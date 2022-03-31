CEE MARKETS-Forint pressured by rising uncertainty ahead of Hungary election
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers as markets started to price in the possibility of political uncertainty after a parliamentary election to be held on Sunday.
"The entire region is easing this morning but the forint was hit more than the others and that's because we are getting closer to the election," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= eased 0.45% and was trading at 369.11 per euro ahead of the election where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since taking office in a 2010 election landslide.
According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.
Most market players expect another four-year term for Orban and prepare for current financial and monetary policy to be continued in the short term, FX traders in Budapest said.
"If Fidesz wins, we will just wake up to a regular Monday and I do not expect a significant market reaction. If the opposition wins, that could bring uncertainty to markets," one FX trader said.
However, traders said a victory by the opposition, which has campaigned on a tough anti-corruption drive, could help unlock European Union pandemic recovery funds that have been withheld due to a row over democratic standards, in a boon to markets.
An opposition victory "could also increase the risk of political instability and policy uncertainty ahead, especially given significant ideological differences between parties forming the coalition," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.
If Orban is re-elected "fiscal policy would likely remain broadly accommodative... However, as the decision to postpone HUF 755bn of investments this year has shown, the government is not willing to let debt get out of hand," they said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% lower and trading at 24.470 per euro ahead of the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB) later in the day.
According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the CNB is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5%, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1102 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4700
24.4450
-0.10%
+1.64%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.1100
367.4500
-0.45%
+0.08%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6500
4.6431
-0.15%
-1.27%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9465
4.9470
+0.01%
+0.03%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5710
7.5735
+0.03%
-0.71%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1378.16
1364.4800
+1.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45937.70
45890.18
+0.10%
-9.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2173.46
2179.56
-0.28%
-4.12%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12794.47
12726.17
+0.54%
-2.04%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1212.49
1207.31
+0.43%
-3.42%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2100.03
2106.26
-0.30%
+0.99%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
837.09
842.84
-0.68%
+1.99%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
623.20
623.20
+0.00%
-1.96%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.7380
0.0260
+478bps
+7bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.1690
-0.0220
+374bps
+5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.8530
0.0500
+325bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.5710
-0.0280
+561bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.5750
-0.0380
+515bps
+4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.1950
-0.0170
+459bps
+4bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.82
5.81
5.74
5.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.55
7.72
7.74
6.48
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.85
6.01
6.01
4.74
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.