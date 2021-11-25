CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds, long-term yields fall after 1-week depo rate rise

By 1416 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had firmed 0.81% on the day to 365.70 to the euro, off a session low near 368.

"This (depo rate rise) will be enough to put out the fire, because the forint has been really singled out lately, but the international environment has to change really for the forint to be able to significantly firm," a trader said.

The forint touched an all-time low of 372 to the euro on Tuesday as central Europe's currencies came under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar along with a surge in COVID-19 cases around Europe that caused concerns among investors about economic impacts.

Hungarian government bond yields at the long end of the curve dropped about 20-25 basis points after the one-week rate hike, falling below yields on 3- and 5-year bonds and inverting the yield curve, two fixed-income traders said.

"With so many rate hikes investors can expect lower inflation beyond 10 years from now, which means it could be worth buying the long-term bonds," one FI trader in Budapest said.

Another trader said the inverted curve could also be an anomaly resulting from low market liquidity thanks to a public holiday in the U.S..

The yield on the 5-year bond was about 4.37% while the 10-year yield was 4.28%. The 15-year yield was 4.24% while the yield on the 20-year bond was 4.14%.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.26% and the Czech crown EURCZK= edged up 0.03%.

Central banks around the region have started tightening policy in reaction to inflation spikes amid global supply chain problems and rising energy costs, as well as tight labour markets in central Europe.

Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told Interia website on Wednesday that recent rate hikes should help the zloty, which has touched 12-year lows.

** Hungary's forint since 2008: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1516 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4920

25.5000

+0.03%

+2.89%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.7000

368.6700

+0.81%

-0.81%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6660

4.6780

+0.26%

-2.29%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9495

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5241

+0.01%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1373.41

1371.3200

+0.15%

+33.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52542.21

52535.97

+0.01%

+24.78%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2233.23

2239.75

-0.29%

+12.56%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12603.17

12536.25

+0.53%

+28.53%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1253.60

1242.32

+0.91%

+39.16%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2004.61

2000.63

+0.20%

+15.25%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.33

812.47

-0.02%

+8.51%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

625.65

621.07

+0.74%

+39.80%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2380

0.0120

+398bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9220

-0.0440

+349bps

-3bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7350

-0.0050

+298bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0850

0.0060

+383bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.5780

-0.0160

+414bps

+0bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4690

0.0110

+371bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.34

4.32

4.16

3.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.73

4.82

4.83

3.29

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.24

3.56

3.59

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V, Kirsten Donovan)

