CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers as central bank seen sticking to hawkish stance
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, April 21 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint EURHUF= outperformed its major central European peers as it held steady on Thursday, after the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its one-week deposit rate unchanged at 6.15% NBHK, the highest in the region.
The forint, which sank to a record low of 400 versus the euro last month, was trading steady at 370.51 per euro as of 0758 GMT after the NBH's decision. The bank has raised rates by 540 basis points since last June.
NBH uses the one-week facility to tackle short-term market volatility and has left the rate unchanged over the past weeks as market turmoil over Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine eased.
"This was expected," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The weakening of the dollar helps buoy the forint today, along with expectations of higher central bank interest rates."
The bank will hold its next monthly rate-setting meeting on April 26 where it is widely expected to raise its benchmark base rate further as it fights surging inflation. Shares in Budapest also gained, outperforming regional stock markets.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were stable on Thursday ahead of an auction by the Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK).
The AKK is offering to sell three series of bonds worth a total of 40 billion forints ($117.84 million).
"This is not a huge amount so it could be a successful auction, however, investors could remain cautious as long as the war lasts and yields keep rising," a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
Long-term government bond yields rose earlier this week then retreated, tracking core market yields, the trader said. The yield on the 10-year bond was around 6.75% on Thursday.
Poland's finance ministry will offer bonds worth 3-7 billion zlotys at an auction on Thursday, with results due at 0930 GMT.
"The solid demand at the previous auction, the drop in yields on Wednesday and the inflow of funds from the repurchase of PS0422 bonds are positive," PKO BP said in a note.
"On the other hand, concerns about interest rate hikes in Poland and an increase in bond yields in the world, as well as moderate demand in the debt market for six months, may negatively affect the valuation."
The Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.16% to 4.6475 per euro while the Czech crown eased 0.16% to 24.409 versus the common currency. The Romanian leu EURRON= firmed 0.11% to 4.9396 per euro.
Stocks were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 losing 2.03% while Budapest .BUX added 1.71%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 0958 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.4090
24.3700
-0.16%
+1.90%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.5100
370.6000
+0.02%
-0.30%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6475
4.6399
-0.16%
-1.22%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9396
4.9449
+0.11%
+0.17%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5560
7.5595
+0.05%
-0.51%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.5900
117.6750
+0.07%
-0.01%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1376.42
1375.8700
+0.04%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43735.43
42999.39
+1.71%
-13.77%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2050.78
2093.17
-2.03%
-9.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
13059.92
13068.60
-0.07%
-0.01%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1173.05
1173.02
+0.00%
-6.56%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2123.62
2119.81
+0.18%
+2.13%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
820.79
858.42
-4.38%
+0.00%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
634.04
634.32
-0.04%
-0.26%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2480
-0.1920
+510bps
-29bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.8150
0.0030
+415bps
-7bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3930
-0.0700
+348bps
-12bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.4460
0.0130
+629bps
-9bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.6630
0.0380
+600bps
-3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.2110
0.0960
+530bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.06
6.06
6.06
5.38
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.78
8.16
8.22
6.60
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.90
6.89
6.86
5.65
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
($1 = 339.4300 forints)
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.