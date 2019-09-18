CEE MARKETS-Forint pulls back from record low as FX market steadies before Fed

PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint on Wednesday pulled back from a record low hit in the previous session with central European currencies steadying, as markets waited on the outcome of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which is expected to bring another rate cut.

Analysts have seen easier policies from the Fed and, more importantly, the European central bank as being supportive for currencies in the region, where central banks remain neutral on interest rates and are noncommittal on cuts.

Prague dealers said much of the expected Fed cut has been priced in already, so there would be little impact from the U.S. decision.

However, there remains room for disappointment, especially among bonds, Polish bank PKO BP said.

"The Fed's comments (on Wednesday) may disappoint investors and further profit-taking might occur combined with an increase in government bond yields. This will indirectly weaken the Polish market," PKO said, adding 10-year yields could head above 2.20% after dipping below 2% earlier this month.

Poland's 10-year paper was bid with a yield of 2.09% on Wednesday, down 5 basis points.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.1% to 4.341 to the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu EURRON= were steady at 25.895 and 4.735, respectively.

The forint EURHUF= rose 0.2% to 333.01 to the euro, off an all-time low of 334.35 hit on Tuesday.

Central Europe's economies remain on solid ground even amid a euro zone slowdown, growing worry that Britain could crash out of the European Union without a deal with Brussels, and jitters over U.S-China trade tensions.

But the region's currencies have been under pressure because of those outside risks, especially any disorderly Brexit that would choke up European trade.

Commerzbank said the forint has also underperformed peers, most recently due to the start of the central bank's corporate bond buying scheme on Monday, aimed at creating a liquid market for company debt.

"Since this purchase is part of the QE programme, it amounts to monetary easing at a time when inflation is well above target – this puts pressure on the forint," Commerzbank said.

On Tuesday, currencies and stocks were shaken by geopolitical concerns following attacks on Saudi oil facilities over the weekend, before finding some relief toward the end of the session after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said the country has managed to restore oil supplies.

Stock markets in central Europe climbed 0.3%-0.4% on Wednesday, mostly recouping Tuesday's losses.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest and Anna Koper in Warsaw; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))

