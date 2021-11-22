CEE MARKETS-Forint marks another new low, Zloty drifts near 12-year trough

PRAGUE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint hit a new all-time low on Monday and the Polish zloty was stuck around its weakest levels in 12 years, under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar and worry over the worsening COVID-19 situation in central Europe.

The forint EURHUF= fell 0.5% to 369.67 to the euro.

Even with interest rates rising quickly around the region to counter an inflation spike, central European assets are being hurt by renewed worries about lockdowns and investor appetite stunted by the stronger dollar.

Political tensions are also appearing with a migrant crisis on Poland's border with Belarus, while Warsaw and Budapest are still locked in disputes with Brussels.

On Monday, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are following examples in Austria and parts of Germany by implementing new COVID-19 measures against the unvaccinated as virus infections hit new highs. Austria is also the first to re-impose a full lockdown.

"The lockdown in Austria and the concerns that German measures could be coming has increased fears of potential economic effects and strengthened risk aversion," a Budapest trader said.

The zloty EURPLN= had dropped 0.5% to 4.716 to the euro by 0923 GMT.

"The outlook for the Polish currency remains moderately pessimistic, although the recent series of continuous declines in the value of the Polish currency creates an increasing need for a technical adjustment," Bank Millennium said in a note.

"Ultimately, however, the EUR / PLN rate should move towards the significant barrier of 4.73."

The Czech crown EURCZK= was at its lowest since Nov. 4, the day the central bank surprised with its biggest rate hike - at 125 basis points - in nearly a quarter-century.

Czech central bank Tomas Holub said in a podcast with Patria Finance's chief economist that he would not expect any big surprise on tightening going ahead.

On stock markets, indices around the region dropped, led by a 0.7% fall in Budapest .BUX.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1023 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2021

EURCZK=

Czech crown

EURCZK=

25.4790

25.4260

-0.21%

+2.94%

EURHUF=

Hungary forint

EURHUF=

369.6700

367.8200

-0.50%

-1.88%

EURPLN=

Polish zloty

EURPLN=

4.7160

4.6925

-0.50%

-3.32%

EURRON=

Romanian leu

EURRON=

4.9505

4.9497

-0.02%

-1.73%

EURHRK=

Croatian kuna

EURHRK=

7.5190

7.5120

-0.09%

+0.38%

EURRSD=

Serbian dinar

EURRSD=

117.4800

117.5800

+0.09%

+0.08%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

STOCKS

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2021

.PX

Prague

.PX

1355.05

1362.7100

-0.56%

+31.92%

.BUX

Budapest

.BUX

51129.30

51472.91

-0.67%

+21.43%

.WIG20

Warsaw

.WIG20

2249.14

2248.18

+0.04%

+13.37%

.BETI

Bucharest

.BETI

12640.32

12559.61

+0.64%

+28.91%

.SBITOP

Ljubljana

.SBITOP

1243.09

1235.31

+0.63%

+37.99%

.CRBEX

Zagreb

.CRBEX

2003.78

1994.26

+0.48%

+15.21%

.BELEX15

Belgrade

.BELEX15

809.66

808.70

+0.12%

+8.16%

.SOFIX

Sofia

.SOFIX

621.58

612.08

+1.55%

+38.89%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

CZ2YT=RR

2-year

CZ2YT=RR

3.1840

0.0040

+396bps

+1bps

CZ5YT=RR

5-year

CZ5YT=RR

2.9160

0.0140

+355bps

+2bps

CZ10YT=RR

10-year

CZ10YT=RR

2.6660

0.0020

+301bps

+0bps

Poland

PL2YT=RR

2-year

PL2YT=RR

2.9070

0.0380

+368bps

+4bps

PL5YT=RR

5-year

PL5YT=RR

3.2970

0.0310

+393bps

+3bps

PL10YT=RR

10-year

PL10YT=RR

3.2930

-0.0870

+363bps

-9bps

FRA

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

CZKFRAPRIBOR=

4.16

4.08

3.89

3.17

Hungary

HUFFRABUBOR=

4.00

4.28

4.34

2.72

Poland

PLNFRAWIBOR=

3.04

3.33

3.28

1.69

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

