CEE MARKETS-Forint pares losses after surprise cbank tightening

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 1 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint EURHUF= rallied about 1% from record lows near 370 versus the euro on Wednesday after the central bank announced a new one-week deposit tender available to banks at its 0.9% base rate.

Central Europe's worst performing currency in 2020 was still down 1% on the day at 365 versus the euro at 1404 GMT, but the bank's surprise announcement, representing a tightening of monetary policy, helped provide a floor.

The region's stock markets and currencies weakened on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint tumbling to a record low versus the euro as PMI data across the region fuelled worries of a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The forint plunged to new record lows past 369 versus the euro earlier in the session and underperformed the region's other currencies.

Market players said the underperformance was due to a combination of several factors, including dismal PMI data and the Hungarian government's move to secure open-ended special rights to fight the coronavirus that triggered a fresh wave of worries over democracy.

The Hungarian currency has lost more than 9% of its value to the euro this year.

Hungary's seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 29.1 in March from a revised 50.3 in February.

A Budapest dealer said that one or two banks were heavily trying to buy foreign currency on Tuesday, dollars and euros.

"The forint has been weakening since Parliament gave the government the right to rule by decree on Monday," another Budapest-based dealer said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= was down 0.62% to trade at 4.5783 to the euro, while the Czech crown EURCZK= eased 0.26% to 27.390 against the euro. The Romanian leu EURRON= was steady, trading at 4.833.

The Czech Finance Ministry sold a record 87.4 billion crowns ($3.50 billion) of three bonds at auctions on Wednesday, following up on massive debt sales last week as it accelerates borrowing to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The Czech National Bank (CNB) cut interest rates by 125 basis points to 1.00% in two steps over 10 days in March and markets are betting on further cuts to come, which is spurring bond demand.

Manufacturing activity in Poland, the region's largest economy, declined in March at the fastest rate since the 2008 global financial crisis. The IHS Markit PMI fell to 42.4 from 48.2 in February.

Czech manufacturing business sentiment also plunged, to the lowest since May 2009.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1604 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2020

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

27.3800

27.3200

-0.22%

-7.11%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

365.0000

360.8000

-1.15%

-9.28%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5865

4.5500

-0.80%

-7.20%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8327

4.8335

+0.02%

-0.92%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.6260

7.6301

+0.05%

-2.37%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4600

117.5300

+0.06%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2020

.PX

Prague

.PX

771.25

789.8800

-2.36%

-30.87%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

32473.50

33134.87

-2.00%

-29.53%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1475.73

1512.84

-2.45%

-31.36%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

7432.81

7625.38

-2.53%

-25.50%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

727.00

733.34

-0.86%

-21.48%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1471.92

1480.51

-0.58%

-27.04%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

658.97

636.53

+3.53%

-17.80%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

417.00

419.35

-0.56%

-26.60%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.8730

0.0730

+154bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.2790

-0.0210

+190bps

-5bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.5250

0.0140

+199bps

+2bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.0070

0.0850

+167bps

+5bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.3390

0.0440

+196bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.7030

0.0180

+217bps

+3bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.47

0.45

0.48

1.04

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.79

0.83

0.75

0.47

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.62

0.52

0.47

1.17

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Jan Lopatka in Prague; Editing by Jan Harvey and Elaine Hardcastle)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

