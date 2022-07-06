CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges, yields surge as Hungary hammered in global gloom

By Alan Charlish and Krisztina Than

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF=plunged to new record lows on Wednesday while Hungarian government bond yields jumped, as the country's worsened risk profile and worries over the future of EU fund flows added to global fears of a recession.

The Polish zloty EURPLN= also softened slightly asinvestors ditched risky assets amid worries about a sharp economic slowdown as energy prices surge, central banks hike interest rates and business sentiment worsens. But the forint was hammered, falling 2% on the day, and more than 11% so far this year, way underperforming the region.

"Positive news about an agreement over EU funds and impacts of fiscal and monetary tightening cooling domestic demand and improving the trade balance would be essential conditions to halt the underperformance of the HUF amidst the negative external risk environment," Citigroup said in a note.

It said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) had limited room to support the currency by interventions on the FX spot market but could hike its 7.75% one-week deposit rate on Thursday, when the next tender is due.

"As the NBH may try to keep some munition for the remainder of the month, we see slightly more chances for a 50bp hike tomorrow but based on the June MPC communication we would not rule out a 100bp hike either to defend the currency," it said.

The central bank has not replied to emailed Reuters questions.

Hungarian bond yields surged 40-45 basis points at the short end and 20-25 basis points on longer-dated papers, with the 10-year yield hitting 8.7% on the secondary market, a trader said.

"Compared to what goes on in the forint market, this is still fairly moderate in terms of yield moves, what we can see is that investors try to buy into the market occasionally, as they are searching for the peak," the trader said, adding the market was waiting to see the next move from the central bank.

The forint was 2% weaker against the euro at 416 as of 1413 GMT, sliding to fresh record lows during the day. According to the debt agency's fixing HUBONDFIX the yield on the 5-year bonds jumped 44 bps to 9.08%, and the 3-year hit even higher at 9.19%.

Meanwhile, markets have become more unsure about whether Poland will actually receive COVID-recovery funds from the European Union after criticism of reforms meant to unblock the cash in Brussels.

The zloty was 0.3% weaker at 4.784, ahead of a rate-setting meeting on Thursday where analysts polled by Reuters expect the main rate to rise to 6.75% from 6.00%.

The Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat after a rate-setting meeting at which the Romanian central bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike in more than a decade, narrowing the borrowing cost gap with other states in the region as it raised its short-term inflation expectations.

Policymakers lifted the benchmark rate ROINTR=ECI by one percentage point to 4.75%, above average market expectations, their seventh consecutive monthly hike since October.

Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alison Williams)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

