CEE MARKETS-Forint on course for 3% loss in 2019, crown headed for gains

PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed against the euro on Monday to put it on course for a 1% gain in 2019 while central Europe's worst-hit currency this year, the Hungarian forint, fell slightly to set it up for a 3% full-year loss.
Central Europe's currencies have been mostly weighed under for much of 2019 by risks to trade coming from a U.S.-China dispute and worries over Britain's European Union exit.
Analysts so far expect few gains in 2020, with risks remaining and economies in the region slowing, according to a Reuters poll in early December.
The crown has been the best performing, rising mostly in the final quarter of the year as the central bank debated the potential need for rate hikes CZCBIR=ECI -- although it left policy unchanged -- and as global risks eased somewhat.
On the other end, the forint has stayed under pressure as Hungary's central bank kept the loosest policy in the region.
On the last full trading day of 2019, trends largely stayed in place, with the forint EURHUF= edging down 0.05% to 330.56 to the euro by 1015 GMT. It had hit a record low 337.21 in November.
The crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% to 25.455 to the euro, off its 2019 high of 25.405.
Analysts from Czech bank CSOB said currencies' movement will depend on how the "global weather" develops next year.
"We believe 2020 will rather mean a 'soft landing' rather than any deepening of economic problems," they said in a note.
"On the other hand today's prices are already practically counting on that and a number of risks and uncertainties... can return into play like a boomerang."
They added growth will be slower than in previous years and global growth will be at one of the slowest paces in the last decade.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which is also set to end the year in positive territory, inched up less than 0.1% to 4.258 per euro.
Romania's leu EURRON= was flat at 4.783 to the euro. Like the forint, it has been under pressure in 2019 due to worries over its budget deficit after a government change in the autumn.
On stock markets, indexes largely moved higher. Except for Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 .WIG20, stock markets have posted double-digit gains this year.
In Hungary, whose BUX .BUX is up over 17% since the start of the year, oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU shares were unmoved.
Earlier, a Croatian court ruled MOL's head and Croatia's former prime minister were guilty in a corruption case, opening a new chapter in a legal saga that has been dragging on for almost a decade.
Bond yields in the region also moved higher.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT
1115 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2019
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4550
25.5140
+0.23%
+0.99%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
330.5600
330.5650
+0.00%
-2.87%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.2580
4.2598
+0.04%
+0.74%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.7830
4.7840
+0.02%
-2.70%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.4495
7.4450
-0.06%
-0.53%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4500
117.5500
+0.09%
+0.72%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2019
.PX
Prague
.PX
1115.60
1119.3300
-0.33%
+13.08%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
46021.79
45984.46
+0.08%
+17.59%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2156.41
2151.74
+0.22%
-5.28%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
9959.58
9948.53
+0.11%
+34.89%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
927.59
924.84
+0.30%
+15.33%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2024.66
2022.31
+0.12%
+15.77%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
791.62
780.69
+1.40%
+3.93%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
562.12
561.73
+0.07%
-5.44%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
1.6960
0.0610
+231bps
+4bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
1.4260
0.0210
+191bps
-2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
1.6320
0.0160
+184bps
-4bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
1.4770
0.0140
+209bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
1.8160
0.0210
+230bps
-2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
2.1130
0.0210
+232bps
-3bps
FORWARD
RATE
AGREEMENT
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
2.28
2.28
2.30
2.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
0.31
0.37
0.45
0.16
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
1.72
1.71
1.70
1.71
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
CEE FX 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2tcDkow
CEE FX POLLhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2MFyDu6
