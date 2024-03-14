CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after Hungary's govt holds up central bank law

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, March 14 (Reuters) - The forint jumped on Thursday, rebounding from near its one-year lows reached this week, after reports Hungary's government would rethink planned changes to the country's central bank law.

The planned amendment to the central bank law, which the government said would boost transparency, has triggered criticism by the National Bank of Hungary, according to which it could erode its independence.

The standoff had unnerved investors and pushed the forint to near its one-year lows and a test of a break past the psychological 400 per euro level.

The forint EURHUF= cut morning losses after Bloomberg news reported Hungary's government had decided to send back the proposal for further consultation. By 0952 GMT, the forint was up 0.5% on day at 393.9 to the euro.

"The forint's firming was due to news that the government will consult with the central bank on its new law," a Budapest-based trader said.

Other central European currencies were steady, with markets globally waiting on a trio of U.S. data releases that had the potential to shift the outlook for interest rates. A stronger dollar would sap appetite for emerging market currencies, putting a drag on central Europe.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN=, which touched four-year highs beyond 4.28 per euro this week, was down a touch on Thursday at 4.2875. The Czech crown, which like the forint has lost more than 2% this year, hovered around 25.255.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1052 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2024 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 25.2550 25.2510 -0.02% -2.19% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 393.9000 395.9500 +0.52% -2.72% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.2875 4.2840 -0.08% +1.33% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9710 4.9696 -0.03% +0.07% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.1700 117.2000 +0.03% +0.06% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2024 .PX Prague .PX 1487.85 1483.5800 +0.29% +5.22% .BUX Budapest .BUX 65927.28 65600.63 +0.50% +8.75% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 2409.48 2408.31 +0.05% +2.84% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 16270.51 16230.92 +0.24% +5.85% Spread Daily vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 3.6500 0.0210 +080bps +3bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 3.5680 -0.0180 +118bps -2bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.7540 -0.0070 +138bps -2bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 5.1350 0.0040 +229bps +2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 5.2840 0.0120 +289bps +1bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.4370 0.0020 +307bps -1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 4.69 3.79 3.24 5.91 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 7.20 6.52 6.37 8.07 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 5.83 5.76 5.47 5.86 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk from Warsaw Editing by Jason Hovet and Shilpi Majumdar) ((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

