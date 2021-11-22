CEE MARKETS-Forint marks another new low, Zloty drifts near 12-year trough
PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a new all-time low on Monday and the Polish zloty was stuck around its weakest levels in 12 years, under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar and worry over the worsening COVID-19 situation in central Europe.
The forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% to 369.67 to the euro.
Even with interest rates rising quickly around the region to counter an inflation spike, central European assets are being hurt by renewed worries about lockdowns and investor appetite stunted by the stronger dollar.
Political tensions are also appearing with a migrant crisis on Poland's border with Belarus, while Warsaw and Budapest are still locked in disputes with Brussels.
On Monday, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are following examples in Austria and parts of Germany by implementing new COVID-19 measures against the unvaccinated as virus infections hit new highs. Austria is also the first to re-impose a full lockdown.
"The lockdown in Austria and the concerns that German measures could be coming has increased fears of potential economic effects and strengthened risk aversion," a Budapest trader said.
The zloty EURPLN= had dropped 0.5% to 4.716 to the euro by 0923 GMT.
"The outlook for the Polish currency remains moderately pessimistic, although the recent series of continuous declines in the value of the Polish currency creates an increasing need for a technical adjustment," Bank Millennium said in a note.
"Ultimately, however, the EUR / PLN rate should move towards the significant barrier of 4.73."
The Czech crown EURCZK= was at its lowest since Nov. 4, the day the central bank surprised with its biggest rate hike - at 125 basis points - in nearly a quarter-century.
Czech central bank Tomas Holub said in a podcast with Patria Finance's chief economist that he would not expect any big surprise on tightening going ahead.
On stock markets, indices around the region dropped, led by a 0.7% fall in Budapest .BUX.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1023 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2021
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
25.4790
25.4260
-0.21%
+2.94%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
369.6700
367.8200
-0.50%
-1.88%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.7160
4.6925
-0.50%
-3.32%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9505
4.9497
-0.02%
-1.73%
EURHRK=
Croatian kuna
EURHRK=
7.5190
7.5120
-0.09%
+0.38%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.4800
117.5800
+0.09%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
STOCKS
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2021
.PX
Prague
.PX
1355.05
1362.7100
-0.56%
+31.92%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
51129.30
51472.91
-0.67%
+21.43%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
2249.14
2248.18
+0.04%
+13.37%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12640.32
12559.61
+0.64%
+28.91%
.SBITOP
Ljubljana
.SBITOP
1243.09
1235.31
+0.63%
+37.99%
.CRBEX
Zagreb
.CRBEX
2003.78
1994.26
+0.48%
+15.21%
.BELEX15
Belgrade
.BELEX15
809.66
808.70
+0.12%
+8.16%
.SOFIX
Sofia
.SOFIX
621.58
612.08
+1.55%
+38.89%
BONDS
Yield
Yield
Spread
Daily
(bid)
change
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
3.1840
0.0040
+396bps
+1bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
2.9160
0.0140
+355bps
+2bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
2.6660
0.0020
+301bps
+0bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
2.9070
0.0380
+368bps
+4bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
3.2970
0.0310
+393bps
+3bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
3.2930
-0.0870
+363bps
-9bps
FRA
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
4.16
4.08
3.89
3.17
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
4.00
4.28
4.34
2.72
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
3.04
3.33
3.28
1.69
Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices
(Reporting by Jason Hovet in Prague, Krisztina Than in Budapest and Alan Charlish in Warsaw; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
