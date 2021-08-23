CEE MARKETS-Forint rally pauses ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held steady on Monday after rallying more than 3% since a July rate hike, which the central bank is likely to follow up with another 30 basis point increase at a monthly meeting on Tuesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to raise its benchmark rate to 1.5% in a third successive monthly rate rise to combat higher-than-expected inflation.

"Hungary's real interest rate has turned less negative over the past month, something the FX market had not necessarily anticipated," economists at Commerzbank said in a note.

Headline inflation slowed to an annual 4.6% in July from 5.3% in June, below market forecasts, but still overshooting the bank's 2% to 4% target range.

The currency has also been supported recently by strong second-quarter GDP data as well as flows in the zloty-forint trade triggered by the rate differential between Hungary and Poland, traders have said.

Unlike in Hungary and the Czech Republic, policymakers in Poland have kept the main rate at a record-low of 0.1% since May 2020.

However, the number of analysts saying a rate hike may be possible this year are growing as the economy recovers. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% to 4.5870 to the euro.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.04% to 25.550 per euro.

The currency's direction is "influenced by concerns from a possible spike of the pandemic in the autumn," Erste Bank wrote.

Stock markets in the region firmed, tracking European equities. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 gained 0.88% while Prague .PX was up 0.49%. Budapest's .BUX equities gained 0.69% and Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.17%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1135 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5500

25.5400

-0.04%

+2.66%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.3000

350.3000

+0.00%

+3.55%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5870

4.5894

+0.05%

-0.61%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

0.0000

4.9340

#DIV/0!

#DIV/0!

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4950

7.4995

+0.06%

+0.70%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5400

117.5800

+0.03%

+0.03%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1280.61

1274.4000

+0.49%

+24.68%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

52053.57

51696.55

+0.69%

+23.62%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2275.35

2255.56

+0.88%

+14.69%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12227.22

12085.60

+1.17%

+24.70%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1195.24

1204.29

-0.75%

+32.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1942.53

1946.40

-0.20%

+11.69%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

800.75

802.34

-0.20%

+6.96%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

571.27

572.43

-0.20%

+27.65%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.7150

0.0550

+245bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.7770

0.0030

+250bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8200

-0.0060

+228bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.3890

-0.0020

+112bps

-2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.0900

0.0370

+181bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7450

0.0400

+220bps

+0bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

1.65

2.09

2.22

0.97

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

2.13

2.25

2.34

1.42

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.43

0.64

0.86

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

