CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers after unexpected rate hike

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps), helping the forint pull further away from a record low hit earlier in the week.

The central bank raised its one-week deposit rate to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up interest rate hikes to curb surging inflation.

The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, and the base rate is currently 5.9%.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.68% on the day and trading at 394.85 per euro, outperforming its regional peers.

The currency fell to a record low of 403 earlier this week as a negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.

The currency was the worst performer among its regional peers so far this year, shedding near 6.5% since the start of 2022.

"Some market participants had expected a rate hike due to the weakness of the forint, but not as big as 50 basis points, which helped the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields dropped about 5 basis points after the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.45%.

Bond yields in the euro zone as well as U.S. treasury yields were lower after the ECB promised fresh support for the bloc's heavily indebted Southern European member states and the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight 75 bps rate hike that was in line with expectations. L1N2Y30DS

The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) is offering to sell two series of bonds worth a total of 20 billion forints later in the day.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as data showed that Czech producer price growth accelerated to 27.9% year-on-year in May, a fresh 30-year high, backing up arguments for another hefty interest rate hike when the central bank meets on June 22.

The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.12% to trade at 4.9474 per euro.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.22% while Prague .PX was 0.51% lower. Bucharest .BETI added 0.58%.

Markets in Warsaw were closed for a holiday on Thursday.

