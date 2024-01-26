CEE MARKETS-Forint near 3-month lows as stronger dollar adds pressure

By 1112 GMT the forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% against the euro to 386.70 but set to end the week just above its weakest levels since October after a rally on Thursday.
"Looking ahead, (a stronger forint) is good news for the central bank, and it may increase the pace of rate cuts to 100 bp next week," ING said, adding that this was now its baseline view.
In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% to 4.3755 per euro, heading for its biggest weekly drop since September.
ING said it expected "further upward movement later on due to the escalation of the local political situation," meaning a weaker zloty.
Warsaw's coalition government and the former ruling party have been at loggerheads over issues such as an overhaul of public media and the legal system, as well as presidential pardons, since the transition of power in mid-December.
Elsewhere the Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 24.73 per euro while stuck in a tight range around 24.70-24.80, with markets mainly watching for any signals from central bankers before a February policy meeting.
Markets are pricing in a second 25 bp cut to follow the start of an easing cycle launched in December.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1212 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
trade
close
change
in 2024
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.7300
24.7530
+0.09%
-0.12%
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
386.7000
385.2000
-0.39%
-0.91%
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.3755
4.3735
-0.05%
-0.71%
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9765
4.9761
-0.01%
-0.04%
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.1600
117.1800
+0.02%
+0.07%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2024
Prague
.PX
1448.51
1450.2000
-0.12%
+2.44%
Budapest
.BUX
64312.95
64543.96
-0.36%
+6.09%
Warsaw
.WIG20
2202.97
2206.18
-0.15%
-5.98%
Bucharest
.BETI
15211.64
15138.28
+0.48%
-1.04%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
4.2180
-0.1230
+162bps
-11bps
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
3.7740
-0.0080
+161bps
+1bps
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9040
-0.0120
+163bps
+0bps
Poland
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.0290
-0.0040
+243bps
+1bps
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.1820
-0.0020
+302bps
+2bps
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.3800
0.0040
+311bps
+2bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
5.66
4.54
3.67
6.58
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
7.14
5.79
5.40
9.35
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
5.69
5.38
5.01
5.86
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
