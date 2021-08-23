CEE MARKETS-Forint rally pauses ahead of Tuesday's central bank meeting

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= held steady on Monday after rallying more than 3% since a July rate hike, which the central bank is likely to follow up with another 30 basis point increase at a monthly meeting on Tuesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) to raise its benchmark rate to 1.5% in a third successive monthly rate rise to combat higher-than-expected inflation.
"Hungary's real interest rate has turned less negative over the past month, something the FX market had not necessarily anticipated," economists at Commerzbank said in a note.
Headline inflation slowed to an annual 4.6% in July from 5.3% in June, below market forecasts, but still overshooting the bank's 2% to 4% target range.
The currency has also been supported recently by strong second-quarter GDP data as well as flows in the zloty-forint trade triggered by the rate differential between Hungary and Poland, traders have said.
Unlike in Hungary and the Czech Republic, policymakers in Poland have kept the main rate at a record-low of 0.1% since May 2020.
However, the number of analysts saying a rate hike may be possible this year are growing as the economy recovers. The Polish zloty EURPLN= edged up 0.05% to 4.5870 to the euro.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.04% to 25.550 per euro.
The currency's direction is "influenced by concerns from a possible spike of the pandemic in the autumn," Erste Bank wrote.
Stock markets in the region firmed, tracking European equities. Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 gained 0.88% while Prague .PX was up 0.49%. Budapest's .BUX equities gained 0.69% and Bucharest .BETI firmed 1.17%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1135 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5500
25.5400
-0.04%
+2.66%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.3000
350.3000
+0.00%
+3.55%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5870
4.5894
+0.05%
-0.61%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
0.0000
4.9340
#DIV/0!
#DIV/0!
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4950
7.4995
+0.06%
+0.70%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5400
117.5800
+0.03%
+0.03%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1280.61
1274.4000
+0.49%
+24.68%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
52053.57
51696.55
+0.69%
+23.62%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2275.35
2255.56
+0.88%
+14.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12227.22
12085.60
+1.17%
+24.70%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1195.24
1204.29
-0.75%
+32.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1942.53
1946.40
-0.20%
+11.69%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
800.75
802.34
-0.20%
+6.96%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
571.27
572.43
-0.20%
+27.65%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.7150
0.0550
+245bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.7770
0.0030
+250bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8200
-0.0060
+228bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.3890
-0.0020
+112bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.0900
0.0370
+181bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7450
0.0400
+220bps
+0bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
1.65
2.09
2.22
0.97
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
2.13
2.25
2.34
1.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.43
0.64
0.86
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Robert Muller in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
