CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds from 7-week low, stocks get some relief

By Jason Hovet and Krisztina Than

PRAGUE, March 14 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint rebounded from a seven-week low on Tuesday, while the Czech crown hit its lowest since early February before recovering slightly, with markets staying nervous after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week.

Markets were hit hard on Monday after the failure of SVB and New York's Signature Bank over the weekend even after the U.S. government took steps to shore up systemic confidence.

The market rout undid weeks of gains for central Europe's currencies and cut much of the rise seen so far in 2023 that had pushed currencies to multi-month or multi-year highs.

On Tuesday, though, assets recovered some ground, with the U.S. inflation data aiding bets of smaller Federal Reserve rate hike at its next meeting, lifting stocks both globally and in central Europe.

The forint also climbed over 1% in the more upbeat mood after touching lows in the morning.

"There was a bit of relief globally," a Prague-based trader said.

The forint EURHUF= hit its highest since April 2022 at below 380 to the euro to start March but had fallen as much as over 3% since Monday. It traded 1.1% stronger on the day at 388.85 to the euro by 1450 GMT after cutting morning losses.

The forint has faced the added pressure of a bubbling policy dispute between the Hungarian central bank and government, with the latter wanting policy easing as the economy weakens. Hungary's base rate is the highest in the European Union as the bank battles inflation that is hovering above 20%.

Fears of a potential banking crisis after SVB's collapse caused global markets to scale back expectations of U.S. rate hikes, which can impact policy outlooks in central Europe, where rate-setters are holding steady now after sharp hiking cycles in 2021-2022.

Elsewhere in currency markets, the Polish zloty EURPLN= steadied at 4.685 per euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= came back from nearly half a percent loss in the morning to be flat on the day at 23.748.

Czech retail sales slipped for a ninth consecutive month in January, data showed earlier on Tuesday, as high inflation continued to hit consumer demand, a factor that tipped the economy into technical recession in the fourth quarter.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1550 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.7480

23.7400

-0.03%

+1.73%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

388.8500

393.1000

+1.09%

+2.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6850

4.6845

-0.01%

+0.10%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9230

4.9185

-0.09%

+0.40%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.3000

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1357.83

1346.1800

+0.87%

+12.99%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42144.72

41797.81

+0.83%

-3.77%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1761.50

1753.30

+0.47%

-1.70%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12369.91

12255.19

+0.94%

+6.06%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1188.62

1184.09

+0.38%

+13.33%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

894.51

894.45

+0.01%

+8.48%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

625.94

625.09

+0.14%

+4.06%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5100

-0.3280

+255bps

-59bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0100

-0.0190

+245bps

-25bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6880

0.0670

+223bps

-11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.0090

-0.0180

+305bps

-28bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1410

0.1490

+358bps

-8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2100

0.1950

+376bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.12

6.83

6.27

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.95

13.42

12.22

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.88

6.72

6.25

6.92

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shilpi Majumdar)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.