CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after Swiss cenbank move, stocks mixed

By 0945 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 1.1% against the euro at 396.45. The unit fell more than 2% on Wednesday, breaching 400 per euro for the first time since mid-January, its weakening amplified by low liquidity due to a market holiday.
The forint remains vulnerable due to uncertainty over the release of European Union recovery funds, and to growing tensions between the Hungarian central bank and the government, with the latter advocating lower interest rates as the economy weakens.
Hungary's base rate is the highest in the European Union as the bank battles inflation that is hovering above 20%.
"The forint has firmed this morning (after yesterday's slide) as sentiment seems to have calmed somewhat with the Swiss central bank throwing a lifeline to Credit Suisse," a trader in Budapest said.
He added the forint would likely remain volatile in relative illiquid trading, in a range between 390 and 400 to the euro.
"This situation means the high interest rates in Hungary will stay," he said.
Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were up 0.2% and 0.1% against the euro, respectively, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.1% down.
Romanian banks are well capitalized and the central bank sees of contagion at the moment, board member Cristian Popa said on Thursday.
Speaking of the Credit Suisse funding line, Popa told television station Digi24 that "markets salute these kinds of actions coming from regulators and it looks like today will be more positive than the developments we saw yesterday."
Stocks across central and eastern Europe were mixed. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up 1.6% on the day, while Bucharest’s .BETI rose 0.8%, with Romanian banks BRD-Socgen ROBRD.BX and Banca Transilvania ROTLV.BX shares up 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Warsaw’s .WIG20 eased 0.4%, while Budapest’s .BUX fell 1.2%. Shares in Hungary’s OTP Bank OTPB.BU were down 2.1%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1117 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.9510
24.0070
+0.23%
+0.86%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
395.6500
400.7000
+1.28%
+0.96%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6990
4.7075
+0.18%
-0.20%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9200
4.9151
-0.10%
+0.46%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3000
+0.05%
+0.05%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
Prague
.PX
1331.32
1312.1400
+1.46%
+10.78%
Budapest
.BUX
41317.92
41807.29
-1.17%
-5.65%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1697.34
1707.42
-0.59%
-5.28%
Bucharest
.BETI
12315.74
12215.86
+0.82%
+5.59%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1180.22
1179.66
+0.05%
+12.53%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2221.14
2218.30
+0.13%
+745.28%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
891.73
892.05
-0.04%
+8.14%
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.83
621.93
-0.02%
+3.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.3400
-0.1260
+274bps
-35bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8950
0.0200
+257bps
-19bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.6100
0.0970
+233bps
-6bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9560
-0.0330
+335bps
-25bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9920
0.0440
+367bps
-16bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0940
0.0500
+382bps
-11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.02
6.69
6.11
7.20
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.95
13.29
12.08
16.30
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.78
6.58
6.10
6.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))
