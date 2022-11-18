CEE MARKETS-Forint pares losses, talks on EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming its regional peers as it recouped some losses from the previous session when it fell as uncertainty grew over the prospects for a Hungarian deal on European Union funds.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% at 409.10 per euro, but still nearly 10% weaker for the year, underperforming central European currencies.

EU sources told Reuters on Thursday that the European Commission was on track to unblock billions of euros in funds for Hungary, which helped the currency recoup some losses.

"The market is calmer today, trade volumes are low," an FX trader in Budapest said. Markets were also eyeing a rate meeting of the Hungarian central bank scheduled for Tuesday.

"With higher-than-expected inflation, a GDP contraction that is still to impact pricing behaviour, but global financial conditions keeping uncertainty elevated, we expect the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) to maintain its risk-management mode," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.

"Thus, we expect the central bank to leave its base rate and its tight liquidity framework unchanged."

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% at 4.7015 per euro.

"The direction of the EUR/PLN pair at the turn of the week will probably be determined by the international environment, especially the behavior of EUR/USD," ING wrote.

"Anxiety caused by the explosion of the rocket in Poland has completely subsided."

First reports of the missile blast had pushed the zloty to three-week lows on Tuesday, but the currency recovered after Poland and NATO said on Wednesday the missile was probably not a Russian strike but a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.

Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were 1.03% higher, recouping some losses from the previous sessions.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.16% to trade at 24.355 per euro, while the Romanian leu slid 0.22% to 4.9400.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1033 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3550

24.3930

+0.16%

+2.12%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.1000

411.5500

+0.60%

-9.71%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7015

4.7060

+0.10%

-2.35%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9400

4.9290

-0.22%

+0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5370

7.5395

+0.03%

-0.26%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1900

117.3050

+0.10%

+0.33%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1246.61

1239.2800

+0.59%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44112.24

44037.15

+0.17%

-13.03%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1725.81

1708.23

+1.03%

-23.87%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

11757.05

11718.48

+0.33%

-9.99%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1095.88

1093.55

+0.21%

-12.71%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1902.93

1902.93

+0.00%

-8.48%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.91

808.93

+0.12%

-1.32%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

589.49

588.89

+0.10%

-7.27%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.7920

-0.0640

+362bps

-11bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.3070

0.0860

+324bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.1450

0.1820

+305bps

+11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.4490

0.1370

+527bps

+9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.5710

0.1540

+551bps

+9bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.3340

0.1430

+524bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.17

6.97

6.66

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.43

14.05

13.47

15.62

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.50

7.61

7.48

7.39

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Editing by Mark Potter)

