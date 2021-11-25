CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds further from record low after 1-week depo rate rise

By 0949 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had risen 0.55% on the day to 366.7 to the euro, off a session high near 368.

"This (depo rate rise) will be enough to put out the fire, because the forint has been really singled out lately, but the international environment has to change really for the forint to be able to significantly firm," a trader said.

The forint touched an all-time low of 372 to the euro on Tuesday as central Europe's currencies come under pressure due to strong U.S. dollar along with a surge in COVID-19 cases around Europe that has investors worried about economic impacts.

Hungary reported a record daily tally in new infections on Wednesday, following the same trend in the Czech Republic and Slovakia whose governments have already tightened restrictions to stem the surge. Slovakia entered a two-week lockdown on Thursday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1%.

Central banks around the region have launched policy tightening in reaction to inflation spikes that are due to global factors amid supply chain problems and rising energy costs, as well as tight labour markets in central Europe.

Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told Interia website on Wednesday that recent rate hikes should help the zloty, which has touched 12-year lows.

"Should the strengthening of the currency be short-lived, the central bank could step-in and intervene on the market," Erste Group Bank said.

** Hungary's forint since 2008: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1049 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4670

25.4975

+0.12%

+2.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

366.7000

368.7100

+0.55%

-1.09%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6670

4.6776

+0.23%

-2.31%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9500

4.9494

-0.01%

-1.72%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5230

7.5241

+0.01%

+0.33%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1369.78

1371.3200

-0.11%

+33.36%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52805.92

52535.97

+0.51%

+25.41%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2235.52

2239.75

-0.19%

+12.68%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12598.51

12536.25

+0.50%

+28.48%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1248.56

1242.32

+0.50%

+38.60%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2002.09

2000.63

+0.07%

+15.11%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

808.45

812.47

-0.49%

+7.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

618.13

621.07

-0.47%

+38.12%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2380

0.0120

+398bps

+2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9220

-0.0440

+349bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7340

-0.0070

+297bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0760

-0.0030

+382bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.6100

0.0160

+418bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4450

-0.0130

+369bps

+1bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.31

4.29

4.12

3.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.73

4.97

5.01

2.97

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.22

3.55

3.57

1.72

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

