CEE MARKETS-Forint plunges as investors fear Hungary won't get EU funds
PRAGUE/BUDAPEST, April 5 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell more than 2% on Tuesday after the European Commission said it would launch disciplinary action against Hungary, raising uncertainty over the country's access to billions of euros of EU funds.
Two days after a landslide victory for Prime Minister Viktor Orban, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the start of the disciplinary procedure against Hungary.
"The fear is that for the time being we will not get EU funds," a dealer in Budapest said, adding the forint fell past 376 per euro in a quick negative reaction. The Hungarian government has not replied to Reuters questions on the EU's announcement.
The forint EURHUF= was down 2.16% at 1446 GMT, trading at 376.70 to the euro and continuing a reversal seen since hitting a one-month high of 366.30 last week.
Markets were digesting a decisive victory for Orban's Fidesz party in Sunday's election in which the war in Ukraine was a dominant topic, forcing Orban to explain decade-old cosy business relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Orban's new term faces challenges domestically, with the central bank projecting economic growth at the slowest rate in any election year since he came to power in 2010 and with inflation heading toward its highest rate in at least 15 years.
"All the uncertainties ahead of us could be negative, among these the state of the economy, the country's relations with the EU and whether the recovery funds will be approved," a Budapest-based trader said.
Central bank policy meetings in Romania on Tuesday and in Poland on Wednesday were also in focus as policymakers seek to tame the biggest inflation spike in a decade or more in countries around central Europe.
Romania's central bank lifted its benchmark rate ROINTR=ECI by half a percentage point to 3.00% and said inflation would rise more than expected as fuel and food prices would outpace a government energy support scheme.
All analysts polled by Reuters had expected Tuesday's hike, with a median forecast for the benchmark rate at end-2022 at 4.00%
The leu EURRON= was steady at 4.944 per euro.
The Polish zloty EURPLN= dropped 0.6% before Wednesday's rate meeting, while the Czech crown EURCZK= was down 0.16%. The Czech National Bank lifted rates last week to their highest level since 2001.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1618 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3700
24.3300
-0.16%
+2.06%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
376.7000
368.5500
-2.16%
-1.94%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6461
4.6195
-0.57%
-1.19%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9440
4.9425
-0.03%
+0.08%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5445
7.5425
-0.03%
-0.36%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6300
117.7300
+0.09%
-0.04%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1364.21
1372.7300
-0.62%
#VALUE!
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43977.01
45397.52
-3.13%
-13.30%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2122.00
2157.79
-1.66%
-6.39%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12856.10
12848.36
+0.06%
-1.57%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1211.78
1209.38
+0.20%
-3.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2119.86
2108.67
+0.53%
+1.95%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
834.80
835.78
-0.12%
+1.71%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
636.04
636.20
-0.03%
+0.06%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.8190
-0.0610
+485bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.3700
0.1070
+394bps
+3bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9220
0.0950
+332bps
+1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.7640
0.0310
+579bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.8920
0.0400
+546bps
-4bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.4440
0.0170
+484bps
-7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.94
5.98
5.97
5.28
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.73
7.98
8.08
6.49
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.14
6.28
6.28
4.88
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Luiza Ilie in Bucharest, Anita Komuves in Budapest, and Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)
((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com))
