soon see another attack on 4.35, the breaking of which opens the way to 4.31 or even 4.26," Bank Pekao said in a note.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was at a three-week high, trading at 24.385 to the euro, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was at 4.97 to the euro.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0953 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3850

24.4460

+0.25%

-0.93%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

379.7000

381.2000

+0.40%

+5.20%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3615

4.3695

+0.18%

+7.52%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9700

4.9719

+0.04%

-0.55%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.1950

+0.03%

+0.12%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1393.46

1391.7500

+0.12%

+15.95%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

56643.23

56827.95

-0.33%

+29.34%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2248.95

2241.16

+0.35%

+25.50%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

14757.21

14730.80

+0.18%

+26.52%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.9600

-0.1780

+194bps

-18bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.2030

-0.0540

+166bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3730

0.0450

+180bps

+3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.4630

0.0440

+245bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.4250

0.0910

+288bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5360

-0.0530

+296bps

-7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.38

5.34

4.32

7.07

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

9.60

7.94

7.12

10.82

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.78

5.47

5.12

5.84

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Editing by William Maclean)

((boldizsargyori@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.