CEE MARKETS-Forint pares gains as cenbank raises inflation forecast
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 30 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint weakened on Thursday, but it held on to most of its significant gains from the previous sessions as the central bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points.
The forint EURHUF= slid 0.58% to 396.7 per euro on Thursday, but still trading about 2% stronger than on Monday when it hit a record low at 404.5 versus the euro.
The currency jumped after the central bank raised its base rate on Tuesday by a whopping 185 basis points to 7.75%, the highest rate in the region, as it fights soaring inflation.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) sees tax-adjusted core inflation, its preferred measure of lasting price trends, rising to 13% to 14% this year from 7.9% to 9.4% projected three months ago, it said in its quarterly inflation report on Thursday.
On Thursday, the bank raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% at a weekly tender, bringing the base rate and the one-week deposit rate to the same level.
"The huge rate hike managed to get some pressure off the forint, that is why it was able to firm in the negative global mood in the past few days," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"But the fundamentals have not changed, investors are worried about soaring inflation, the budget deficit and the lack of agreement over EU funds, so the forint's rate will stay above 390 unless global markets turn very optimistic."
Hungarian long-term government bond yields kept ticking lower, a fixed-income trader said, as the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) was offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 30 billion forints later in the day.
"Tuesday's big surprise rate hike stabilised the forint's rate ... and this seems to be supporting the middle and the long end of the curve," the trader said.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.15% on Thursday, more than 20 basis points lower than on Tuesday before the rate hike.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= and the Romanian leu v currencies were little moved while the Polish zloty EURPLN= eased 0.21% to 4.6810 per euro.
Stock markets in the region weakened, tracking a slide in global stocks, with Prague .PX leading losses as it shed 1.48%. Budapest .BUX lost 0.89% while Warsaw .WIG20 was 1.31% weaker.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1100 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7420
24.7460
+0.02%
+0.53%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
396.7000
394.4000
-0.58%
-6.88%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6810
4.6710
-0.21%
-1.92%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9455
4.9419
-0.07%
+0.05%
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5260
7.5285
+0.03%
-0.11%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3000
117.4800
+0.15%
+0.24%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
Prague
.PX
1263.87
1282.8200
-1.48%
Budapest
.BUX
39543.35
39900.32
-0.89%
-22.04%
Warsaw
.WIG20
1710.53
1733.19
-1.31%
-24.54%
Bucharest
.BETI
12472.37
12516.82
-0.36%
-4.51%
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1128.14
1134.22
-0.54%
-10.14%
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2014.08
2035.98
-1.08%
-3.14%
Belgrade
.BELEX15
838.93
839.27
-0.04%
+2.21%
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.21
612.50
+0.12%
-3.53%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.2960
-0.1020
+558bps
+1bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.5640
-0.1370
+438bps
-5bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.9510
-0.1260
+350bps
-7bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.5320
-0.2140
+681bps
-10bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.3050
-0.1560
+612bps
-7bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.8910
-0.2330
+544bps
-18bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.62
7.62
7.32
7.23
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
10.41
10.55
10.49
8.40
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.08
8.20
8.13
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
