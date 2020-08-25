CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds as central banker sees no room to cut rates further

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint rebounded against the euro in late Tuesday trade after a top Hungarian central banker reiterated that there was no room to cut short-term rates any further.
At its meeting earlier on Tuesday, Hungary's central bank left its base rate unchanged at 0.6%, as expected, and announced that it would increase the amount of its weekly government bond purchases.
Bond yields were unchanged immediately after the announcement, a fixed income trader said in Budapest.
The forint EURHUF= reached a one-month low, trading 0.6% lower against the euro at around 354 after the meeting.
However, it rebounded to 352.22 by 1433 GMT, after deputy Governor Barnabas Virag told an online briefing the bank has no room to cut short-term rates further. nS8N2DB0AA
The central bank, which cut its base rate in June and July, said in a statement after the rate decision that it expects the disinflationary effects of the coronavirus pandemic to rein in price growth over its monetary policy horizon.
Markets were closely watching the bank's comments on higher-than-expected inflation and economic recovery as inflation came in at an annual 3.8% in July and GDP dropped by 13.6% year-on-year in the second-quarter.
"If the central bank were to sound more dovish, the downward trend in HUF might continue in the near future," Commerzbank wrote before the decision.
Elsewhere, the zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were stable.
"The Czech koruna is currently trading close to our target of EUR/CZK 26.0 for the end of the year," Raiffeisen said.
However, it is "not going to appreciate to the levels we (saw) before the pandemic shock ... The interest rate differential with the euro area declined significantly."
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1633 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1720
26.1000
-0.28%
-2.83%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
352.2200
351.9000
-0.09%
-5.98%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3955
4.3945
-0.02%
-3.16%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8419
4.8395
-0.05%
-1.11%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5280
7.5325
+0.06%
-1.10%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5000
117.6000
+0.09%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
Prague
.PX
909.05
899.9400
+1.01%
-18.52%
Budapest
.BUX
35740.01
35994.83
-0.71%
-22.44%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1820.47
1841.46
-1.14%
-15.33%
Bucharest
.BETI
8804.64
8737.14
+0.77%
-11.75%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
851.71
854.80
-0.36%
-8.01%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1616.99
1609.00
+0.50%
-19.85%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
691.16
692.10
-0.14%
-13.79%
Sofia
.SOFIX
433.71
435.17
-0.34%
-23.66%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.1260
0.0080
+077bps
-2bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.6840
-0.0100
+133bps
-6bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.0410
0.0300
+147bps
-3bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1490
0.0000
+080bps
-3bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.7700
0.0050
+141bps
-4bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.3600
0.0120
+179bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.36
0.36
0.43
0.34
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.84
0.90
0.61
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.23
0.24
0.25
0.23
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
