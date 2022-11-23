CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges, bond yields rise as investor nerves tested on EU funds

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Wednesday while bond yields rose on a German media report, which said the European Commission could recommend that member states freeze 7.5 billion euros from three cohesion programs earmarked for Hungary.
The currency EURHUF= gave up gains from earlier in the day and was down 0.56% on the day and trading at 409.20 per euro by 1402 GMT.
"The forint fell soon after the FAZ report was published, and the bond market was also hit at the same time," an FX trader in Budapest said.
German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported citing unnamed sources that European Commission officials have concluded that Hungary has not sufficiently fulfilled its promises on the fight against corruption and will recommend 7.5 billion euros be earmarked for Hungary be frozen.
While Prime Minister Viktor Orban may not get all of the money unlocked, he would likely win the Commission's conditional approval for some 7.2 billion euros earmarked for Hungary from the bloc's stimulus fund to help economies heal from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Long-term government bond yields jumped about 40-60 basis points after the report, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.30%.
Budapest's stocks .BUX were down 1.58%.
Market participants have been closely eyeing negotiations between Hungary and the European Union over funds, which has affected the rate of the forint, central Europe' worst performer so far this year as it shed near 10%.
The central bank announced an emergency rate hike last month and introduced the quick deposit facility, which helped shore up the forint, but a deal on EU funds is seen key for the currency to significantly strengthen, traders and analysts have said.
On Tuesday, the central bank left its base rate at 13% on Tuesday and pledged to maintain tight monetary conditions for a "prolonged period".
The Czech crown EURCZK=was flat as central bank Governor Ales Michl said interest rates were at high enough levels at the moment and were restricting economic activity.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= added 0.26% to trade at 4.6980 versus the common currency.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1502 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3650
24.3660
+0.00%
+2.08%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.2000
406.9000
-0.56%
-9.73%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6980
4.7100
+0.26%
-2.28%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9352
4.9345
-0.01%
+0.26%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5400
7.5435
+0.05%
-0.30%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3000
+0.05%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1237.86
1238.1200
-0.02%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44617.58
45335.11
-1.58%
-12.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1713.20
1717.75
-0.26%
-24.43%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11563.78
11559.06
+0.04%
-11.47%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1071.78
1073.80
-0.19%
-14.63%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1902.95
1901.14
+0.10%
-8.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
807.14
806.57
+0.07%
-1.66%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
593.54
594.39
-0.14%
-6.63%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7070
-0.2060
+353bps
-28bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0660
-0.0580
+305bps
-11bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9160
0.0170
+294bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1550
0.0440
+498bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.1720
0.0540
+516bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.9070
0.0260
+493bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.10
6.80
6.43
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.28
11.88
11.13
15.34
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.28
7.27
6.99
7.36
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Maju Samuel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com; +36 70 795 8815))
