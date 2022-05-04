CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms on possible exemption from Russian oil embargo

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - The forint firmed on Wednesday, outperforming peers on news Hungary could get an exception to an embargo on Russian oil, while other CEE currencies were rangebound ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement.

The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points later in the day.

"We have seen narrow-range trading in the past few days in the region and I do not think we will see any significant moves until the Fed's decision," an FX trader in Budapest said.

"The forint is probably supported by news that Hungary could still be able to buy Russian oil in case of a European Union embargo."

Hungary and Slovakia will be able to continue buying Russian crude oil until the end of 2023 under existing contracts, an EU source told Reuters, benefiting from exemptions from an oil embargo proposed by the European Commission.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= firmed 0.6% and was trading at 378.97 per euro, outperforming regional peers.

Elsewhere, the Czech crown EURCZK= edged down 0.04% to 24.660 versus the common currency, while the Romanian leu EURRON= was little moved. The Polish zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.36% to 4.6770 per euro.

"The zloty remains relatively calm ... The most important event for the Polish currency will be tomorrow's decision of the Monetary Policy Council and the Friday conference of governor A. Glapinski," Bank Millennium wrote.

The Polish and the Czech central banks both hold their rate-setting meetings on Thursday and policymakers are expected to raise rates in both countries.

A Reuters poll of analysts expects the National Bank of Poland to deliver its second 100 basis point hike in a row, bringing the cost of credit to 5.5% as it grapples with the highest inflation in almost a quarter of a century.

The Czech National Bank is likely to raise its main rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% on May 5, a Reuters poll suggested.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw .WIG20 weakening 0.43% and Budapest .BUX sliding 0.52%. Prague .PX was up 0.11% while Bucharest .BETI gained 0.39%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1037 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6600

24.6500

-0.04%

+0.86%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

378.9700

381.2500

+0.60%

-2.53%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6770

4.6940

+0.36%

-1.84%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9474

4.9479

+0.01%

+0.02%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5490

7.5535

+0.06%

-0.42%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.6000

117.6600

+0.05%

-0.02%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1330.91

1329.5100

+0.11%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43364.61

43592.87

-0.52%

-14.50%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1816.20

1824.05

-0.43%

-19.88%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12619.24

12570.07

+0.39%

-3.38%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1164.49

1167.47

-0.26%

-7.25%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2114.82

2122.23

-0.35%

+1.71%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

831.21

827.16

+0.49%

+1.27%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.08

603.39

-0.05%

-5.13%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.2830

-0.0430

+499bps

-9bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7710

0.0380

+403bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.3280

-0.0640

+333bps

-11bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7830

0.0150

+649bps

-3bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

7.0740

0.1760

+633bps

+12bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.5580

0.1090

+556bps

+7bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

6.12

6.13

6.07

5.49

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

8.05

8.39

8.53

6.77

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.77

7.80

7.78

6.14

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

