CEE MARKETS-Forint pares losses after surprise cbank tightening

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= rallied about 1% from record lows near 370 versus the euro on Wednesday after the central bank announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate.
Central Europe's worst performing currency in 2020 was still down 1% on the day at 365 versus the euro at 1404 GMT, but the bank's surprise announcement, representing a tightening of monetary policy, helped provide a floor.
The region's stock markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint tumbling to a record low versus the euro as PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The forint plunged to new record lows past 369 versus the euro earlier in the session and underperformed the region's other currencies.
Market players said the underperformance was due to a combination of several factors, including dismal PMI data and the Hungarian government's move to secure open-ended special rights to fight the coronavirus that triggered a fresh wave of worries over democracy.
The Hungarian currency has lost more than 9% of its value to the euro this year.
Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February.
A Budapest dealer said that one or two banks were heavily trying to buy foreign currency on Tuesday, dollars and euros.
"The forint has been weakening since Parliament gave the government the right to rule by decree on Monday," another Budapest-based dealer said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.62% to trade at 4.5783 to the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.26% to 27.390 against the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.833.
The Czech Finance Ministry sold a record 87.4 billion crowns ($3.50 billion) of three bonds at auctions on Wednesday, following up on massive debt sales last week as it accelerates borrowing to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut interest rates by 125 basis points to 1.00% in two steps over 10 days in March and markets are betting on further cuts to come, which is spurring bond demand.
Manufacturing activity in Poland, the region's largest economy, declined in March at the fastest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. The IHS Markit PMI fell to 42.4 from 48.2 in February.
Czech manufacturing business sentiment also plunged, to the lowest since May 2009.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1604 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
27.3800
27.3200
-0.22%
-7.11%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
365.0000
360.8000
-1.15%
-9.28%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5865
4.5500
-0.80%
-7.20%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8327
4.8335
+0.02%
-0.92%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.6260
7.6301
+0.05%
-2.37%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4600
117.5300
+0.06%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
771.25
789.8800
-2.36%
-30.87%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
32473.50
33134.87
-2.00%
-29.53%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1475.73
1512.84
-2.45%
-31.36%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
7432.81
7625.38
-2.53%
-25.50%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
727.00
733.34
-0.86%
-21.48%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1471.92
1480.51
-0.58%
-27.04%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
658.97
636.53
+3.53%
-17.80%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
417.00
419.35
-0.56%
-26.60%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.8730
0.0730
+154bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.2790
-0.0210
+190bps
-5bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5250
0.0140
+199bps
+2bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.0070
0.0850
+167bps
+5bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.3390
0.0440
+196bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.7030
0.0180
+217bps
+3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.47
0.45
0.48
1.04
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.79
0.83
0.75
0.47
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.62
0.52
0.47
1.17
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey and Elaine Hardcastle)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
