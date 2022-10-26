CEE MARKETS-Forint outperforms as Hungary c.bank commits to stability measures

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The forint strengthened on Wednesday, outperforming regional peers, supported by the Hungarian central bank's pledge on Tuesday to offer its quick deposit tool at an 18% rate "as long as necessary."

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left its base rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday at its monthly meeting and said that it would keep its targeted emergency measures to ensure market stability.

The forint EURHUF= was up 0.66% on the day, trading at 409.80 to the euro.

"The central bank's messages about keeping the one-day deposit rate at 18% as long as needed reassured investors, which supports the forint this morning," an FX trader in Budapest said. "The easing of the dollar also helps."

Long-term government bond yields in Hungary continued to fall, dropping 10 basis points on Wednesday, a fixed-income trader said.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was about 9.96%.

Long-term yields have been falling since Monday as the market was supported by a firming forint, lower gas prices and a retreat in core market yields, traders have said.

Investors were waiting for the meeting of the European Central Bank on Thursday where it is widely expected to deliver a second straight 75 basis point rate hike.

"The hike itself is priced in, but the bank's communication on the possibility and size of any future rate hikes and potential risks could move markets," another currency trader in Budapest said.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.09% to 4.7645 per euro.

The Czech crown EURCZK= dipped 0.1% to 24.5300 as Czech National Bank board member told Reuters that the bank should raise interest rates once more at least to send a signal amid rising inflation expectations that it really means to tame prices.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1030 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5300 24.5050 -0.10% +1.39% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 409.8000 412.5000 +0.66% -9.86% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7645 4.7600 -0.09% -3.64% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8930 4.8995 +0.13% +1.13% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5310 7.5315 +0.01% -0.18% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2400 117.3400 +0.09% +0.29% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1181.74 1165.5000 +1.39% .BUX Budapest .BUX 40594.29 40588.89 +0.01% -19.97% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1462.74 1444.02 +1.30% -35.47% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 10925.74 10879.55 +0.42% -16.35% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1020.94 997.95 +2.30% -18.68% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1915.39 1912.95 +0.13% -7.89% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 804.09 809.36 -0.65% -2.03% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 582.43 580.42 +0.35% -8.38% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 6.1870 -0.1690 +422bps -19bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 6.0660 -0.1620 +404bps -17bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 5.9130 -0.0860 +377bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 8.2720 -0.1160 +631bps -13bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 8.2340 -0.0150 +621bps -2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 7.9750 -0.0780 +583bps -6bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.45 7.38 7.16 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 17.36 16.83 16.04 16.75 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.85 8.06 8.04 7.45 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw Editing by Tomasz Janowski) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

