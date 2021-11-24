CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from record low ahead of c.bank's depo rate move

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gained Wednesday, after hitting a record low in the previous session, while long-term government bond yields retreated in a market move that traders and analysts said was a correction.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.54% on the day and trading at 368.03 to the euro.

The currency firmed more than 1% since hitting 372 versus the euro on Tuesday when a surge in COVID-19 cases and expectations for further rate hikes by the Hungarian central bank added to global woes.

Hungary reported a record 12,637 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while other CEE countries are also experiencing a similar surge.

"The pressure on the forint is still there, so there is pressure on the central bank to significantly hike its one-week depo rate on Thursday," an FX trader in Budapest said. "About 30 basis points would be enough for investors."

The bank sets its one-week deposit rate every Thursday. NBHK

Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 bps to 2.5% at its weekly tender last Thursday, following a 30 bps benchmark base rate hike, and pledged to continue the tightening as long as necessary.

Long-term government bond yields retreated on Wednesday about 10 basis points after a jump of more than 50 basis points in total in the first two days of the week.

"The recent surge in yields was too much for the market, so the trend turned around today as the forint is also firming," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.49%.

"Everything with a yield over 4.5% is attractive to investors at the moment," another trader said.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gained, still hovering near 12-year lows as it was under pressure from a stronger dollar, a resurgence in virus cases and the migration crisis on the Belarus border.

The currency added 0.61%, trading at 4.6787 versus the euro, after Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said recent Polish rate hikes should help the zloty, adding that the situation in Poland was not comparable to Turkey, where the lira has crashed.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.09% and was trading at 25.502 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 edging down 0.08%, while Budapest .BUX added 1.02%. Equities in Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI rose 0.47% each.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1047 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

hm

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5020

25.5250

+0.09%

+2.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

368.0300

370.0000

+0.54%

-1.44%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6787

4.7073

+0.61%

-2.55%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9494

4.9495

+0.00%

-1.71%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5219

7.5244

+0.03%

+0.34%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1370.57

1364.1600

+0.47%

+33.44%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51951.11

51424.26

+1.02%

+23.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2259.44

2261.15

-0.08%

+13.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12532.01

12473.42

+0.47%

+27.80%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1244.87

1241.43

+0.28%

+38.19%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2000.09

1996.39

+0.19%

+14.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

812.47

813.83

-0.17%

+8.53%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

628.44

623.78

+0.75%

+40.42%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.2260

0.0270

+398bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9210

0.0110

+348bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7040

-0.0100

+293bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

3.0850

0.0000

+383bps

+1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.6240

0.0340

+418bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.4790

0.0000

+370bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.29

4.27

4.12

3.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.69

4.96

4.93

2.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.14

3.50

3.57

1.70

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

