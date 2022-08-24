PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint on rollercoaster, investors eye cenbank steps

Contributor
Anita Komuves Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint on a rollercoaster ride as low summertime trade volumes caused a high level of volatility.

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Central European currencies were mixed on Wednesday, with the Hungarian forint on a rollercoaster ride as low summertime trade volumes caused a high level of volatility.

The Hungarian forint EURHUF= added 0.58% on the day and was trading at 410.40 per euro by 0915 GMT after falling to a six-week low of 414.75 earlier in the day.

"This is a (positive) correction, and low liquidity also causes huge swings," an FX trader in Budapest said. "Some investors could also be preparing for next week's central bank meeting, which could help the forint."

The National Bank of Hungary holds its next rate-setting meeting next Tuesday, when it is widely expected to continue its tightening cycle as it fights soaring inflation.

Data showed on Tuesday Hungary's gross wages rose by an annual 15.4% in June, with double-digit wage rises at a time when double-digit inflation emerging as a key policy challenge for central banks, especially in Hungary and Poland.

Some analysts expect the NBH to tighten earlier than next week by raising its one-week deposit rate at a weekly tender on Thursday.

"At tomorrow's central bank tender a rate hike is needed in order to slow, to halt the weakening of the forint," brokerage Equilor wrote in a note.

The currency, Central Europe's worst performer so far this year with its 10% depreciation versus the euro, has been pressured recently by soaring gas prices and a firming dollar, as well as a lack of agreement between Hungary and Brussels on a release of European Union funds.

"When the European Union says something definitive on the funds, be it positive or negative, that will be a game changer for the forint," another currency trader said. "I do not expect significant moves until then."

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Tuesday Hungary will amend several laws criticised by the European Commission if an agreement on EU funds is reached with the EU executive.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= slid 0.2% to 4.7780 versus the common currency as it was pressured by risk aversion in global markets, analysts said.

Stocks in the region were mixed, with Warsaw's equities .WIG20 losing 0.92% while Prague .PX weakened 0.63%. Budapest .BUX was 0.52% higher while Bucharest .BETI added 0.08%.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1115 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.6450

24.6560

+0.04%

+0.92%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

410.4000

412.8000

+0.58%

-9.99%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7780

4.7685

-0.20%

-3.91%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.8820

4.8825

+0.01%

+1.36%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5090

7.5115

+0.03%

+0.11%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.3100

117.3700

+0.05%

+0.23%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1194.15

1201.7800

-0.63%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

43227.57

43004.14

+0.52%

-14.77%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1641.48

1656.77

-0.92%

-27.59%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12355.07

12345.45

+0.08%

-5.41%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1158.26

1158.47

-0.02%

-7.74%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2006.73

2003.13

+0.18%

-3.49%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

849.39

849.62

-0.03%

+3.49%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

614.12

613.28

+0.14%

-3.39%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.9160

-0.2350

+506bps

-25bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.9190

0.0550

+383bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.4980

-0.0510

+318bps

-6bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

7.1680

0.0110

+631bps

+0bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7140

0.0680

+562bps

+7bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.3880

0.0580

+507bps

+5bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.35

7.35

7.11

7.25

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

14.55

14.70

14.48

12.23

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.48

7.53

7.43

7.05

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More