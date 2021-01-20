CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers as PM's aide expect fast economic recovery

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint outperforming its peers and extending gains from the previous session when the prime minister's aide said the country's economy could recover quickly.

The forint EURHUF= gained 0.28% and was trading at 357.00, breaking out of the tight 359-362 range it has traded for more than a week.

"The comments by Marton Nagy yesterday made markets a bit more optimistic, and the slight weakening of the dollar also helps," a Budapest-based FX trader said.

Hungary's economy could recover rapidly once restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic end and the economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year, Marton Nagy, Viktor Orban's senior economic aide said.

"The interventions to weaken the zloty in Poland and the surprise rate cut by the Romanian central bank could be helping the forint strengthen more than we expected," another trader in Budapest said.

The central bank in Romania cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday. Hungary's central bank held main interest rates unchanged last month and has pledged a cautious monetary policy.

The leu EURRON= edged down 0.02%, trading at 4.8750 per euro.

The zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.18% and was trading at 4.5235 versus the common currency as the central bank reiterated its dovish stance.

Uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic raises a slight risk of further rates cuts in Poland and they are more likely to stay stable as the economy recovers, central banker Cezary Kochalski said.

The Czech economy is headed for a double-dip recession due to the pandemic but the second dip is likely to be shallower than the first, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.

He reiterated that the bank did not feel a need to ease monetary policy further.

The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.05% and trading at 26.133 per euro.

Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX weakening 0.53% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.18%. Prague .PX firmed 0.29%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1048 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

26.1330

26.1460

+0.05%

+0.37%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

357.0000

358.0000

+0.28%

+1.60%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.5235

4.5315

+0.18%

+0.79%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8750

4.8740

-0.02%

-0.21%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5630

7.5645

+0.02%

-0.21%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4700

117.5700

+0.09%

+0.09%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1076.06

1072.9900

+0.29%

+4.76%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44371.46

44610.00

-0.53%

+5.38%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1983.77

1980.12

+0.18%

-0.01%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10210.14

10242.51

-0.32%

+4.13%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

945.63

947.92

-0.24%

+4.97%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1823.71

1817.97

+0.32%

+4.85%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

731.36

732.53

-0.16%

-2.30%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

490.56

476.94

+2.86%

+9.61%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

0.2370

-0.0240

+094bps

-2bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

0.7630

-0.0370

+148bps

-4bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.2570

-0.0100

+178bps

-1bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

0.0190

-0.0720

+073bps

-7bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

0.3510

-0.0530

+107bps

-5bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

1.1690

-0.0140

+170bps

-1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

0.39

0.44

0.53

0.36

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.75

0.76

0.80

0.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

0.15

0.15

0.16

0.21

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.