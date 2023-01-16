CEE MARKETS-Forint range-bound after smaller-than-expected inflation print

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint eased on Monday, but remained stuck in a range between 395-400 to the euro, while other Central European currencies sought direction as investors digested last week's array of smaller-than-expected inflation data.

Hungarian inflation jumped to an annual 24.5% in December, below a poll forecast of 26%, data on Friday showed. The print provided hope that inflation may be close to peaking, while the central bank maintained the highest interest rate in the European Union.

The inflation data helped Hungarian government bond yields extend their sharp decline this year, but on Monday yields edged higher, traders said.

"(Global) FX markets are seeking direction after the inflation data, so the dollar weakens slightly versus the euro and main currencies," Magyar Bankholding analysts said in a note, adding the regional currencies were broadly stagnating.

The forint EURHUF= was trading 0.8% down on the day at 399.95 to the euro at 0904 GMT, staying on the strong side of 400 to the euro. By 0950 GMT it recouped some of its losses to trade at 399.10.

The Hungarian currency hit an all-time low of 434.40 to the euro in October, amid a dispute between Budapest and the European Commission over suspended EU funds.

That forced the central bank to ramp up its interest rate to shore up the forint, with a daily deposit tool offered at 18%. Investors are trying to assess now how fast the central bank can start reducing this rate in 2023.

Hungarian yields have dropped substantially this year after the country issued $4.25 billion worth of dollar-denominated benchmark bonds in the first week of January, while global sentiment also improved.

"I am not sure this impetus can prevail (in Hungarian fixed income)... The question is how inflation will slow, as the first half of the year will still be rough," said Gergely Palffy, an analyst at Raiffeisen in Budapest.

"Inflation is the biggest risk.. And then we will see how fast the 18% rate can be reduced to the level of the base rate (which stands at 13%)."

Hungarian 5-year benchmark bonds were trading at around 8.06%, while the 10-year bond was at around 7.34% on Monday, with yields rising in the 15-20 bps range in a thin market after sharp falls, a fixed income trader said.

"(On Friday) Hungarian yields fell on the inflation data which came in below expectations," brokerage Equilor said in a note. "There is a generally positive view of the region's government securities this year."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= traded flat at 4.7020 per euro, while the Czech crown was stuck around 24 to the euro.

"In our view, there are not many reasons for it to strengthen from a fundamental point of view, but on the other hand, the global environment, with stronger figures out of Germany and a weak dollar, are helping it," CSOB said.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1004 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2023

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.0050

23.9800

-0.10%

+0.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

399.9500

396.7000

-0.81%

-0.13%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7020

4.7000

-0.04%

-0.26%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9450

4.9425

-0.05%

-0.05%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5330

7.5365

+0.05%

+0.05%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3300

117.3900

+0.05%

-0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2023

.PX

Prague

.PX

1270.40

1269.9500

+0.04%

+5.71%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46073.25

46097.83

-0.05%

+5.21%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1906.30

1923.44

-0.89%

+6.38%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12195.05

12227.35

-0.26%

+4.56%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1116.06

1117.34

-0.11%

+6.41%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2108.41

2107.18

+0.06%

+702.38%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

843.18

842.93

+0.03%

+2.25%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.59

623.26

-0.27%

+3.34%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5700

0.0080

+296bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.6520

-0.0030

+242bps

-6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3270

-0.0170

+216bps

-5bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.1440

0.1450

+354bps

+11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.1480

0.1660

+391bps

+11bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.1890

0.1710

+402bps

+14bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.08

6.80

6.29

7.21

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.15

12.42

10.62

16.04

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.00

6.92

6.48

6.92

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Krisztina Than in Budapest; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

