CEE MARKETS-Forint near 3-month lows as stronger dollar adds pressure

By 1112 GMT the forint EURHUF= was down 0.4% against the euro to 386.70 but set to end the week just above its weakest levels since October after a rally on Thursday.

"Looking ahead, (a stronger forint) is good news for the central bank, and it may increase the pace of rate cuts to 100 bp next week," ING said, adding that this was now its baseline view.

In Poland, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.1% to 4.3755 per euro, heading for its biggest weekly drop since September.

ING said it expected "further upward movement later on due to the escalation of the local political situation," meaning a weaker zloty.

Warsaw's coalition government and the former ruling party have been at loggerheads over issues such as an overhaul of public media and the legal system, as well as presidential pardons, since the transition of power in mid-December.

Elsewhere the Czech crown firmed 0.1% to 24.73 per euro while stuck in a tight range around 24.70-24.80, with markets mainly watching for any signals from central bankers before a February policy meeting.

Markets are pricing in a second 25 bp cut to follow the start of an easing cycle launched in December.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1212 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

trade

close

change

in 2024

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.7300

24.7530

+0.09%

-0.12%

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

386.7000

385.2000

-0.39%

-0.91%

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.3755

4.3735

-0.05%

-0.71%

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9765

4.9761

-0.01%

-0.04%

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.1600

117.1800

+0.02%

+0.07%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2024

Prague

.PX

1448.51

1450.2000

-0.12%

+2.44%

Budapest

.BUX

64312.95

64543.96

-0.36%

+6.09%

Warsaw

.WIG20

2202.97

2206.18

-0.15%

-5.98%

Bucharest

.BETI

15211.64

15138.28

+0.48%

-1.04%

Spread

Daily

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

4.2180

-0.1230

+162bps

-11bps

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

3.7740

-0.0080

+161bps

+1bps

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9040

-0.0120

+163bps

+0bps

Poland

2-year

PL2YT=RR

5.0290

-0.0040

+243bps

+1bps

5-year

PL5YT=RR

5.1820

-0.0020

+302bps

+2bps

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.3800

0.0040

+311bps

+2bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

5.66

4.54

3.67

6.58

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

7.14

5.79

5.40

9.35

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

5.69

5.38

5.01

5.86

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Karol Badohal in Warsaw, Jason Hovet in Prague; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karl.badohal@thomsonreuters.com))

