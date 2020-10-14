CEE MARKETS-Forint plunge adds pressure on central bank, virus worries stay at forefront

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Wednesday, underperforming peers, as investors worried about the effect of the second wave of the coronavirus infections and eyed the possibility of higher rates at the central banks's one-week deposit tender on Thursday.

The forint is the latest to come under heavier pressure in central Europe as the number of virus cases spiraled in Europe.

The Czech crown EURCZK= extended its slide in early trade to touch its lowest since May 20 before rebounding as weaker levels often draw interest from exporters looking to hedge.

On the rates markets, the coronavirus spike has led some investors to bet Czech interest rates could drop more, although central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday the bank currently saw no need to ease policy further with inflation quite high.

In Budapest, the forint EURHUF= fell 0.67% and was trading at 363.45 versus the euro.

"Besides the extremely low real interest rates and high inflation, the second wave of the pandemic is worrying investors," a Budapest-based trader said.

"Hungary is not testing enough so the official number of infections remains low, which suggests that in reality the country has been hit very hard by the second wave."

Hungary reported 920 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. In comparison, the Czech Republic - Europe's worst hit by the spread in per capita terms - reported over 8,000 cases.

Dealers said Hungarian markets were adding to pressure on the central bank. "Investors would like to see a higher the interest rate on the one-week deposit facility," a second trader said.

The bank raised the interest rate on the facility NBHK by 15 basis points to 0.75% on Sept. 24 to prevent an increase in inflation risks, but has kept rates at this level since.

Elsewhere, Poland reported a record 6,526 new infections. The zloty EURPLN= dipped 0.03% to 4.4936 versus the common currency.

The Romanian leu EURRON= eased 0.02% to 4.8761. Stock markets in the region recovered some ground, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 leading gains firming 1.12%.

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

