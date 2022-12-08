CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges, bond yields rise as inflation spikes

By Alan Charlish and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= fell to a seven-week low on Thursday, while government bond yields soared as expectations of stubborn inflation fuelled fears of real interest rates falling deeper into negative territory.

The forint dropped 1.46% to 417.45 per euros after data showed that Hungarian headline inflationHUCPIY=ECI accelerated to an annual 22.5% in November from 21.1% in the prior month.

Long-term government bond yields rose about 30-40 basis points (bps) while short term yields were 50-60 bps higher following inflation data, fixed-income traders in Budapest said.

"The market sees this (rising inflation) as rather a negative for the forint because of the forward-looking real interest rate environment," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Budapest.

The Hungarian central bank has said it will stop increasing rates, but maintain tight monetary conditions for a prolonged period. It is following other policymakers in central Europe trying to stop raising rates further as the war in Ukraine weighs heavily on growth.

But the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) faces a challenge as inflation in the country is expected to accelerate in part due to the government scrapping a price cap on car fuels this week.

"Checking the rates market, it doesn't seem that the market expects the NBH to react to this fuel price cap story and possibly this means ... higher inflation will be translated into even deeper real negative interest rates," Virovacz said.

On Thursday, Hungarian oil and energy company MOL MOLB.BU was down more than 5%, after a government decree late on Wednesday showed oil companies would have to pay a 95% special tax rate on the Brent-Ural spread, up from 40% previously, sharply hiking the existing windfall tax to plug budget holes.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 8.75%, traders said.

"Now that the fuel price cap is gone, nobody knows where inflation will peak and there is also a debate between key actors of economic and monetary policy, and that definitely makes the market sentiment negative," a fixed-income trader said.

Central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Monday that inflation could be between 15% and 18% next year and voiced unusually strong criticism of government measures including price caps.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was 0.22% firmer at 4.6820, as markets looked ahead to a press conference with central bank governor Adam Glapinski scheduled for 1400 GMT.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council kept its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% for the third month in a row on Wednesday, firming up expectations that the tightening cycle is over.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was 0.15% weaker at 24.327, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was broadly stable at 4.912.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1410 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3270

24.2900

-0.15%

+2.24%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

417.4500

411.3500

-1.46%

-11.51%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6820

4.6925

+0.22%

-1.94%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9120

4.9140

+0.04%

+0.74%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5510

7.5525

+0.02%

-0.44%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2000

117.2550

+0.05%

+0.32%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1174.30

1177.6400

-0.28%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43773.05

44614.88

-1.89%

-13.70%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1726.41

1735.66

-0.53%

-23.84%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12243.59

12228.85

+0.12%

-6.26%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1074.87

1074.24

+0.06%

-14.39%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1922.17

1919.02

+0.16%

-7.56%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

816.54

814.66

+0.23%

-0.52%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.55

606.11

-0.42%

-5.05%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.4960

-0.0810

+349bps

-7bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8570

-0.0580

+308bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.5940

-0.0880

+281bps

-9bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.6990

-0.0800

+470bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.5390

-0.1480

+476bps

-14bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.3910

-0.1470

+460bps

-15bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.02

6.53

5.88

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

15.65

14.16

13.11

16.05

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.14

7.00

6.62

7.19

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Vinay Dwivedi)

((alan.charlish@thomsonreuters.com;))

