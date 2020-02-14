CEE MARKETS-Forint paces FX gains on robust GDP, cbank verbal intervention

By Anita Komuves
Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= paced regional gains on Friday morning, reacting to robust GDP growth and verbal intervention from the National Bank of Hungary against recent marked currency weakening.
The forint was bid at 335.25 against the euro, 0.7% stronger on the day, after hitting a record low of 340.31 on Wednesday.
"Both markets and analysts consider remarks by the central bank deputy governor as hawkish. But the words of the NBH will have to be followed by action," a dealer in Budapest said.
Dealers said markets paid close attention to NBH deputy governor Marton Nagy's remarks, which were delivered to investors in London earlier on Friday. Reuters confirmed the investor call took place but not what Nagy told participants.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) is the most dovish in the region and has kept its benchmark rate at a record low of 0.9% since 2016.
Hungary's economic growth HUGDPP=ECI slowed to an annual 4.5% in the fourth quarter from 5.0% in the third quarter, matching analyst forecasts and hitting its slowest in almost two years, preliminary unadjusted data showed on Friday.
Hungary's government expects economic growth at 3.5% this year, below its previous 4% forecast, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said on Friday.
He added that recent falls in the forint were broadly neutral for the government budget and reiterated his view that Hungary needed a stable and predictable exchange rate.
"Despite the global and European slowdown the Hungarian economy is still growing, and that strengthens the forint," a dealer in Budapest said.
The Czech crown EURCZK= gained a third of a percent to its strongest since October 2012 after inflation grew at its fastest pace in almost eight years. The Czech central bank surprised markets with a rate hike last week.
The forint's gains also helped the crown's gains as well as other regional units, a dealer said.
The Czech economy expanded by an annual 1.7% in the fourth quarter, below expectations for 1.9% in a Reuters poll, marking the slowest pace in six years.
The Polish stock market .WIG20 and the zloty EURPLN= both traded flat after inflation rose faster than expected in January, reaching 4.4% year-on-year, a nine-year high, after a 3.4% reading in December.
** For an interactive graphic on GDP: https://tmsnrt.rs/2qMFUkq
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1049 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2020
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7900
24.8805
+0.37%
+2.59%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
335.2500
337.7000
+0.73%
-1.22%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2395
4.2466
+0.17%
+0.40%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7675
4.7651
-0.05%
+0.44%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4490
7.4493
+0.00%
-0.05%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5600
117.5600
+0.00%
+0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2020
.PX
Prague
.PX
1101.66
1104.1000
-0.22%
-1.25%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44947.71
44629.51
+0.71%
-2.46%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2121.38
2120.07
+0.06%
-1.34%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10091.58
10095.99
-0.04%
+1.15%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
980.91
977.64
+0.33%
+5.95%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2027.51
2029.20
-0.08%
+0.50%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
815.18
816.52
-0.16%
+1.68%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
562.91
563.46
-0.10%
-0.92%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.9690
0.1940
+262bps
+20bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.6220
-0.0130
+223bps
+0bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.5790
0.0630
+198bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.6050
-0.0190
+225bps
-2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8390
-0.0270
+245bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1870
-0.0380
+259bps
-3bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.37
2.31
2.27
2.39
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.76
0.90
1.01
0.42
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.73
1.74
1.73
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
Central Europe growth slowing pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2R10yI5
Central Europe growth slowing interactivehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2qMFUkq
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
