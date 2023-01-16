CEE MARKETS-Forint range-bound after smaller-than-expected inflation print

By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Monday, but remained stuck in a range between 395-400 to the euro, while other Central European currencies sought direction as investors digested last week's array of smaller-than-expected inflation data.
Hungarian inflation jumped to an annual 24.5% in December, below a poll forecast of 26%, data on Friday showed. The print provided hope that inflation may be close to peaking, while the central bank maintained the highest interest rate in the European Union.
The inflation data helped Hungarian government bond yields extend their sharp decline this year, but on Monday yields edged higher, traders said.
"(Global) FX markets are seeking direction after the inflation data, so the dollar weakens slightly versus the euro and main currencies," Magyar Bankholding analysts said in a note, adding the regional currencies were broadly stagnating.
The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.8% down on the day at 399.95 to the euro at 0904 GMT, staying on the strong side of 400 to the euro. By 0950 GMT it recouped some of its losses to trade at 399.10.
The Hungarian currency hit an all-time low of 434.40 to the euro in October, amid a dispute between Budapest and the European Commission over suspended EU funds.
That forced the central bank to ramp up its interest rate to shore up the forint, with a daily deposit tool offered at 18%. Investors are trying to assess now how fast the central bank can start reducing this rate in 2023.
Hungarian yields have dropped substantially this year after the country issued $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds in the first week of January, while global sentiment also improved.
"I am not sure this impetus can prevail (in Hungarian fixed income)... The question is how inflation will slow, as the first half of the year will still be rough," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.
"Inflation is the biggest risk.. And then we will see how fast the 18% rate can be reduced to the level of the base rate (which stands at 13%)."
Hungarian 5-year benchmark bonds were trading at around 8.06%, while the 10-year bond was at around 7.34% on Monday, with yields rising in the 15-20 bps range in a thin market after sharp falls, a fixed income trader said.
"(On Friday) Hungarian yields fell on the inflation data which came in below expectations," brokerage Equilor said in a note. "There is a generally positive view of the region's government securities this year."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.7020 per euro, while the Czech crown was stuck around 24 to the euro.
"In our view, there are not many reasons for it to strengthen from a fundamental point of view, but on the other hand, the global environment, with stronger figures out of Germany and a weak dollar, are helping it," CSOB said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1004 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.0050
23.9800
-0.10%
+0.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
399.9500
396.7000
-0.81%
-0.13%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7020
4.7000
-0.04%
-0.26%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9450
4.9425
-0.05%
-0.05%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5330
7.5365
+0.05%
+0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3300
117.3900
+0.05%
-0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1270.40
1269.9500
+0.04%
+5.71%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46073.25
46097.83
-0.05%
+5.21%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1906.30
1923.44
-0.89%
+6.38%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12195.05
12227.35
-0.26%
+4.56%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1116.06
1117.34
-0.11%
+6.41%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2108.41
2107.18
+0.06%
+702.38%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
843.18
842.93
+0.03%
+2.25%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.59
623.26
-0.27%
+3.34%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5700
0.0080
+296bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.6520
-0.0030
+242bps
-6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3270
-0.0170
+216bps
-5bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.1440
0.1450
+354bps
+11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.1480
0.1660
+391bps
+11bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.1890
0.1710
+402bps
+14bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.08
6.80
6.29
7.21
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.15
12.42
10.62
16.04
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.00
6.92
6.48
6.92
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Eileen Soreng)
((krisztina.than@thomsonreuters.com))
