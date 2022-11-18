CEE MARKETS-Forint pares losses, talks on EU funds in focus

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint firmed on Friday, outperforming its regional peers as it recouped some losses from the previous session when it fell as uncertainty grew over the prospects for a Hungarian deal on European Union funds.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.6% at 409.10 per euro, but still nearly 10% weaker for the year, underperforming central European currencies.
EU sources told Reuters on Thursday that the European Commission was on track to unblock billions of euros in funds for Hungary, which helped the currency recoup some losses.
"The market is calmer today, trade volumes are low," an FX trader in Budapest said. Markets were also eyeing a rate meeting of the Hungarian central bank scheduled for Tuesday.
"With higher-than-expected inflation, a GDP contraction that is still to impact pricing behaviour, but global financial conditions keeping uncertainty elevated, we expect the NBH (National Bank of Hungary) to maintain its risk-management mode," Morgan Stanley wrote in a note.
"Thus, we expect the central bank to leave its base rate and its tight liquidity framework unchanged."
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was up 0.1% at 4.7015 per euro.
"The direction of the EUR/PLN pair at the turn of the week will probably be determined by the international environment, especially the behavior of EUR/USD," ING wrote.
"Anxiety caused by the explosion of the rocket in Poland has completely subsided."
First reports of the missile blast had pushed the zloty to three-week lows on Tuesday, but the currency recovered after Poland and NATO said on Wednesday the missile was probably not a Russian strike but a stray fired by Ukraine's air defences.
Warsaw's stocks .WIG20 were 1.03% higher, recouping some losses from the previous sessions.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= added 0.16% to trade at 24.355 per euro, while the Romanian leu slid 0.22% to 4.9400.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1033 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3550
24.3930
+0.16%
+2.12%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.1000
411.5500
+0.60%
-9.71%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7015
4.7060
+0.10%
-2.35%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9400
4.9290
-0.22%
+0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5370
7.5395
+0.03%
-0.26%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1900
117.3050
+0.10%
+0.33%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1246.61
1239.2800
+0.59%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44112.24
44037.15
+0.17%
-13.03%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1725.81
1708.23
+1.03%
-23.87%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
11757.05
11718.48
+0.33%
-9.99%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1095.88
1093.55
+0.21%
-12.71%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1902.93
1902.93
+0.00%
-8.48%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.91
808.93
+0.12%
-1.32%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
589.49
588.89
+0.10%
-7.27%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7920
-0.0640
+362bps
-11bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.3070
0.0860
+324bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.1450
0.1820
+305bps
+11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.4490
0.1370
+527bps
+9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.5710
0.1540
+551bps
+9bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.3340
0.1430
+524bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.17
6.97
6.66
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.43
14.05
13.47
15.62
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.50
7.61
7.48
7.39
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Editing by Mark Potter)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.