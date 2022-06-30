CEE MARKETS-Forint pares gains as cenbank raises inflation forecast

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, but it held on to most of its significant gains from the previous sessions as the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points.

The forint EURHUF= slid 0.58% to 396.7 per euro on Thursday, but still trading about 2% stronger than on Monday when it hit a record low at 404.5 versus the euro.

The currency jumped after the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by a whopping 185 basis points to 7.75%, the highest rate in the region, as it fights soaring inflation.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, rising to 13% to 14% this year from 7.9% to 9.4% projected three months ago, it said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.

On Thursday, the bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% at a weekly tender, bringing the base rate and the one-week deposit rate to the same level.

"The huge rate hike managed to get some pressure off the forint, that is why it was able to firm in the negative global mood in the past few days," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"But the fundamentals have not changed, investors are worried about soaring inflation, the budget deficit and the lack of agreement over EU funds, so the forint's rate will stay above 390 unless global markets turn very optimistic."

Hungarian long-term government bond yields kept ticking lower, a fixed-income trader said, as the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) was offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 30 billion forints later in the day.

"Tuesday's big surprise rate hike stabilised the forint's rate ... and this seems to be supporting the middle and the long end of the curve," the trader said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.15% on Thursday, more than 20 basis points lower than on Tuesday before the rate hike.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu v currencies were little moved while the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.21% to 4.6810 per euro.

Stock markets in the region weakened, tracking a slide in global stocks, with Prague .PX leading losses as it shed 1.48%. Budapest .BUX lost 0.89% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.31% weaker.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1100 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7420

24.7460

+0.02%

+0.53%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

396.7000

394.4000

-0.58%

-6.88%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6810

4.6710

-0.21%

-1.92%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9455

4.9419

-0.07%

+0.05%

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5260

7.5285

+0.03%

-0.11%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3000

117.4800

+0.15%

+0.24%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

Prague

.PX

1263.87

1282.8200

-1.48%

Budapest

.BUX

39543.35

39900.32

-0.89%

-22.04%

Warsaw

.WIG20

1710.53

1733.19

-1.31%

-24.54%

Bucharest

.BETI

12472.37

12516.82

-0.36%

-4.51%

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1128.14

1134.22

-0.54%

-10.14%

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2014.08

2035.98

-1.08%

-3.14%

Belgrade

.BELEX15

838.93

839.27

-0.04%

+2.21%

Sofia

.SOFIX

613.21

612.50

+0.12%

-3.53%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.2960

-0.1020

+558bps

+1bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.5640

-0.1370

+438bps

-5bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.9510

-0.1260

+350bps

-7bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.5320

-0.2140

+681bps

-10bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.3050

-0.1560

+612bps

-7bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.8910

-0.2330

+544bps

-18bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.62

7.62

7.32

7.23

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

10.41

10.55

10.49

8.40

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

8.08

8.20

8.13

7.05

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.