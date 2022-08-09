CEE MARKETS-Forint, MOL shares down on halt to oil shipments via Druzhba pipeline

By Pawel Florkiewicz and Anita Komuves

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said oil shipments via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, with shares of energy group MOL MOLB.BU down as much as 5%.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"The forint fell on the oil pipeline news. It's possible that the issue will soon be sorted out, but this will stop the cautious firming of the forint for now," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= was down 1.12% on the day and was trading at 397.90 per euro.

Shares in MOL were down 4.84% by 1204 GMT, underperforming the wider market. Budapest's stock index .BUX was down 2.61%, leading losses in the region.

Earlier in the day fresh data showed inflation soaring further in Hungary as core inflation rose to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year.

In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation, the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING, wrote in a note.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% to 4.7085 versus the common currency.

"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.

"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1404 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK= Czech crown EURCZK= 24.5270 24.5120 -0.06% +1.41% EURHUF= Hungary forint EURHUF= 397.9000 393.4500 -1.12% -7.17% EURPLN= Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.7085 4.7050 -0.07% -2.50% EURRON= Romanian leu EURRON= 4.9040 4.9085 +0.09% +0.90% EURHRK= Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.5125 7.5095 -0.04% +0.07% EURRSD= Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.2700 117.3900 +0.10% +0.26% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague .PX 1243.05 1236.4100 +0.54% .BUX Budapest .BUX 42884.58 44034.83 -2.61% -15.45% .WIG20 Warsaw .WIG20 1688.13 1695.78 -0.45% -25.53% .BETI Bucharest .BETI 12609.25 12579.95 +0.23% -3.46% .SBITOP Ljubljana .SBITOP 1164.20 1162.71 +0.13% -7.27% .CRBEX Zagreb .CRBEX 1980.46 1968.70 +0.60% -4.76% .BELEX15 Belgrade .BELEX15 840.79 846.08 -0.63% +2.44% .SOFIX Sofia .SOFIX 605.91 607.91 -0.33% -4.68% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread CZ2YT=RR 2-year CZ2YT=RR 5.8530 -0.1030 +535bps -17bps CZ5YT=RR 5-year CZ5YT=RR 4.7070 0.2850 +398bps +23bps CZ10YT=RR 10-year CZ10YT=RR 3.9480 0.1120 +300bps +7bps Poland PL2YT=RR 2-year PL2YT=RR 6.7770 0.0870 +627bps +2bps PL5YT=RR 5-year PL5YT=RR 6.0400 0.0790 +531bps +2bps PL10YT=RR 10-year PL10YT=RR 5.5660 0.0580 +462bps +1bps FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 7.37 7.27 6.82 7.30 Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 13.38 13.72 13.60 12.00 Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 7.46 7.28 6.93 7.03 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices ************************************************************** (Editing by Jan Harvey) ((komuves.anita@thomsonreuters.com)(+36 70 795 8815))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.