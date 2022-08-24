CEE MARKETS-Forint on rollercoaster, investors eye cenbank steps

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint on a rollercoaster ride as low summertime trade volumes caused a high level of volatility.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.58% on the day and was trading at 410.40 per euro by 0915 GMT after falling to a six-week low of 414.75 earlier in the day.

"This is a (positive) correction, and low liquidity also causes huge swings," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Some investors could also be preparing for next week's central bank meeting, which could help the forint."

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting next Tuesday, when it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.

Data showed on Tuesday Hungary's gross wages rose by an annual 15.4% in June, with double-digit wage rises at a time when double-digit inflation emerging as a key policy challenge for central banks, especially in Hungary and Poland.

Some analysts expect the NBH to tighten earlier than next week by raising its one-week deposit rate at a weekly tender on Thursday.

"At tomorrow's central bank tender a rate hike is needed in order to slow, to halt the weakening of the forint," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

The currency, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year with its 10% depreciation versus the euro, has been pressured recently by soaring gas prices and a firming dollar, as well as a lack of agreement between Hungary and Brussels on a release of European Union funds.

"When the European Union says something definitive on the funds, be it positive or negative, that will be a game changer for the forint," another currency trader said. "I do not expect significant moves until then."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Tuesday Hungary will amend several laws criticised by the European Commission if an agreement on EU funds is reached with the EU executive.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.2% to 4.7780 versus the common currency as it was pressured by risk aversion in global markets, analysts said.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 losing 0.92% while Prague .PX weakened 0.63%. Budapest .BUX was 0.52% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 0.08%.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1115 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.6450 24.6560 +0.04% +0.92% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 410.4000 412.8000 +0.58% -9.99% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7780 4.7685 -0.20% -3.91% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.8820 4.8825 +0.01% +1.36% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5090 7.5115 +0.03% +0.11% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.3100 117.3700 +0.05% +0.23% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1194.15 1201.7800 -0.63% .BUX Budapest .BUX 43227.57 43004.14 +0.52% -14.77% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1641.48 1656.77 -0.92% -27.59% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12355.07 12345.45 +0.08% -5.41% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1158.26 1158.47 -0.02% -7.74% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 2006.73 2003.13 +0.18% -3.49% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 849.39 849.62 -0.03% +3.49% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 614.12 613.28 +0.14% -3.39% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.9160 -0.2350 +506bps -25bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.9190 0.0550 +383bps +6bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 4.4980 -0.0510 +318bps -6bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 7.1680 0.0110 +631bps +0bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.7140 0.0680 +562bps +7bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 6.3880 0.0580 +507bps +5bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.35 7.35 7.11 7.25 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 14.55 14.70 14.48 12.23 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.48 7.53 7.43 7.05 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.