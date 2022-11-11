CEE MARKETS-Forint pulls back, Hungary's bond yields slide

PRAGUE, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Most Central European currencies drifted weaker on Friday, while Hungarian bond yields extended their drop, helped by a recent strengthening in the forint, as markets looked for signs of peak inflation.
Stock markets in the region — with Warsaw closed for a holiday — edged up along with global peers after cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data sparked hopes that the Federal Reserve could tone down its aggressive interest rate hikes.
In central Europe, Czech inflation eased sharply in October, according to data on Thursday which raised some hope price gains around the region could also follow suit.
Hungary's bond yields extended their drop on Friday. The yield on 10-year paper was about 8.70%, down 140 basis points this week.
"Inflation data in the U.S. and the Czech Republic came in better than expected this week, which could make investors think that Hungarian inflation could soon peak as well," a Budapest-based trader said.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.77% to trade at 403.85 per euro as low liquidity caused high volatility, an FX trader in Budapest said.
The currency bounced back from record lows at about 343 last month after the central bank introduced a new quick deposit tool at an 18% rate.
Czech market rates dropped on the inflation data as the market priced in sooner chances of rate cuts coming. CZKFRA The central bank lifted rates by 675 basis points between June 2021 and June 2022, but has been on hold at its past three meetings.
Czech central banker Oldrich Dedek told Czech TV late on Thursday that the bank saw inflation near a peak but it should stay cautious. He added the bank has not been in the market to defend the crown since its last policy meeting a week ago.
The crown EURCZK= was steady at 24.2770 per euro, while Poland's zloty EURPLN= was up 0.35% on the day.
The Romanian leu EURRON= fell 0.28%, coming after inflation eased a touch to 15.3%, in line with expectations.
With other central banks in central Europe seeking rate stability after sharp hikes in the past year, Romania's central bank slowed its tightening pace on Tuesday, raising its benchmark rate by 50 basis points.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1121 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.2770
24.2830
+0.02%
+2.45%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
403.8500
400.7500
-0.77%
-8.53%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6765
4.6930
+0.35%
-1.83%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8905
4.8769
-0.28%
+1.18%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5420
7.5445
+0.03%
-0.32%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2300
117.2800
+0.04%
+0.30%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1253.31
1245.4100
+0.63%
Budapest
.BUX
43455.16
43164.34
+0.67%
-14.32%
Bucharest
.BETI
11554.60
11397.81
+1.38%
-11.54%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1041.37
1014.14
+2.69%
-17.05%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1917.21
1918.13
-0.05%
-7.80%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
780.00
780.00
+0.00%
-4.97%
Sofia
.SOFIX
602.30
602.26
+0.01%
-5.25%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8830
-0.0350
+381bps
-13bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.2320
-0.0950
+324bps
-17bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.0000
-0.0150
+294bps
-7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1260
-0.0070
+505bps
-11bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3960
-0.0090
+540bps
-9bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.2220
0.0000
+517bps
-5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.11
6.85
6.48
7.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.81
12.86
11.96
15.93
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.22
7.21
7.06
7.50
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)
