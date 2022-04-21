CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers as central bank seen sticking to hawkish stance

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= outperformed its major central European peers as it held steady on Thursday, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% NBHK, the highest in the region.

The forint, which sank to a record low of 400 versus the euro last month, was trading steady at 370.51 per euro as of 0758 GMT after the NBH's decision. The bank has raised rates by 540 basis points since last June.

NBH uses the one-week facility to tackle short-term market volatility and has left the rate unchanged over the past weeks as market turmoil over Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine eased.

"This was expected," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The weakening of the dollar helps buoy the forint today, along with expectations of higher central bank interest rates."

The bank will hold its next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26 where it is widely expected to raise its benchmark base rate further as it fights surging inflation. Shares in Budapest also gained, outperforming regional stock markets.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK).

The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 40 billion forints ($117.84 million).

"This is not a huge amount so it could be a successful auction, however, investors could remain cautious as long as the war lasts and yields keep rising," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

Long-term government bond yields rose earlier this week then retreated, tracking core market yields, the trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was around 6.75% on Thursday.

Poland's finance ministry will offer bonds worth 3-7 billion zlotys at an auction on Thursday, with results due at 0930 GMT.

"The solid demand at the previous auction, the drop in yields on Wednesday and the inflow of funds from the repurchase of PS0422 bonds are positive," PKO BP said in a note.

"On the other hand, concerns about interest rate hikes in Poland and an increase in bond yields in the world, as well as moderate demand in the debt market for six months, may negatively affect the valuation."

The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.16% to 4.6475 per euro while the Czech crown eased 0.16% to 24.409 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= firmed 0.11% to 4.9396 per euro.

Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 2.03% while Budapest .BUX added 1.71%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 0958 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.4090

24.3700

-0.16%

+1.90%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

370.5100

370.6000

+0.02%

-0.30%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6475

4.6399

-0.16%

-1.22%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9396

4.9449

+0.11%

+0.17%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5560

7.5595

+0.05%

-0.51%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.5900

117.6750

+0.07%

-0.01%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1376.42

1375.8700

+0.04%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43735.43

42999.39

+1.71%

-13.77%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2050.78

2093.17

-2.03%

-9.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

13059.92

13068.60

-0.07%

-0.01%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1173.05

1173.02

+0.00%

-6.56%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2123.62

2119.81

+0.18%

+2.13%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

820.79

858.42

-4.38%

+0.00%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

634.04

634.32

-0.04%

-0.26%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2480

-0.1920

+510bps

-29bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.8150

0.0030

+415bps

-7bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3930

-0.0700

+348bps

-12bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.4460

0.0130

+629bps

-9bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.6630

0.0380

+600bps

-3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.2110

0.0960

+530bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.06

6.06

6.06

5.38

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.78

8.16

8.22

6.60

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

6.90

6.89

6.86

5.65

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

($1 = 339.4300 forints)

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.