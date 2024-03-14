CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after Hungary's govt holds up central bank law

By Boldizsar Gyori
BUDAPEST, March 14 (Reuters) - The forint jumped on Thursday, rebounding from near its one-year lows reached this week, after reports Hungary's government would rethink planned changes to the country's central bank law.
The planned amendment to the central bank law, which the government said would boost transparency, has triggered criticism by the National Bank of Hungary, according to which it could erode its independence.
The standoff had unnerved investors and pushed the forint to near its one-year lows and a test of a break past the psychological 400 per euro level.
The forint EURHUF= cut morning losses after Bloomberg news reported Hungary's government had decided to send back the proposal for further consultation. By 0952 GMT, the forint was up 0.5% on day at 393.9 to the euro.
"The forint's firming was due to news that the government will consult with the central bank on its new law," a Budapest-based trader said.
Other central European currencies were steady, with markets globally waiting on a trio of U.S. data releases that had the potential to shift the outlook for interest rates. A stronger dollar would sap appetite for emerging market currencies, putting a drag on central Europe.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN=, which touched four-year highs beyond 4.28 per euro this week, was down a touch on Thursday at 4.2875. The Czech crown, which like the forint has lost more than 2% this year, hovered around 25.255.
|
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1052 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2024
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2550
25.2510
-0.02%
-2.19%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
393.9000
395.9500
+0.52%
-2.72%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2875
4.2840
-0.08%
+1.33%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9710
4.9696
-0.03%
+0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1700
117.2000
+0.03%
+0.06%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
.PX
Prague
.PX
1487.85
1483.5800
+0.29%
+5.22%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
65927.28
65600.63
+0.50%
+8.75%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2409.48
2408.31
+0.05%
+2.84%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
16270.51
16230.92
+0.24%
+5.85%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.6500
0.0210
+080bps
+3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.5680
-0.0180
+118bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.7540
-0.0070
+138bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.1350
0.0040
+229bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.2840
0.0120
+289bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4370
0.0020
+307bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.69
3.79
3.24
5.91
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.20
6.52
6.37
8.07
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.83
5.76
5.47
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk from Warsaw Editing by Jason Hovet and Shilpi Majumdar)
