CEE MARKETS-Forint marches back toward its May highs, crown steady as economy stagnates

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Hungary's forint firmed slightly on Tuesday as it continued its advance back to one-year highs, while the crown held steady after data showing the Czech economy stagnated in the first quarter.
Currencies were largely drifting as many markets in Europe and the United States returned to action following a Monday holiday. The U.S. dollar's strength has been a key driver for the region in the past month, knocking central Europe's currencies from multi-month or multi-year highs.
On Tuesday, a steady dollar gave the forint room to inch higher, as it traded at 370.35 to the euro, up 0.3% on the day and creeping close back to the 368 - its strongest value since April 2022 - touched in mid-May.
"I see no market-moving news today that would influence the process of a slow strengthening of the forint thanks to the rate-difference," a Budapest-based trader said.
While Hungary's central bank has begun cutting interest rates, starting with a 100 basis point reduction in a one-day deposit rate, its base policy rate still is the highest in the European Union.
Central European rate setters were the first in the EU to begin sharp interest rate hikes in 2021. Inflation is still at double-digit rates but already past a peak in the region, leaving investors to bet on the start of rate cuts coming later this year in Poland or the Czech Republic, too.
The Czech central bank, though, has continued debate on a possible rate hike. Data on Tuesday, showing the economy stagnated in the first quarter, will likely back those calling for rate stability to continue.
"Persistent weakness in household consumption could be an argument against a further rise in interest rates in the bank's debate," Generali Investments CEE's chief economist Radomir Jac said.
The crown EURCZK= was little moved at 23.69 per euro, and in Poland, the zloty EURPLN= eased 0.2% to 4.529.
Stock markets were also a touch down, following global markets as relief that a possible default by the U.S. government had been averted gave way to concern that a debt ceiling deal could face a rocky path through Congress.
Analysts said the dollar's direction, tied to rate hikes in the U.S., would continue to help guide the region's currencies, which were missing a large impulse at the moment.
"It seems that at the moment, markets are waiting primarily for inflation data, because they will determine what central banks will do," Bank Pekao economist Piotr Bartkiewicz said.
CEE MARKETS
SNAPSHOT
AT 1153 CET
CURRENCIES
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
bid
close
change
in 2023
EURCZK=
Czech crown
EURCZK=
23.6900
23.6870
-0.01%
+1.98%
EURHUF=
Hungary forint
EURHUF=
370.3500
371.5000
+0.31%
+7.85%
EURPLN=
Polish zloty
EURPLN=
4.5290
4.5205
-0.19%
+3.54%
EURRON=
Romanian leu
EURRON=
4.9640
4.9610
-0.06%
-0.43%
EURRSD=
Serbian dinar
EURRSD=
117.2100
117.3000
+0.08%
+0.08%
Note: daily change
calculated from
1800 CET
Latest
Previous
Daily
Change
close
change
in 2023
.PX
Prague
.PX
1308.23
1313.0200
-0.36%
+8.86%
.BUX
Budapest
.BUX
47378.25
47573.35
-0.41%
+8.18%
.WIG20
Warsaw
.WIG20
1969.41
1980.39
-0.55%
+9.90%
.BETI
Bucharest
.BETI
12285.56
12297.28
-0.10%
+5.33%
Spread
Daily
vs Bund
change in
Czech Republic
spread
CZ2YT=RR
2-year
CZ2YT=RR
5.7480
-0.0860
+288bps
-3bps
CZ5YT=RR
5-year
CZ5YT=RR
4.9680
-0.1730
+256bps
-12bps
CZ10YT=RR
10-year
CZ10YT=RR
4.5110
-0.1310
+212bps
-9bps
Poland
PL2YT=RR
2-year
PL2YT=RR
5.9330
-0.0590
+307bps
-1bps
PL5YT=RR
5-year
PL5YT=RR
5.9650
-0.0480
+356bps
+1bps
PL10YT=RR
10-year
PL10YT=RR
6.0330
-0.0360
+364bps
+1bps
FORWARD
3x6
6x9
9x12
3M interbank
Czech Rep
CZKFRAPRIBOR=
7.20
6.89
6.18
7.18
Hungary
HUFFRABUBOR=
13.85
12.42
11.06
15.70
Poland
PLNFRAWIBOR=
6.84
6.46
6.16
6.90
Note: FRA quotes
are for ask prices
**************************************************************
