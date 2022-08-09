PX

CEE MARKETS-Forint, MOL shares down on halt to oil shipments via Druzhba pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said oil shipments via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, with shares of energy group MOL down as much as 5%.

WARSAW/BUDAPEST, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell on Tuesday after Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft said oil shipments via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline had been suspended since early August, with shares of energy group MOL MOLB.BU down as much as 5%.

Russia normally supplies about 250,000 barrels per day via the southern leg of the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

"The forint fell on the oil pipeline news. It's possible that the issue will soon be sorted out, but this will stop the cautious firming of the forint for now," an FX trader in Budapest said.

The forint EURHUF= was down 1.12% on the day and was trading at 397.90 per euro.

Shares in MOL were down 4.84% by 1204 GMT, underperforming the wider market. Budapest's stock index .BUX was down 2.61%, leading losses in the region.

Earlier in the day fresh data showed inflation soaring further in Hungary as core inflation rose to an annual 16.7% in July, its highest in 25 years, while headline inflation also exceeded market expectations as it rose to 13.7% year-on-year.

In order to tackle second-round effects of inflation, the central bank will have to continue aggressive tightening, Peter Virovacz, senior analyst at ING, wrote in a note.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) hiked its base rate by a hefty 100 basis points to 10.75% on July 26 as it fights soaring inflation. The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Aug 30.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty EURPLN= edged down 0.07% to 4.7085 versus the common currency.

"The zloty invariably shows an appetite to go below the 4.70 level, but it still lacks arguments for it," Bank Millennium analysts wrote in the daily report.

"We believe that in the following days it may be more and more difficult, as on Friday we will get the local data (CPI, current account) 'reminding' investors about imbalances in the Polish economy," they added.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1404 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2022

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

24.5270

24.5120

-0.06%

+1.41%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

397.9000

393.4500

-1.12%

-7.17%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7085

4.7050

-0.07%

-2.50%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9040

4.9085

+0.09%

+0.90%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5125

7.5095

-0.04%

+0.07%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.2700

117.3900

+0.10%

+0.26%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2022

.PX

Prague

.PX

1243.05

1236.4100

+0.54%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

42884.58

44034.83

-2.61%

-15.45%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

1688.13

1695.78

-0.45%

-25.53%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12609.25

12579.95

+0.23%

-3.46%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1164.20

1162.71

+0.13%

-7.27%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

1980.46

1968.70

+0.60%

-4.76%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

840.79

846.08

-0.63%

+2.44%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

605.91

607.91

-0.33%

-4.68%

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

5.8530

-0.1030

+535bps

-17bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

4.7070

0.2850

+398bps

+23bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

3.9480

0.1120

+300bps

+7bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

6.7770

0.0870

+627bps

+2bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

6.0400

0.0790

+531bps

+2bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

5.5660

0.0580

+462bps

+1bps

FORWARD

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

7.37

7.27

6.82

7.30

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

13.38

13.72

13.60

12.00

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

7.46

7.28

6.93

7.03

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************

