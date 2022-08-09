CEE MARKETS-Forint, MOL shares down on halt to oil shipments via Druzhba pipeline
By Pawel Florkiewicz and Anita Komuves
WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said oil shipments via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, with shares of energy group MOL MOLB.BU down as much as 5%.
Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.
"The forint fell on the oil pipeline news. It's possible that the issue will soon be sorted out, but this will stop the cautious firming of the forint for now," an FX trader in Budapest said.
The forint EURHUF= was down 1.12% on the day and was trading at 397.90 per euro.
Shares in MOL were down 4.84% by 1204 GMT, underperforming the wider market. Budapest's stock index .BUX was down 2.61%, leading losses in the region.
Earlier in the day fresh data showed inflation soaring further in Hungary as core inflation rose to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year.
In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation, the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING, wrote in a note.
The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% to 4.7085 versus the common currency.
"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.
"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1404 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2022
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
24.5270
24.5120
-0.06%
+1.41%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
397.9000
393.4500
-1.12%
-7.17%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7085
4.7050
-0.07%
-2.50%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9040
4.9085
+0.09%
+0.90%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5125
7.5095
-0.04%
+0.07%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2700
117.3900
+0.10%
+0.26%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2022
.PX
Prague
.PX
1243.05
1236.4100
+0.54%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
42884.58
44034.83
-2.61%
-15.45%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1688.13
1695.78
-0.45%
-25.53%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12609.25
12579.95
+0.23%
-3.46%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1164.20
1162.71
+0.13%
-7.27%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
1980.46
1968.70
+0.60%
-4.76%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
840.79
846.08
-0.63%
+2.44%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
605.91
607.91
-0.33%
-4.68%
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.8530
-0.1030
+535bps
-17bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.7070
0.2850
+398bps
+23bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
3.9480
0.1120
+300bps
+7bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
6.7770
0.0870
+627bps
+2bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
6.0400
0.0790
+531bps
+2bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
5.5660
0.0580
+462bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.37
7.27
6.82
7.30
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.38
13.72
13.60
12.00
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
7.46
7.28
6.93
7.03
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
