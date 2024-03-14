News & Insights

CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after Hungary's govt holds up central bank law

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

March 14, 2024 — 07:00 am EDT

Written by Boldizsar Gyori for Reuters ->

By Boldizsar Gyori

BUDAPEST, March 14 (Reuters) - The forint jumped on Thursday, rebounding from near its one-year lows reached this week, after reports Hungary's government would rethink planned changes to the country's central bank law.

The planned amendment to the central bank law, which the government said would boost transparency, has triggered criticism by the National Bank of Hungary, according to which it could erode its independence.

The standoff had unnerved investors and pushed the forint to near its one-year lows and a test of a break past the psychological 400 per euro level.

The forint EURHUF= cut morning losses after Bloomberg news reported Hungary's government had decided to send back the proposal for further consultation. By 0952 GMT, the forint was up 0.5% on day at 393.9 to the euro.

"The forint's firming was due to news that the government will consult with the central bank on its new law," a Budapest-based trader said.

Other central European currencies were steady, with markets globally waiting on a trio of U.S. data releases that had the potential to shift the outlook for interest rates. A stronger dollar would sap appetite for emerging market currencies, putting a drag on central Europe.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN=, which touched four-year highs beyond 4.28 per euro this week, was down a touch on Thursday at 4.2875. The Czech crown, which like the forint has lost more than 2% this year, hovered around 25.255.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1052 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2024

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2550

25.2510

-0.02%

-2.19%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

393.9000

395.9500

+0.52%

-2.72%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2875

4.2840

-0.08%

+1.33%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9710

4.9696

-0.03%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1700

117.2000

+0.03%

+0.06%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

.PX

Prague

.PX

1487.85

1483.5800

+0.29%

+5.22%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

65927.28

65600.63

+0.50%

+8.75%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2409.48

2408.31

+0.05%

+2.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

16270.51

16230.92

+0.24%

+5.85%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.6500

0.0210

+080bps

+3bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.5680

-0.0180

+118bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.7540

-0.0070

+138bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.1350

0.0040

+229bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.2840

0.0120

+289bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.4370

0.0020

+307bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.69

3.79

3.24

5.91

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.20

6.52

6.37

8.07

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.83

5.76

5.47

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Boldizsar Gyori in Budapest and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk from Warsaw Editing by Jason Hovet and Shilpi Majumdar)

((boldizsar.gyori@thomsonreuters.com))

