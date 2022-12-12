CEE MARKETS-Forint on rollercoaster as markets await news about EU funds

By Anita Komuves

BUDAPEST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint underwent wide swings on Monday as trade volumes were low and investors eyed news from Brussels where negotiations continued over European Union funds earmarked for Hungary.

The currency EURHUF= firmed 0.58% on the day to 417.20 per euro, after falling to an eight-week low at 420.30 earlier in the day. It was trading about 2% lower than at the beginning of last week.

"These are normal moves in the end-of-the-year low liquidity... there are no news behind the strengthening, everyone is waiting for developments about EU funds," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The European Commission approved Hungary's pandemic recovery plan last month, but moved to freeze funds until Budapest fulfils all agreed conditions. It also asked EU governments to freeze 7.5 billion euros that Hungary would be getting from the bloc's budget.

"The mood around the forint is rather negative. However, bad news are mostly priced in and any piece of good news could help prevent further weakening," a second trader said.

On Friday, the European Commission reiterated that recent changes to improve anti-corruption safeguards in Hungary did not resolve concerns about the state of democracy. However, the Commission left open the possibility the bloc's other 26 member states might reward Budapest for its latest moves to address concerns when they make a final decision.

Long-term Hungarian government bond yields were up about 5-6 basis points on Monday after rising about 60-70 basis points over the past week, a fixed-income trader in Budapest said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was about 9.20%.

"Higher-than-expected inflation has driven yields higher, as well as heightened concerns that Hungary might not get all EU funds in time after all," he said.

In the Czech Republic, the crown edged down 0.05% to 24.306 versus the common currency.

Data showed on Monday that prices increased by 16.2% year-on-year in November, above expectations.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty added 0.15% to trade at 4.6905 per euro, with Bank Millennium expecting "another relatively calm week, during which the EUR/PLN exchange rate should fluctuate in the range of 4.6630 – 4.7070".

Stocks in the region eased, with Budapest's equities .BUX down 0.41%. Shares of Hungarian OTP Bank OTPB.BU> were 0.3% lower by 0953 GMT after the bank said it agreed to buy a majority stake in Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1053 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.3060

24.2930

-0.05%

+2.33%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

417.2000

419.6000

+0.58%

-11.46%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.6905

4.6975

+0.15%

-2.12%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9245

4.9210

-0.07%

+0.48%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5550

7.5535

-0.02%

-0.50%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1900

117.2550

+0.06%

+0.33%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1169.63

1173.0800

-0.29%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

44002.67

44182.00

-0.41%

-13.25%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1733.26

1730.16

+0.18%

-23.54%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12227.40

12252.98

-0.21%

-6.38%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1075.39

1075.89

-0.05%

-14.34%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1925.29

1932.26

-0.36%

-7.41%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

811.45

811.54

-0.01%

-1.14%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

603.91

603.83

+0.01%

-5.00%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.5320

-0.0150

+335bps

-4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

5.0310

0.0980

+306bps

+6bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

4.7320

0.0880

+279bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.9280

0.1380

+475bps

+11bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.7220

0.1180

+475bps

+8bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

6.6050

0.1260

+466bps

+11bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.10

6.67

6.10

7.26

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

16.05

14.56

13.53

16.20

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.22

7.16

6.87

7.16

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Additional reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.