CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms as Hungary c.bank commits to stability measures

The forint strengthened on Wednesday, outperforming regional peers, supported by the Hungarian central bank's pledge on Tuesday to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The forint strengthened on Wednesday, outperforming regional peers, supported by the Hungarian central bank's pledge on Tuesday to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday at its monthly meeting and said that it would keep its targeted emergency measures to ensure market stability.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 409.80 to the euro.

"The central bank's messages about keeping the one-day deposit rate at 18% as long as needed reassured investors, which supports the forint this morning," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The easing of the dollar also helps."

Long-term government bond yields in Hungary continued to fall, dropping 10 basis points on Wednesday, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 9.96%.

Long-term yields have been falling since Monday as the market was supported by a firming forint, lower gas prices and a retreat in core market yields, traders have said.

Investors were waiting for the meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 basis point rate hike.

"The hike itself is priced in, but the bank's communication on the possibility and size of any future rate hikes and potential risks could move markets," another currency trader in Budapest said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to 4.7645 per euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 24.5300 as Czech National Bank board member told Reuters that the bank should raise interest rates once more at least to send a signal amid rising inflation expectations that it really means to tame prices.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1030 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5300

24.5050

-0.10%

+1.39%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

409.8000

412.5000

+0.66%

-9.86%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7645

4.7600

-0.09%

-3.64%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8930

4.8995

+0.13%

+1.13%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5310

7.5315

+0.01%

-0.18%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2400

117.3400

+0.09%

+0.29%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1181.74

1165.5000

+1.39%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

40594.29

40588.89

+0.01%

-19.97%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1462.74

1444.02

+1.30%

-35.47%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

10925.74

10879.55

+0.42%

-16.35%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1020.94

997.95

+2.30%

-18.68%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1915.39

1912.95

+0.13%

-7.89%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

804.09

809.36

-0.65%

-2.03%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

582.43

580.42

+0.35%

-8.38%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

6.1870

-0.1690

+422bps

-19bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

6.0660

-0.1620

+404bps

-17bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

5.9130

-0.0860

+377bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

8.2720

-0.1160

+631bps

-13bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

8.2340

-0.0150

+621bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

7.9750

-0.0780

+583bps

-6bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.45

7.38

7.16

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

17.36

16.83

16.04

16.75

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.85

8.06

8.04

7.45

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

