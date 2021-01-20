CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers as PM's aide expect fast economic recovery
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Central European currencies edged up on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint outperforming its peers and extending gains from the previous session when the prime minister's aide said the country's economy could recover quickly.
The forint EURHUF= gained 0.28% and was trading at 357.00, breaking out of the tight 359-362 range it has traded for more than a week.
"The comments by Marton Nagy yesterday made markets a bit more optimistic, and the slight weakening of the dollar also helps," a Budapest-based FX trader said.
Hungary's economy could recover rapidly once restrictions to contain the COVID-19 pandemic end and the economy could expand by 5% to 6% this year, Marton Nagy, Viktor Orban's senior economic aide said.
"The interventions to weaken the zloty in Poland and the surprise rate cut by the Romanian central bank could be helping the forint strengthen more than we expected," another trader in Budapest said.
The central bank in Romania cut its benchmark interest rate by a quarter-point to 1.25% on Friday. Hungary's central bank held main interest rates unchanged last month and has pledged a cautious monetary policy.
The leu EURRON= edged down 0.02%, trading at 4.8750 per euro.
The zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.18% and was trading at 4.5235 versus the common currency as the central bank reiterated its dovish stance.
Uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic raises a slight risk of further rates cuts in Poland and they are more likely to stay stable as the economy recovers, central banker Cezary Kochalski said.
The Czech economy is headed for a double-dip recession due to the pandemic but the second dip is likely to be shallower than the first, central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday.
He reiterated that the bank did not feel a need to ease monetary policy further.
The Czech crown EURCZK= was up 0.05% and trading at 26.133 per euro.
Stock markets in the region were mixed, with Budapest's equities .BUX weakening 0.53% while Warsaw .WIG20 was up 0.18%. Prague .PX firmed 0.29%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1048 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
26.1330
26.1460
+0.05%
+0.37%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
357.0000
358.0000
+0.28%
+1.60%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5235
4.5315
+0.18%
+0.79%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8750
4.8740
-0.02%
-0.21%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5630
7.5645
+0.02%
-0.21%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4700
117.5700
+0.09%
+0.09%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1076.06
1072.9900
+0.29%
+4.76%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44371.46
44610.00
-0.53%
+5.38%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1983.77
1980.12
+0.18%
-0.01%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10210.14
10242.51
-0.32%
+4.13%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
945.63
947.92
-0.24%
+4.97%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1823.71
1817.97
+0.32%
+4.85%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
731.36
732.53
-0.16%
-2.30%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
490.56
476.94
+2.86%
+9.61%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
0.2370
-0.0240
+094bps
-2bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
0.7630
-0.0370
+148bps
-4bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.2570
-0.0100
+178bps
-1bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
0.0190
-0.0720
+073bps
-7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
0.3510
-0.0530
+107bps
-5bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
1.1690
-0.0140
+170bps
-1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
0.39
0.44
0.53
0.36
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.75
0.76
0.80
0.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
0.15
0.15
0.16
0.21
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; editing by Barbara Lewis)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com (+36 70 795 8815))
