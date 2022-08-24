CEE MARKETS-Forint on rollercoaster, investors eye cenbank steps
By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint on a rollercoaster ride as low summertime trade volumes caused a high level of volatility.
The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.58% on the day and was trading at 410.40 per euro by 0915 GMT after falling to a six-week low of 414.75 earlier in the day.
"This is a (positive) correction, and low liquidity also causes huge swings," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Some investors could also be preparing for next week's central bank meeting, which could help the forint."
The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting next Tuesday, when it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.
Data showed on Tuesday Hungary's gross wages rose by an annual 15.4% in June, with double-digit wage rises at a time when double-digit inflation emerging as a key policy challenge for central banks, especially in Hungary and Poland.
Some analysts expect the NBH to tighten earlier than next week by raising its one-week deposit rate at a weekly tender on Thursday.
"At tomorrow's central bank tender a rate hike is needed in order to slow, to halt the weakening of the forint," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.
The currency, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year with its 10% depreciation versus the euro, has been pressured recently by soaring gas prices and a firming dollar, as well as a lack of agreement between Hungary and Brussels on a release of European Union funds.
"When the European Union says something definitive on the funds, be it positive or negative, that will be a game changer for the forint," another currency trader said. "I do not expect significant moves until then."
Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Tuesday Hungary will amend several laws criticised by the European Commission if an agreement on EU funds is reached with the EU executive.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.2% to 4.7780 versus the common currency as it was pressured by risk aversion in global markets, analysts said.
Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 losing 0.92% while Prague .PX weakened 0.63%. Budapest .BUX was 0.52% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 0.08%.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1115 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.6450
24.6560
+0.04%
+0.92%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
410.4000
412.8000
+0.58%
-9.99%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7780
4.7685
-0.20%
-3.91%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.8820
4.8825
+0.01%
+1.36%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5090
7.5115
+0.03%
+0.11%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.3100
117.3700
+0.05%
+0.23%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1194.15
1201.7800
-0.63%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
43227.57
43004.14
+0.52%
-14.77%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1641.48
1656.77
-0.92%
-27.59%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12355.07
12345.45
+0.08%
-5.41%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1158.26
1158.47
-0.02%
-7.74%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2006.73
2003.13
+0.18%
-3.49%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
849.39
849.62
-0.03%
+3.49%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
614.12
613.28
+0.14%
-3.39%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.9160
-0.2350
+506bps
-25bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9190
0.0550
+383bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.4980
-0.0510
+318bps
-6bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
7.1680
0.0110
+631bps
+0bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7140
0.0680
+562bps
+7bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.3880
0.0580
+507bps
+5bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.35
7.35
7.11
7.25
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
14.55
14.70
14.48
12.23
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.48
7.53
7.43
7.05
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
