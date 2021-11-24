CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from record low ahead of c.bank's depo rate move
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint gained Wednesday, after hitting a record low in the previous session, while long-term government bond yields retreated in a market move that traders and analysts said was a correction.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= was up 0.54% on the day and trading at 368.03 to the euro.
The currency firmed more than 1% since hitting 372 versus the euro on Tuesday when a surge in COVID-19 cases and expectations for further rate hikes by the Hungarian central bank added to global woes.
Hungary reported a record 12,637 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, while other CEE countries are also experiencing a similar surge.
"The pressure on the forint is still there, so there is pressure on the central bank to significantly hike its one-week depo rate on Thursday," an FX trader in Budapest said. "About 30 basis points would be enough for investors."
The bank sets its one-week deposit rate every Thursday. NBHK
Hungary's central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 70 bps to 2.5% at its weekly tender last Thursday, following a 30 bps benchmark base rate hike, and pledged to continue the tightening as long as necessary.
Long-term government bond yields retreated on Wednesday about 10 basis points after a jump of more than 50 basis points in total in the first two days of the week.
"The recent surge in yields was too much for the market, so the trend turned around today as the forint is also firming," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the 10-year bond was around 4.49%.
"Everything with a yield over 4.5% is attractive to investors at the moment," another trader said.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also gained, still hovering near 12-year lows as it was under pressure from a stronger dollar, a resurgence in virus cases and the migration crisis on the Belarus border.
The currency added 0.61%, trading at 4.6787 versus the euro, after Central Bank Governor Adam Glapinski said recent Polish rate hikes should help the zloty, adding that the situation in Poland was not comparable to Turkey, where the lira has crashed.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.09% and was trading at 25.502 per euro.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 edging down 0.08%, while Budapest .BUX added 1.02%. Equities in Prague .PX and Bucharest .BETI rose 0.47% each.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1047 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
hm
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5020
25.5250
+0.09%
+2.85%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
368.0300
370.0000
+0.54%
-1.44%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6787
4.7073
+0.61%
-2.55%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9494
4.9495
+0.00%
-1.71%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5219
7.5244
+0.03%
+0.34%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1370.57
1364.1600
+0.47%
+33.44%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51951.11
51424.26
+1.02%
+23.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2259.44
2261.15
-0.08%
+13.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12532.01
12473.42
+0.47%
+27.80%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1244.87
1241.43
+0.28%
+38.19%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2000.09
1996.39
+0.19%
+14.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
812.47
813.83
-0.17%
+8.53%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
628.44
623.78
+0.75%
+40.42%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.2260
0.0270
+398bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9210
0.0110
+348bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7040
-0.0100
+293bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
3.0850
0.0000
+383bps
+1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.6240
0.0340
+418bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.4790
0.0000
+370bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.29
4.27
4.12
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.69
4.96
4.93
2.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.14
3.50
3.57
1.70
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.