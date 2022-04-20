CEE MARKETS-Forint reaches two-week high on rate hike expectations

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 20 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint extended gains on Wednesday, firming to a two-week high, supported by expectations of further increases to interest rates.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.31% at 370.80 against the euro, having weakened to 380 early this month when the European Commission said it would start disciplinary action against Hungary over democratic shortcomings.

With any action seen to be months away, the currency soon rebounded and firmed in the past two sessions as some investors took profits and positioned for higher central bank rates, FX traders said.

"The reason for the continued strengthening of the forint could be that central bank rates are attractive, with another rate meeting coming up next week and the market expecting further tightening," one Budapest-based trader said.

"A few investors are betting on a hike of the one-week deposit rate tomorrow as well, although most expect the rate to be held at the current level."

The National Bank of Hungary uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility and sets it every Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting on April 26. The bank delivered a bigger than expected base rate increase of 100 basis points at its March 22 meeting, seeking to curb surging inflation.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= strengthened by 0.05% to 24.420 per euro after the central bank governor, Jiri Rusnok, said he expected cautious debate on possible use of the crown exchange rate at its next policy meeting on May 5.

Some of the bank's board members have spoken in favour of selling some of its large foreign currency reserves to help to tame inflation, though others have spoken out against the idea.

Rusnok also said that any further increases in interest rates would be "rather cosmetic".

The crown, the best performer in CEE this year, has been holding near levels where it traded before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The currency has been bolstered by rate hike expectations as inflation climbs towards multi-decade highs.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed by 0.35% to 4.6300 versus the euro while the Romanian leu also edged up.

The region's stock markets were mixed, with Budapest .BUX up 0.77% while Warsaw .WIG20 lost 0.61%. Prague .PX firmed by 0.11% and Bucharest .BETI weakened by 0.31%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4200

24.4310

+0.05%

+1.85%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

370.8000

371.9600

+0.31%

-0.38%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6300

4.6464

+0.35%

-0.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9425

4.9430

+0.01%

+0.12%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5600

7.5615

+0.02%

-0.56%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.6800

+0.07%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1377.34

1375.8700

+0.11%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43330.85

42999.39

+0.77%

-14.57%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2080.40

2093.17

-0.61%

-8.23%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13027.87

13068.60

-0.31%

-0.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1169.34

1173.02

-0.31%

-6.86%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2121.44

2119.81

+0.08%

+2.02%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.82

858.42

-4.38%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

637.01

634.32

+0.42%

+0.21%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2800

0.0250

+525bps

+5bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7670

-0.1140

+419bps

-8bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5120

0.1650

+364bps

+21bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4970

-0.0510

+646bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5650

-0.2500

+598bps

-21bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1120

-0.2100

+524bps

-16bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.05

6.11

6.15

5.38

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.77

8.04

8.14

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.84

6.84

6.76

5.57

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves Editing by David Goodman)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.