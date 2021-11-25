CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds, long-term yields fall after 1-week depo rate rise
By 1416 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had firmed 0.81% on the day to 365.70 to the euro, off a session low near 368.
"This (depo rate rise) will be enough to put out the fire, because the forint has been really singled out lately, but the international environment has to change really for the forint to be able to significantly firm," a trader said.
The forint touched an all-time low of 372 to the euro on Tuesday as central Europe's currencies came under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar along with a surge in COVID-19 cases around Europe that caused concerns among investors about economic impacts.
Hungarian government bond yields at the long end of the curve dropped about 20-25 basis points after the one-week rate hike, falling below yields on 3- and 5-year bonds and inverting the yield curve, two fixed-income traders said.
"With so many rate hikes investors can expect lower inflation beyond 10 years from now, which means it could be worth buying the long-term bonds," one FI trader in Budapest said.
Another trader said the inverted curve could also be an anomaly resulting from low market liquidity thanks to a public holiday in the U.S..
The yield on the 5-year bond was about 4.37% while the 10-year yield was 4.28%. The 15-year yield was 4.24% while the yield on the 20-year bond was 4.14%.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.26% and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.03%.
Central banks around the region have started tightening policy in reaction to inflation spikes amid global supply chain problems and rising energy costs, as well as tight labour markets in central Europe.
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told Interia website on Wednesday that recent rate hikes should help the zloty, which has touched 12-year lows.
** Hungary's forint since 2008: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1516 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4920
25.5000
+0.03%
+2.89%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.7000
368.6700
+0.81%
-0.81%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6660
4.6780
+0.26%
-2.29%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9495
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5241
+0.01%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1373.41
1371.3200
+0.15%
+33.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52542.21
52535.97
+0.01%
+24.78%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2233.23
2239.75
-0.29%
+12.56%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12603.17
12536.25
+0.53%
+28.53%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1253.60
1242.32
+0.91%
+39.16%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2004.61
2000.63
+0.20%
+15.25%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
812.33
812.47
-0.02%
+8.51%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
625.65
621.07
+0.74%
+39.80%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2380
0.0120
+398bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9220
-0.0440
+349bps
-3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7350
-0.0050
+298bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0850
0.0060
+383bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.5780
-0.0160
+414bps
+0bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4690
0.0110
+371bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.34
4.32
4.16
3.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.73
4.82
4.83
3.29
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.24
3.56
3.59
1.72
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Hungary's forint near record lowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
