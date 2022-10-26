CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms as Hungary c.bank commits to stability measures
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The forint strengthened on Wednesday, outperforming regional peers, supported by the Hungarian central bank's pledge on Tuesday to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday at its monthly meeting and said that it would keep its targeted emergency measures to ensure market stability.
The forint EURHUF= was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 409.80 to the euro.
"The central bank's messages about keeping the one-day deposit rate at 18% as long as needed reassured investors, which supports the forint this morning," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The easing of the dollar also helps."
Long-term government bond yields in Hungary continued to fall, dropping 10 basis points on Wednesday, a fixed-income trader said.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 9.96%.
Long-term yields have been falling since Monday as the market was supported by a firming forint, lower gas prices and a retreat in core market yields, traders have said.
Investors were waiting for the meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 basis point rate hike.
"The hike itself is priced in, but the bank's communication on the possibility and size of any future rate hikes and potential risks could move markets," another currency trader in Budapest said.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to 4.7645 per euro.
The Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 24.5300 as Czech National Bank board member told Reuters that the bank should raise interest rates once more at least to send a signal amid rising inflation expectations that it really means to tame prices.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1030 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5300
24.5050
-0.10%
+1.39%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
409.8000
412.5000
+0.66%
-9.86%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7645
4.7600
-0.09%
-3.64%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8930
4.8995
+0.13%
+1.13%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5310
7.5315
+0.01%
-0.18%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2400
117.3400
+0.09%
+0.29%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1181.74
1165.5000
+1.39%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
40594.29
40588.89
+0.01%
-19.97%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1462.74
1444.02
+1.30%
-35.47%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
10925.74
10879.55
+0.42%
-16.35%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1020.94
997.95
+2.30%
-18.68%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1915.39
1912.95
+0.13%
-7.89%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
804.09
809.36
-0.65%
-2.03%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
582.43
580.42
+0.35%
-8.38%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
6.1870
-0.1690
+422bps
-19bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
6.0660
-0.1620
+404bps
-17bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
5.9130
-0.0860
+377bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
8.2720
-0.1160
+631bps
-13bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
8.2340
-0.0150
+621bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
7.9750
-0.0780
+583bps
-6bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.45
7.38
7.16
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
17.36
16.83
16.04
16.75
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.85
8.06
8.04
7.45
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)
