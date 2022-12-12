CEE MARKETS-Forint on rollercoaster as markets await news about EU funds

By Anita Komuves
BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underwent wide swings on Monday as trade volumes were low and investors eyed news from Brussels where negotiations continued over European Union funds earmarked for Hungary.
The currency EURHUF= firmed 0.58% on the day to 417.20 per euro, after falling to an eight-week low at 420.30 earlier in the day. It was trading about 2% lower than at the beginning of last week.
"These are normal moves in the end-of-the-year low liquidity... there are no news behind the strengthening, everyone is waiting for developments about EU funds," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The European Commission approved Hungary's pandemic recovery plan last month, but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions. It also asked EU governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary would be getting from the bloc's budget.
"The mood around the forint is rather negative. However, bad news are mostly priced in and any piece of good news could help prevent further weakening," a second trader said.
On Friday, the European Commission reiterated that recent changes to improve anti-corruption safeguards in Hungary did not resolve concerns about the state of democracy. However, the Commission left open the possibility the bloc's other 26 member states might reward Budapest for its latest moves to address concerns when they make a final decision.
Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were up about 5-6 basis points on Monday after rising about 60-70 basis points over the past week, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.20%.
"Higher-than-expected inflation has driven yields higher, as well as heightened concerns that Hungary might not get all EU funds in time after all," he said.
In the Czech Republic, the crown edged down 0.05% to 24.306 versus the common currency.
Data showed on Monday that prices increased by 16.2% year-on-year in November, above expectations.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty added 0.15% to trade at 4.6905 per euro, with Bank Millennium expecting "another relatively calm week, during which the EUR/PLN exchange rate should fluctuate in the range of 4.6630 – 4.7070".
Stocks in the region eased, with Budapest's equities .BUX down 0.41%. Shares of Hungarian OTP Bank OTPB.BU> were 0.3% lower by 0953 GMT after the bank said it agreed to buy a majority stake in Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1053 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.3060
24.2930
-0.05%
+2.33%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
417.2000
419.6000
+0.58%
-11.46%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.6905
4.6975
+0.15%
-2.12%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9245
4.9210
-0.07%
+0.48%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5550
7.5535
-0.02%
-0.50%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1900
117.2550
+0.06%
+0.33%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1169.63
1173.0800
-0.29%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
44002.67
44182.00
-0.41%
-13.25%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1733.26
1730.16
+0.18%
-23.54%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12227.40
12252.98
-0.21%
-6.38%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1075.39
1075.89
-0.05%
-14.34%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1925.29
1932.26
-0.36%
-7.41%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
811.45
811.54
-0.01%
-1.14%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
603.91
603.83
+0.01%
-5.00%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.5320
-0.0150
+335bps
-4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
5.0310
0.0980
+306bps
+6bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.7320
0.0880
+279bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.9280
0.1380
+475bps
+11bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.7220
0.1180
+475bps
+8bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.6050
0.1260
+466bps
+11bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.10
6.67
6.10
7.26
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
16.05
14.56
13.53
16.20
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.22
7.16
6.87
7.16
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))
