CEE MARKETS-Forint reaches two-week high on rate hike expectations
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Wednesday, firming to a two-week high, supported by expectations of further increases to interest rates.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.31% at 370.80 against the euro, having weakened to 380 early this month when the European Commission said it would start disciplinary action against Hungary over democratic shortcomings.
With any action seen to be months away, the currency soon rebounded and firmed in the past two sessions as some investors took profits and positioned for higher central bank rates, FX traders said.
"The reason for the continued strengthening of the forint could be that central bank rates are attractive, with another rate meeting coming up next week and the market expecting further tightening," one Budapest-based trader said.
"A few investors are betting on a hike of the one-week deposit rate tomorrow as well, although most expect the rate to be held at the current level."
The National Bank of Hungary uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and sets it every Thursday.
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on April 26. The bank delivered a bigger than expected base rate increase of 100 basis points at its March 22 meeting, seeking to curb surging inflation.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened by 0.05% to 24.420 per euro after the central bank governor, Jiri Rusnok, said he expected cautious debate on possible use of the crown exchange rate at its next policy meeting on May 5.
Some of the bank's board members have spoken in favour of selling some of its large foreign currency reserves to help to tame inflation, though others have spoken out against the idea.
Rusnok also said that any further increases in interest rates would be "rather cosmetic".
The crown, the best performer in CEE this year, has been holding near levels where it traded before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The currency has been bolstered by rate hike expectations as inflation climbs towards multi-decade highs.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed by 0.35% to 4.6300 versus the euro while the Romanian leu also edged up.
The region's stock markets were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.77% while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.61%. Prague .PX firmed by 0.11% and Bucharest .BETI weakened by 0.31%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4200
24.4310
+0.05%
+1.85%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.8000
371.9600
+0.31%
-0.38%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6300
4.6464
+0.35%
-0.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9425
4.9430
+0.01%
+0.12%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5600
7.5615
+0.02%
-0.56%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.6800
+0.07%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1377.34
1375.8700
+0.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43330.85
42999.39
+0.77%
-14.57%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2080.40
2093.17
-0.61%
-8.23%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13027.87
13068.60
-0.31%
-0.26%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1169.34
1173.02
-0.31%
-6.86%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2121.44
2119.81
+0.08%
+2.02%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.82
858.42
-4.38%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
637.01
634.32
+0.42%
+0.21%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2800
0.0250
+525bps
+5bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7670
-0.1140
+419bps
-8bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5120
0.1650
+364bps
+21bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4970
-0.0510
+646bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.5650
-0.2500
+598bps
-21bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1120
-0.2100
+524bps
-16bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.05
6.11
6.15
5.38
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.77
8.04
8.14
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.84
6.76
5.57
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves Editing by David Goodman)
