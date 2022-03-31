CEE MARKETS-Forint pressured by rising uncertainty ahead of Hungary election

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, March 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, underperforming its regional peers as markets started to price in the possibility of political uncertainty after a parliamentary election to be held on Sunday.

"The entire region is easing this morning but the forint was hit more than the others and that's because we are getting closer to the election," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= eased 0.45% and was trading at 369.11 per euro ahead of the election where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban faces a united opposition for the first time since taking office in a 2010 election landslide.

According to the latest polls, Orban's ruling Fidesz party has a narrow lead over the opposition alliance.

Most market players expect another four-year term for Orban and prepare for current financial and monetary policy to be continued in the short term, FX traders in Budapest said.

"If Fidesz wins, we will just wake up to a regular Monday and I do not expect a significant market reaction. If the opposition wins, that could bring uncertainty to markets," one FX trader said.

However, traders said a victory by the opposition, which has campaigned on a tough anti-corruption drive, could help unlock European Union pandemic recovery funds that have been withheld due to a row over democratic standards, in a boon to markets.

An opposition victory "could also increase the risk of political instability and policy uncertainty ahead, especially given significant ideological differences between parties forming the coalition," Deutsche Bank wrote in a note.

If Orban is re-elected "fiscal policy would likely remain broadly accommodative... However, as the decision to postpone HUF 755bn of investments this year has shown, the government is not willing to let debt get out of hand," they said.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.1% lower and trading at 24.470 per euro ahead of the meeting of the Czech National Bank (CNB) later in the day.

According to a Reuters poll of analysts, the CNB is set to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5%, which would be the highest since 2001 as policymakers battle an inflation surge exacerbated by the Ukraine war.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1102 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4700

24.4450

-0.10%

+1.64%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.1100

367.4500

-0.45%

+0.08%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6500

4.6431

-0.15%

-1.27%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9465

4.9470

+0.01%

+0.03%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5710

7.5735

+0.03%

-0.71%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6300

117.7300

+0.09%

-0.04%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1378.16

1364.4800

+1.00%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45937.70

45890.18

+0.10%

-9.43%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2173.46

2179.56

-0.28%

-4.12%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12794.47

12726.17

+0.54%

-2.04%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1212.49

1207.31

+0.43%

-3.42%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2100.03

2106.26

-0.30%

+0.99%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

837.09

842.84

-0.68%

+1.99%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

623.20

623.20

+0.00%

-1.96%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.7380

0.0260

+478bps

+7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.1690

-0.0220

+374bps

+5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.8530

0.0500

+325bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.5710

-0.0280

+561bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.5750

-0.0380

+515bps

+4bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.1950

-0.0170

+459bps

+4bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.82

5.81

5.74

5.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.55

7.72

7.74

6.48

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.85

6.01

6.01

4.74

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

