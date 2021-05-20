CEE MARKETS-Forint, Prague stocks touch fresh peaks in mixed markets

PRAGUE, May 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a fresh nine-month high against the euro on Thursday, looking for a third day to firmly break past a technical level with markets seeing growing chances of a interest-rate hike.

Other currencies were mixed, drifting off recent highs, while mainly stock markets tip-toed higher after coming under pressure in the previous session with global worries over inflation.

Central European equity markets in May have climbed out the deep holes created by the COVID-19 pandemic, erasing steep losses seen in the wake of the outbreak in early-2020.

Prague .PX rose 0.5% on Thursday to touch its strongest level since 2011 for a second time this week.

Czech utility CEZ CEZP.PR also rose half a percent, with markets focusing on a likely dividend proposal being announced on Thursday. Foreign asset sales will mean a bigger payout than usual.

On currency markets, the forint EURHUF= has led after a Hungarian central banker flagged a possible rate hike in June.

The Hungarian currency rose in early trade to hit a fresh high before settling down 0.1% on the day at 350.3 per euro, seeking to close the day on the strong side of the psychological level of 350.

"The euro-forint rate was successfully stopped by the 350 level in the past two days, and it has not yet significantly broken," brokerage Equilor said. "If the forint keeps firming and breaks this level, the road will be open as far as the support level at 344."

Hungary's central bank is widely expected to leave key rates steady next week ahead of a watershed June meeting when it could deliver its first base rate hike in nearly a decade to rein in rising inflation.

The surprise shift in Hungary put the bank alongside peers in the Czech Republic, where markets pencil in a rate hike by August. The crown EURCZK= inched down 0.1% to 25.50 to the euro, off a 14-month high of 25.385 hit this week.

Poland's zloty EURPLN= and Romania's leu EURRON= were steady.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1152 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.5000

25.4690

-0.12%

+2.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

350.3000

349.9300

-0.11%

+3.55%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5180

4.5195

+0.03%

+0.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9270

4.9275

+0.01%

-1.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5110

7.5095

-0.02%

+0.49%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1141.40

1135.2400

+0.54%

+11.12%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

45462.43

45128.56

+0.74%

+7.97%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2105.92

2115.15

-0.44%

+6.15%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11620.39

11607.74

+0.11%

+18.51%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1100.92

1086.01

+1.37%

+22.21%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1950.28

1949.50

+0.04%

+12.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

776.89

764.61

+1.61%

+3.78%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

525.34

524.50

+0.16%

+17.39%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.6080

-0.0170

+126bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.5100

-0.0060

+200bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.8140

-0.0130

+191bps

-3bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.1960

-0.0320

+085bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.2360

-0.0370

+173bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.8620

-0.0100

+196bps

-2bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.70

1.01

1.35

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

1.21

1.45

1.63

0.89

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.35

0.52

0.74

0.21

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Anita Komuves in Budapest; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.