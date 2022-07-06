CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges, yields surge as Hungary hammered in global gloom
By Alan Charlish and Krisztina Than
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, July 6 (Reuters) - The forint EURHUF=plunged to new record lows on Wednesday while Hungarian government bond yields jumped, as the country's worsened risk profile and worries over the future of EU fund flows added to global fears of a recession.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= also softened slightly asinvestors ditched risky assets amid worries about a sharp economic slowdown as energy prices surge, central banks hike interest rates and business sentiment worsens. But the forint was hammered, falling 2% on the day, and more than 11% so far this year, way underperforming the region.
"Positive news about an agreement over EU funds and impacts of fiscal and monetary tightening cooling domestic demand and improving the trade balance would be essential conditions to halt the underperformance of the HUF amidst the negative external risk environment," Citigroup said in a note.
It said the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) had limited room to support the currency by interventions on the FX spot market but could hike its 7.75% one-week deposit rate on Thursday, when the next tender is due.
"As the NBH may try to keep some munition for the remainder of the month, we see slightly more chances for a 50bp hike tomorrow but based on the June MPC communication we would not rule out a 100bp hike either to defend the currency," it said.
The central bank has not replied to emailed Reuters questions.
Hungarian bond yields surged 40-45 basis points at the short end and 20-25 basis points on longer-dated papers, with the 10-year yield hitting 8.7% on the secondary market, a trader said.
"Compared to what goes on in the forint market, this is still fairly moderate in terms of yield moves, what we can see is that investors try to buy into the market occasionally, as they are searching for the peak," the trader said, adding the market was waiting to see the next move from the central bank.
The forint was 2% weaker against the euro at 416 as of 1413 GMT, sliding to fresh record lows during the day. According to the debt agency's fixing HUBONDFIX the yield on the 5-year bonds jumped 44 bps to 9.08%, and the 3-year hit even higher at 9.19%.
Meanwhile, markets have become more unsure about whether Poland will actually receive COVID-recovery funds from the European Union after criticism of reforms meant to unblock the cash in Brussels.
The zloty was 0.3% weaker at 4.784, ahead of a rate-setting meeting on Thursday where analysts polled by Reuters expect the main rate to rise to 6.75% from 6.00%.
The Romanian leu EURRON=, tightly controlled by the central bank, was flat after a rate-setting meeting at which the Romanian central bank delivered its biggest interest rate hike in more than a decade, narrowing the borrowing cost gap with other states in the region as it raised its short-term inflation expectations.
Policymakers lifted the benchmark rate ROINTR=ECI by one percentage point to 4.75%, above average market expectations, their seventh consecutive monthly hike since October.
Markets in Prague were closed for a holiday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1559 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7810
24.7590
-0.09%
+0.37%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
415.7000
407.5000
-1.97%
-11.14%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7840
4.7700
-0.29%
-4.03%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9426
4.9449
+0.05%
+0.11%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5225
+0.05%
-0.02%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4000
+0.03%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1212.59
1212.5900
+0.00%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39169.34
39256.26
-0.22%
-22.77%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1661.31
1644.46
+1.02%
-26.72%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12296.41
12209.92
+0.71%
-5.86%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1118.02
1113.77
+0.38%
-10.95%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1989.90
1998.75
-0.44%
-4.30%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
844.08
843.81
+0.03%
+2.84%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
612.33
610.10
+0.37%
-3.67%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2290
0.0000
+590bps
+10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3500
0.0060
+459bps
+10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7130
0.1380
+359bps
+20bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.7940
-0.1050
+746bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1960
0.0060
+643bps
+10bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6990
-0.0380
+558bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.51
7.42
6.80
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
11.83
12.18
12.08
8.59
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.22
8.23
8.08
7.10
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Kim Coghill and Alison Williams)
((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))
