CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after hawkish central bank messages
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Tuesday, boosted by hawkish messages from the central bank after it raised its base rate by 30 basis points in line with forecasts but disappointing some investors.
The forint rebounded after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) pledged a "more extensive and longer lasting" policy tightening to curb rising inflation risks and anchor inflationary expectations.
The currency EURHUF= was 0.4% up on the day and trading at 364.27 by 1504 GMT.
The forint was helped by Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag's press conference at which he announced new monetary policy tools and said that the NBH must be ready to set the interest rate on one-week deposits above the base rate, two FX traders said.
"The bank will try to support the forint with a higher one-week deposit rate, but the big question is how much higher it will be," one trader said.
The bank sets the interest rate on its one-week deposit facility on Thursday at its weekly tender.
Uncertainty over by how much the bank would be willing to raise rates had worried markets over the past weeks, putting pressure on the forint.
"The central bank will need to maintain large interest rate hikes at its upcoming meetings to prevent the forint from coming under further downward pressure," Liam Peach at Capital Economics wrote in a client note.
Long-term government bond yields were not immediately moved by the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said.
The forint has also been pressured by larger-than-expected rate hikes from the Polish and the Czech central banks earlier this month to counter inflation.
However, analysts said that faltering growth and rising COVID-19 cases could make central banks in the region more cautious in coming months as data showed that CEE economies grew below expectations in the third quarter.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were little moved.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.25% to 4.6555 per euro. Rate setter Eugeniusz Gatnar said two more rate hikes of 50 bps each in December and January were needed.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1604 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.2130
25.2380
+0.10%
+4.03%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
364.2700
365.7400
+0.40%
-0.43%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6555
4.6440
-0.25%
-2.07%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9491
4.9500
+0.02%
-1.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5095
+0.01%
+0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1383.20
1379.7900
+0.25%
+34.67%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51890.01
51789.80
+0.19%
+23.23%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2339.73
2335.04
+0.20%
+17.93%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12845.03
12832.89
+0.09%
+31.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1227.85
1225.46
+0.20%
+36.30%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1994.07
2000.19
-0.31%
+14.65%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
813.65
815.81
-0.26%
+8.69%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
608.76
606.08
+0.44%
+36.03%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.3000
0.0040
+403bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9900
-0.0060
+354bps
-1bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.7800
-0.0140
+302bps
-2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.8080
-0.3370
+354bps
-33bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.0450
-0.1070
+360bps
-11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.0000
0.0310
+324bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.20
4.14
4.03
3.14
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
3.43
3.84
4.08
2.26
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
2.93
3.16
3.21
1.62
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Mark Heinrich and Nick Macfie)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.