CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds further from record low after 1-week depo rate rise
By 0949 GMT, the forint EURHUF= had risen 0.55% on the day to 366.7 to the euro, off a session high near 368.
"This (depo rate rise) will be enough to put out the fire, because the forint has been really singled out lately, but the international environment has to change really for the forint to be able to significantly firm," a trader said.
The forint touched an all-time low of 372 to the euro on Tuesday as central Europe's currencies come under pressure due to strong U.S. dollar along with a surge in COVID-19 cases around Europe that has investors worried about economic impacts.
Hungary reported a record daily tally in new infections on Wednesday, following the same trend in the Czech Republic and Slovakia whose governments have already tightened restrictions to stem the surge. Slovakia entered a two-week lockdown on Thursday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= gained 0.2% and the Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.1%.
Central banks around the region have launched policy tightening in reaction to inflation spikes that are due to global factors amid supply chain problems and rising energy costs, as well as tight labour markets in central Europe.
Polish central bank Governor Adam Glapinski told Interia website on Wednesday that recent rate hikes should help the zloty, which has touched 12-year lows.
"Should the strengthening of the currency be short-lived, the central bank could step-in and intervene on the market," Erste Group Bank said.
** Hungary's forint since 2008: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4670
25.4975
+0.12%
+2.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
366.7000
368.7100
+0.55%
-1.09%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6670
4.6776
+0.23%
-2.31%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9500
4.9494
-0.01%
-1.72%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5241
+0.01%
+0.33%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1369.78
1371.3200
-0.11%
+33.36%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52805.92
52535.97
+0.51%
+25.41%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2235.52
2239.75
-0.19%
+12.68%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12598.51
12536.25
+0.50%
+28.48%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1248.56
1242.32
+0.50%
+38.60%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2002.09
2000.63
+0.07%
+15.11%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
808.45
812.47
-0.49%
+7.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
618.13
621.07
-0.47%
+38.12%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2380
0.0120
+398bps
+2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9220
-0.0440
+349bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7340
-0.0070
+297bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0760
-0.0030
+382bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.6100
0.0160
+418bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4450
-0.0130
+369bps
+1bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.31
4.29
4.12
3.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.73
4.97
5.01
2.97
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.22
3.55
3.57
1.72
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Hungary's forint near record lowhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3xoDmH6
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.