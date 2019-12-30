CEE MARKETS-Forint on course for 3% loss in 2019, crown headed for gains

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed against the euro on Monday to put it on course for a 1% gain in 2019 while central Europe's worst-hit currency this year, the Hungarian forint, fell slightly to set it up for a 3% full-year loss.

Central Europe's currencies have been mostly weighed under for much of 2019 by risks to trade coming from a U.S.-China dispute and worries over Britain's European Union exit.

Analysts so far expect few gains in 2020, with risks remaining and economies in the region slowing, according to a Reuters poll in early December.

The crown has been the best performing, rising mostly in the final quarter of the year as the central bank debated the potential need for rate hikes CZCBIR=ECI -- although it left policy unchanged -- and as global risks eased somewhat.

On the other end, the forint has stayed under pressure as Hungary's central bank kept the loosest policy in the region.

On the last full trading day of 2019, trends largely stayed in place, with the forint EURHUF= edging down 0.05% to 330.56 to the euro by 1015 GMT. It had hit a record low 337.21 in November.

The crown EURCZK= gained 0.2% to 25.455 to the euro, off its 2019 high of 25.405.

Analysts from Czech bank CSOB said currencies' movement will depend on how the "global weather" develops next year.

"We believe 2020 will rather mean a 'soft landing' rather than any deepening of economic problems," they said in a note.

"On the other hand today's prices are already practically counting on that and a number of risks and uncertainties... can return into play like a boomerang."

They added growth will be slower than in previous years and global growth will be at one of the slowest paces in the last decade.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN=, which is also set to end the year in positive territory, inched up less than 0.1% to 4.258 per euro.

Romania's leu EURRON= was flat at 4.783 to the euro. Like the forint, it has been under pressure in 2019 due to worries over its budget deficit after a government change in the autumn.

On stock markets, indexes largely moved higher. Except for Warsaw's blue-chip WIG20 .WIG20, stock markets have posted double-digit gains this year.

In Hungary, whose BUX .BUX is up over 17% since the start of the year, oil and gas group MOL MOLB.BU shares were unmoved.

Earlier, a Croatian court ruled MOL's head and Croatia's former prime minister were guilty in a corruption case, opening a new chapter in a legal saga that has been dragging on for almost a decade.

Bond yields in the region also moved higher.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT

1115 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4550

25.5140

+0.23%

+0.99%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

330.5600

330.5650

+0.00%

-2.87%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.2580

4.2598

+0.04%

+0.74%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.7830

4.7840

+0.02%

-2.70%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.4495

7.4450

-0.06%

-0.53%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4500

117.5500

+0.09%

+0.72%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

.PX

Prague

.PX

1115.60

1119.3300

-0.33%

+13.08%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

46021.79

45984.46

+0.08%

+17.59%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2156.41

2151.74

+0.22%

-5.28%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

9959.58

9948.53

+0.11%

+34.89%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

927.59

924.84

+0.30%

+15.33%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2024.66

2022.31

+0.12%

+15.77%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

791.62

780.69

+1.40%

+3.93%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

562.12

561.73

+0.07%

-5.44%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

1.6960

0.0610

+231bps

+4bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

1.4260

0.0210

+191bps

-2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

1.6320

0.0160

+184bps

-4bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

1.4770

0.0140

+209bps

-1bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

1.8160

0.0210

+230bps

-2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

2.1130

0.0210

+232bps

-3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

2.28

2.28

2.30

2.18

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

0.31

0.37

0.45

0.16

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

1.72

1.71

1.70

1.71

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

CEE FX 2019https://tmsnrt.rs/2tcDkow

CEE FX POLLhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2MFyDu6

(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Krisztina Than in Budapest, Editing by William Maclean)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 224 190 476))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.