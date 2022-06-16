CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms peers after unexpected rate hike
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, June 16 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint jumped on Thursday after the central bank unexpectedly raised its one-week deposit rate by 50 basis points (bps), helping the forint pull further away from a record low hit earlier in the week.
The central bank raised its one-week deposit rate to 7.25% at a weekly tender, stepping up interest rate hikes to curb surging inflation.
The bank uses the one-week deposit rate to tackle short-term market volatility, and the base rate is currently 5.9%.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.68% on the day and trading at 394.85 per euro, outperforming its regional peers.
The currency fell to a record low of 403 earlier this week as a negative global market mood added to pressures at home from a rising budget deficit, soaring inflation, and disputes with Brussels over EU funds.
The currency was the worst performer among its regional peers so far this year, shedding near 6.5% since the start of 2022.
"Some market participants had expected a rate hike due to the weakness of the forint, but not as big as 50 basis points, which helped the forint," an FX trader in Budapest said.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields dropped about 5 basis points after the rate hike, a fixed-income trader said. The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 8.45%.
Bond yields in the euro zone as well as U.S. treasury yields were lower after the ECB promised fresh support for the bloc's heavily indebted Southern European member states and the U.S. Federal Reserve's overnight 75 bps rate hike that was in line with expectations. L1N2Y30DS
The Hungarian Debt Management Agency (AKK) is offering to sell two series of bonds worth a total of 20 billion forints later in the day.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= was flat as data showed that Czech producer price growth accelerated to 27.9% year-on-year in May, a fresh 30-year high, backing up arguments for another hefty interest rate hike when the central bank meets on June 22.
The Romanian leu EURRON= slid 0.12% to trade at 4.9474 per euro.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Budapest .BUX adding 0.22% while Prague .PX was 0.51% lower. Bucharest .BETI added 0.58%.
Markets in Warsaw were closed for a holiday on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1013 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7340
24.7350
+0.00%
+0.56%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
394.8500
397.5500
+0.68%
-6.45%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6885
4.6790
-0.20%
-2.08%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9474
4.9416
-0.12%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5230
7.5245
+0.02%
-0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3700
117.4000
+0.03%
+0.18%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1299.35
1306.0700
-0.51%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
39406.59
39318.71
+0.22%
-22.31%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1707.11
1707.11
+0.00%
-24.69%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12146.41
12075.98
+0.58%
-7.00%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1155.09
1152.33
+0.24%
-8.00%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2037.66
2037.66
+0.00%
-2.00%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
824.30
826.17
-0.23%
+0.43%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
613.19
611.68
+0.25%
-3.54%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.4370
0.0190
+527bps
-10bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.9230
0.0190
+438bps
-10bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.7480
-0.0200
+403bps
-10bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.0320
0.1900
+686bps
+7bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.1000
-0.0190
+655bps
-14bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9030
0.0000
+618bps
-8bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.59
7.68
7.66
6.46
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.90
9.63
9.76
7.17
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
8.14
8.29
8.27
6.84
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kim Coghill)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.