CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after Swiss cenbank move, stocks mixed

By 0945 GMT, the forint EURHUF= was up 1.1% against the euro at 396.45. The unit fell more than 2% on Wednesday, breaching 400 per euro for the first time since mid-January, its weakening amplified by low liquidity due to a market holiday.

The forint remains vulnerable due to uncertainty over the release of European Union recovery funds, and to growing tensions between the Hungarian central bank and the government, with the latter advocating lower interest rates as the economy weakens.

Hungary's base rate is the highest in the European Union as the bank battles inflation that is hovering above 20%.

"The forint has firmed this morning (after yesterday's slide) as sentiment seems to have calmed somewhat with the Swiss central bank throwing a lifeline to Credit Suisse," a trader in Budapest said.

He added the forint would likely remain volatile in relative illiquid trading, in a range between 390 and 400 to the euro.

"This situation means the high interest rates in Hungary will stay," he said.

Elsewhere in the region, the Polish zloty EURPLN= and the Czech crown EURCZK= were up 0.2% and 0.1% against the euro, respectively, while the Romanian leu EURRON= edged 0.1% down.

Romanian banks are well capitalized and the central bank sees of contagion at the moment, board member Cristian Popa said on Thursday.

Speaking of the Credit Suisse funding line, Popa told television station Digi24 that "markets salute these kinds of actions coming from regulators and it looks like today will be more positive than the developments we saw yesterday."

Stocks across central and eastern Europe were mixed. Prague's blue chip index .PX was up 1.6% on the day, while Bucharest’s .BETI rose 0.8%, with Romanian banks BRD-Socgen ROBRD.BX and Banca Transilvania ROTLV.BX shares up 0.2% and 0.5%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Warsaw’s .WIG20 eased 0.4%, while Budapest’s .BUX fell 1.2%. Shares in Hungary’s OTP Bank OTPB.BU were down 2.1%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1117 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

Czech crown

EURCZK=

23.9510

24.0070

+0.23%

+0.86%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

395.6500

400.7000

+1.28%

+0.96%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6990

4.7075

+0.18%

-0.20%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9200

4.9151

-0.10%

+0.46%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3000

+0.05%

+0.05%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

Prague

.PX

1331.32

1312.1400

+1.46%

+10.78%

Budapest

.BUX

41317.92

41807.29

-1.17%

-5.65%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1697.34

1707.42

-0.59%

-5.28%

Bucharest

.BETI

12315.74

12215.86

+0.82%

+5.59%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1180.22

1179.66

+0.05%

+12.53%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2221.14

2218.30

+0.13%

+745.28%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

891.73

892.05

-0.04%

+8.14%

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.83

621.93

-0.02%

+3.38%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.3400

-0.1260

+274bps

-35bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8950

0.0200

+257bps

-19bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.6100

0.0970

+233bps

-6bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.9560

-0.0330

+335bps

-25bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.9920

0.0440

+367bps

-16bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.0940

0.0500

+382bps

-11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.02

6.69

6.11

7.20

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.95

13.29

12.08

16.30

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.78

6.58

6.10

6.92

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((luiza.ilie@thomsonreuters.com; +4021 527 0312; https://www.reuters.com/journalists/luiza-ilie))

