CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms on possible exemption from Russian oil embargo
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Wednesday, outperforming peers on news Hungary could get an exception to an embargo on Russian oil, while other CEE currencies were rangebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement.
The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points later in the day.
"We have seen narrow-range trading in the past few days in the region and I do not think we will see any significant moves until the Fed's decision," an FX trader in Budapest said.
"The forint is probably supported by news that Hungary could still be able to buy Russian oil in case of a European Union embargo."
Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters, benefiting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.6% and was trading at 378.97 per euro, outperforming regional peers.
Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.04% to 24.660 versus the common currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.36% to 4.6770 per euro.
"The zloty remains relatively calm ... The most important event for the Polish currency will be tomorrow's decision of the Monetary Policy Council and the Friday conference of governor A. Glapinski," Bank Millennium wrote.
The Polish and the Czech central banks both hold their rate-setting meetings on Thursday and policymakers are expected to raise rates in both countries.
A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of Poland to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5% as it grapples with the highest inflation in almost a quarter of a century.
The Czech National Bank is likely to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% on May 5, a Reuters poll suggested.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 0.43% and Budapest .BUX sliding 0.52%. Prague .PX was up 0.11% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.39%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1037 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6600
24.6500
-0.04%
+0.86%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
378.9700
381.2500
+0.60%
-2.53%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6770
4.6940
+0.36%
-1.84%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9474
4.9479
+0.01%
+0.02%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5490
7.5535
+0.06%
-0.42%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.6000
117.6600
+0.05%
-0.02%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1330.91
1329.5100
+0.11%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43364.61
43592.87
-0.52%
-14.50%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1816.20
1824.05
-0.43%
-19.88%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12619.24
12570.07
+0.39%
-3.38%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1164.49
1167.47
-0.26%
-7.25%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2114.82
2122.23
-0.35%
+1.71%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
831.21
827.16
+0.49%
+1.27%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.08
603.39
-0.05%
-5.13%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.2830
-0.0430
+499bps
-9bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7710
0.0380
+403bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.3280
-0.0640
+333bps
-11bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7830
0.0150
+649bps
-3bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
7.0740
0.1760
+633bps
+12bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.5580
0.1090
+556bps
+7bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
6.12
6.13
6.07
5.49
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
8.05
8.39
8.53
6.77
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.77
7.80
7.78
6.14
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
