CEE MARKETS-Forint pulls back, Hungary's bond yields slide

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies drifted weaker on Friday, while Hungarian bond yields extended their drop, helped by a recent strengthening in the forint, as markets looked for signs of peak inflation.

Stock markets in the region — with Warsaw closed for a holiday — edged up along with global peers after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive interest rate hikes.

In central Europe, Czech inflation eased sharply in October, according to data on Thursday which raised some hope price gains around the region could also follow suit.

Hungary's bond yields extended their drop on Friday. The yield on 10-year paper was about 8.70%, down 140 basis points this week.

"Inflation data in the U.S. and the Czech Republic came in better than expected this week, which could make investors think that Hungarian inflation could soon peak as well," a Budapest-based trader said.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.77% to trade at 403.85 per euro as low liquidity caused high volatility, an FX trader in Budapest said.

The currency bounced back from record lows at about 343 last month after the central bank introduced a new quick deposit tool at an 18% rate.

Czech market rates dropped on the inflation data as the market priced in sooner chances of rate cuts coming. CZKFRA The central bank lifted rates by 675 basis points between June 2021 and June 2022, but has been on hold at its past three meetings.

Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek told Czech TV late on Thursday that the bank saw inflation near a peak but it should stay cautious. He added the bank has not been in the market to defend the crown since its last policy meeting a week ago.

The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.2770 per euro, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.35% on the day.

The Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.28%, coming after inflation eased a touch to 15.3%, in line with expectations.

With other central banks in central Europe seeking rate stability after sharp hikes in the past year, Romania's central bank slowed its tightening pace on Tuesday, raising its benchmark rate by 50 basis points.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1121 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.2770

24.2830

+0.02%

+2.45%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

403.8500

400.7500

-0.77%

-8.53%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6765

4.6930

+0.35%

-1.83%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8905

4.8769

-0.28%

+1.18%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5420

7.5445

+0.03%

-0.32%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2300

117.2800

+0.04%

+0.30%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1253.31

1245.4100

+0.63%

Budapest

.BUX

43455.16

43164.34

+0.67%

-14.32%

Bucharest

.BETI

11554.60

11397.81

+1.38%

-11.54%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1041.37

1014.14

+2.69%

-17.05%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1917.21

1918.13

-0.05%

-7.80%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

780.00

780.00

+0.00%

-4.97%

Sofia

.SOFIX

602.30

602.26

+0.01%

-5.25%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8830

-0.0350

+381bps

-13bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.2320

-0.0950

+324bps

-17bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.0000

-0.0150

+294bps

-7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1260

-0.0070

+505bps

-11bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3960

-0.0090

+540bps

-9bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.2220

0.0000

+517bps

-5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.11

6.85

6.48

7.28

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.81

12.86

11.96

15.93

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.22

7.21

7.06

7.50

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)

