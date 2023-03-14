CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from 7-week low, stocks get some relief

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than
PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rebounded from a seven-week low on Tuesday, while the Czech crown hit its lowest since early February before recovering slightly, with markets staying nervous after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week.
Markets were hit hard on Monday after the failure of SVB and New York's Signature Bank over the weekend even after the U.S. government took steps to shore up systemic confidence.
The market rout undid weeks of gains for central Europe's currencies and cut much of the rise seen so far in 2023 that had pushed currencies to multi-month or multi-year highs.
On Tuesday, though, assets recovered some ground, with the U.S. inflation data aiding bets of smaller Federal Reserve rate hike at its next meeting, lifting stocks both globally and in central Europe.
The forint also climbed over 1% in the more upbeat mood after touching lows in the morning.
"There was a bit of relief globally," a Prague-based trader said.
The forint EURHUF= hit its highest since April 2022 at below 380 to the euro to start March but had fallen as much as over 3% since Monday. It traded 1.1% stronger on the day at 388.85 to the euro by 1450 GMT after cutting morning losses.
The forint has faced the added pressure of a bubbling policy dispute between the Hungarian central bank and government, with the latter wanting policy easing as the economy weakens. Hungary's base rate is the highest in the European Union as the bank battles inflation that is hovering above 20%.
Fears of a potential banking crisis after SVB's collapse caused global markets to scale back expectations of U.S. rate hikes, which can impact policy outlooks in central Europe, where rate-setters are holding steady now after sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.
Elsewhere in currency markets, the Polish zloty EURPLN= steadied at 4.685 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= came back from nearly half a percent loss in the morning to be flat on the day at 23.748.
Czech retail sales slipped for a ninth consecutive month in January, data showed earlier on Tuesday, as high inflation continued to hit consumer demand, a factor that tipped the economy into technical recession in the fourth quarter.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1550 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.7480
23.7400
-0.03%
+1.73%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
388.8500
393.1000
+1.09%
+2.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6850
4.6845
-0.01%
+0.10%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9230
4.9185
-0.09%
+0.40%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2000
117.3000
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1357.83
1346.1800
+0.87%
+12.99%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42144.72
41797.81
+0.83%
-3.77%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1761.50
1753.30
+0.47%
-1.70%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12369.91
12255.19
+0.94%
+6.06%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1188.62
1184.09
+0.38%
+13.33%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
894.51
894.45
+0.01%
+8.48%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
625.94
625.09
+0.14%
+4.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5100
-0.3280
+255bps
-59bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0100
-0.0190
+245bps
-25bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6880
0.0670
+223bps
-11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.0090
-0.0180
+305bps
-28bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1410
0.1490
+358bps
-8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2100
0.1950
+376bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.12
6.83
6.27
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.95
13.42
12.22
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.88
6.72
6.25
6.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
