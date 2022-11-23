CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges, bond yields rise as investor nerves tested on EU funds

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday while bond yields rose on a German media report, which said the European Commission could recommend that member states freeze 7.5 billion euros from three cohesion programs earmarked for Hungary.

The currency EURHUF= gave up gains from earlier in the day and was down 0.56% on the day and trading at 409.20 per euro by 1402 GMT.

"The forint fell soon after the FAZ report was published, and the bond market was also hit at the same time," an FX trader in Budapest said.

German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported citing unnamed sources that European Commission officials have concluded that Hungary has not sufficiently fulfilled its promises on the fight against corruption and will recommend 7.5 billion euros be earmarked for Hungary be frozen.

While Prime Minister Viktor Orban may not get all of the money unlocked, he would likely win the Commission's conditional approval for some 7.2 billion euros earmarked for Hungary from the bloc's stimulus fund to help economies heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long-term government bond yields jumped about 40-60 basis points after the report, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.30%.

Budapest's stocks .BUX were down 1.58%.

Market participants have been closely eyeing negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds, which has affected the rate of the forint, central Europe' worst performer so far this year as it shed near 10%.

The central bank announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced the quick deposit facility, which helped shore up the forint, but a deal on EU funds is seen key for the currency to significantly strengthen, traders and analysts have said.

On Tuesday, the central bank left its base rate at 13% on Tuesday and pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions for a "prolonged period".

The Czech crown EURCZK=was flat as central bank Governor Ales Michl said interest rates were at high enough levels at the moment and were restricting economic activity.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.26% to trade at 4.6980 versus the common currency.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1502 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3650

24.3660

+0.00%

+2.08%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.2000

406.9000

-0.56%

-9.73%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6980

4.7100

+0.26%

-2.28%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9352

4.9345

-0.01%

+0.26%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5400

7.5435

+0.05%

-0.30%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3000

+0.05%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1237.86

1238.1200

-0.02%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44617.58

45335.11

-1.58%

-12.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1713.20

1717.75

-0.26%

-24.43%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11563.78

11559.06

+0.04%

-11.47%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1071.78

1073.80

-0.19%

-14.63%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1902.95

1901.14

+0.10%

-8.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

807.14

806.57

+0.07%

-1.66%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

593.54

594.39

-0.14%

-6.63%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7070

-0.2060

+353bps

-28bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0660

-0.0580

+305bps

-11bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9160

0.0170

+294bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1550

0.0440

+498bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.1720

0.0540

+516bps

+1bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.9070

0.0260

+493bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.10

6.80

6.43

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.28

11.88

11.13

15.34

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.28

7.27

6.99

7.36

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))

