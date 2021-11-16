CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after hawkish central bank messages

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank after it raised its base rate by 30 basis points in line with forecasts but disappointing some investors.

The forint rebounded after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations.

The currency EURHUF= was 0.4% up on the day and trading at 364.27 by 1504 GMT.

The forint was helped by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's press conference at which he announced new monetary policy tools and said that the NBH must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposits above the base rate, two FX traders said.

"The bank will try to support the forint with a higher one-week deposit rate, but the big question is how much higher it will be," one trader said.

The bank sets the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility on Thursday at its weekly tender.

Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint.

"The central bank will need to maintain large interest rate hikes at its upcoming meetings to prevent the forint from coming under further downward pressure," Liam Peach at Capital Economics wrote in a client note.

Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.

The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter inflation.

However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.25% to 4.6555 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 bps each in December and January were needed.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1604 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.2130

25.2380

+0.10%

+4.03%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

364.2700

365.7400

+0.40%

-0.43%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6555

4.6440

-0.25%

-2.07%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9491

4.9500

+0.02%

-1.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5095

+0.01%

+0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1383.20

1379.7900

+0.25%

+34.67%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51890.01

51789.80

+0.19%

+23.23%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2339.73

2335.04

+0.20%

+17.93%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12845.03

12832.89

+0.09%

+31.00%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1227.85

1225.46

+0.20%

+36.30%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1994.07

2000.19

-0.31%

+14.65%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

813.65

815.81

-0.26%

+8.69%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

608.76

606.08

+0.44%

+36.03%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.3000

0.0040

+403bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9900

-0.0060

+354bps

-1bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.7800

-0.0140

+302bps

-2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.8080

-0.3370

+354bps

-33bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.0450

-0.1070

+360bps

-11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.0000

0.0310

+324bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.20

4.14

4.03

3.14

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

3.43

3.84

4.08

2.26

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

2.93

3.16

3.21

1.62

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)

