CEE MARKETS-Forint, Prague stocks touch fresh peaks in mixed markets

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a fresh nine-month high against the euro on Thursday, looking for a third day to firmly break past a technical level with markets seeing growing chances of a interest-rate hike.
Other currencies were mixed, drifting off recent highs, while mainly stock markets tip-toed higher after coming under pressure in the previous session with global worries over inflation.
Central European equity markets in May have climbed out the deep holes created by the COVID-19 pandemic, erasing steep losses seen in the wake of the outbreak in early-2020.
Prague .PX rose 0.5% on Thursday to touch its strongest level since 2011 for a second time this week.
Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR also rose half a percent, with markets focusing on a likely dividend proposal being announced on Thursday. Foreign asset sales will mean a bigger payout than usual.
On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= has led after a Hungarian central banker flagged a possible rate hike in June.
The Hungarian currency rose in early trade to hit a fresh high before settling down 0.1% on the day at 350.3 per euro, seeking to close the day on the strong side of the psychological level of 350.
"The euro-forint rate was successfully stopped by the 350 level in the past two days, and it has not yet significantly broken," brokerage Equilor said. "If the forint keeps firming and breaks this level, the road will be open as far as the support level at 344."
Hungary's central bank is widely expected to leave key rates steady next week ahead of a watershed June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in rising inflation.
The surprise shift in Hungary put the bank alongside peers in the Czech Republic, where markets pencil in a rate hike by August. The crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1% to 25.50 to the euro, off a 14-month high of 25.385 hit this week.
Poland's zloty EURPLN= and Romania's leu EURRON= were steady.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1152 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.5000
25.4690
-0.12%
+2.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
350.3000
349.9300
-0.11%
+3.55%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5180
4.5195
+0.03%
+0.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9270
4.9275
+0.01%
-1.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5110
7.5095
-0.02%
+0.49%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1141.40
1135.2400
+0.54%
+11.12%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
45462.43
45128.56
+0.74%
+7.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2105.92
2115.15
-0.44%
+6.15%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11620.39
11607.74
+0.11%
+18.51%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1100.92
1086.01
+1.37%
+22.21%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1950.28
1949.50
+0.04%
+12.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
776.89
764.61
+1.61%
+3.78%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
525.34
524.50
+0.16%
+17.39%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.6080
-0.0170
+126bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.5100
-0.0060
+200bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.8140
-0.0130
+191bps
-3bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.1960
-0.0320
+085bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.2360
-0.0370
+173bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.8620
-0.0100
+196bps
-2bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.70
1.01
1.35
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
1.21
1.45
1.63
0.89
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.35
0.52
0.74
0.21
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))
